Update on 7 March: The Xbox series X is in stock this morning at Microsoft, Currys and Game. The Xbox All Access scheme is also available at Smyths Toys and Asda.

Having been impossible to find in stock for months, the Xbox series X has now been consistently available at five major UK retailers for an entire weekend. Things are now looking hopeful that Microsoft’s infamous supply chain issues could be coming to an end.

That’s great news for Xbox racing fans who were jealously eyeing up the PlayStation 5-exclusive Gran Turismo 7 last week. Microsoft’s console has been rocking the excellent, if more arcadey Forza Horizon 5 for months and lately has had a serious racing sim of it own in the form of the next-gen version of Assetto Corsa Competizione.

The best Xbox deal right now is at Microsoft’s own store, where you can grab the console with no accessories or add-ons (£449, Microsoft.com). Bundles usually stick around a little longer than lone consoles, as the inflated price deters scalpers, but the official store’s restock has been ongoing for more than 48 hours.

As always the Xbox series S is easier to find in stock (£249, Amazon.co.uk), but surging demand for the more powerful Xbox series X has seen the console regularly sell out across the board.

Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?

What’s the difference between Xbox series X and series S?

There are two next-gen Xboxes, the less powerful Xbox series S and the top-of-the-range Xbox series X.

All Xbox games old and new will run on both consoles, though on the less powerful Xbox series S the overall graphics quality will be dialled down. The Xbox series S does not have a disc drive, has half the storage capacity and can only play downloaded games. The Xbox series S is much easier to find in stock than the series X. It’s also cheaper and costs just £249 (Amazon.co.uk).

Here are the details, if you’re into comparing teraflops.

Xbox series S specs:

CPU : Custom Zen 2 8-core CPU

: Custom Zen 2 8-core CPU GPU : 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUS

: 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUS Memory : 10GB GDDR6

: 10GB GDDR6 Storage : 512GB SSD

: 512GB SSD Resolution: 1440p at 60fps

Xbox series X specs:

CPU : AMD 8-core Zen 2 @ 3.8 GHz

: AMD 8-core Zen 2 @ 3.8 GHz GPU : 12TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz

: 12TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Memory : 16GB GDDR6

: 16GB GDDR6 Storage : 1TB custom WD SSD, optional 1T

: 1TB custom WD SSD, optional 1T Resolution: 4K at 60fps

What’s the best TV for an Xbox series X?

With all this focus on where to buy an Xbox series X, let’s not overlook the thing you’re plugging it into. Is your TV ready for Microsoft’s next-generation console?

The Xbox series X can technically output at 8K resolution, though most games will only ever be running at a maximum of 4K. That’s the highest resolution most reasonably priced TVs can reach today.

If your TV only goes up to 1080p, games will still look great but you won’t be getting the most out of your new Xbox series X. To help you upgrade your set without breaking the bank, we’ve pulled together a list of the best 4K TVs for entertainment, movies and gaming.

What is Xbox All Access?

Xbox All Access costs nothing to join, and then £28.99 per month for two years.

You get the Xbox series X with Game Pass Ultimate thrown in, giving you unfettered access to a Netflix-style library of more than 100 of the best Xbox series X games, saving you money on new releases like Forza Horizon 5 (£44.95, Amazon.co.uk) and Halo Infinite (£39.99, Currys.co.uk).

It’s cheaper than buying an Xbox and Game Pass separately, so we’d always recommend going this route if you’d planned on getting both and can afford the repayments. The zero per cent finance scheme is run by Klarna and you need to pass a credit check to register.

