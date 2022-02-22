The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: How to get Microsoft’s console from Very and Game today
Follow along for live restock alerts and updates from Amazon, Currys, Very and more
Update: The Xbox series X is in stock at Very and Game, while Xbox All Access is available at Smyths Toys and Asda. Read on for more details.
The Xbox series X shortage is still ongoing, despite the console having launched more than a year ago. Supplies of Microsoft’s newest console have been constrained by production bottlenecks stemming from the global pandemic, and despite the general availability of the all-inclusive Xbox All Access scheme – the pay monthly alternative to paying £449 for the console – the console itself is tricky to find in stock in the UK.
The cheaper and less advanced Xbox series S is easier to find in stock (£249, Amazon.co.uk), but surging demand for the more powerful Xbox has left the console sold out at sites like Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon. When the Xbox series X does appear, it sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive.
That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK stockist at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen.
We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, deals and discounts on Xbox accessories, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.
Read more:
Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?
- Microsoft Store
- Box
- Amazon
- Game: In stock
- Smyths Toys: Xbox All Access available
- Currys
- John Lewis & Partners
- Argos
- Asda: Xbox All Access available
- AO
- Shopto
- Very: In stock
- BT
- EE
- Ebuyer
- Simplygames
Do VR headsets work with the Xbox series X?
The PlayStation 5 has the PSVR, but did you know that you can technically use a VR headset with an Xbox series X?
Neither did we until about ten minutes ago. Plug an Oculus Quest 2 into an Xbox and – while you won’t get an actual VR experience – you can play your Xbox games on what looks like a giant cinema-screen sized display inside the headset.
It’s a novelty more than anything else. Unlike Sony, Microsoft has no plans to pursue virtual reality for the Xbox. That’s not to suggest that Microsoft isn’t interested in the tech. The company’s Hololens device is an enterprise-focused augmented reality headset for Windows, with some applications for gaming on the side.
For true VR gaming, you’ll need a gaming PC and one of the best VR headsets of 2022.
‘Elden Ring’ launches 25 February, here’s where to pre-order
Elden Ring debuts on Friday.
The biggest game launch of the year so far, the open-world RPG by FromSoftware is one of the most anticipated upcoming releases on Xbox series X. It promises to merge the developer’s infamously intricate combat gameplay with the dark fantasy lore of George R. R. Martin.
It’s available to pre-order right now. and we’ve pulled together every single deal out there.
The Xbox series X hard drive has £20 off at Amazon
You can upgrade the Xbox series X storage with a simple plug-in accessory. The console comes with 1TB of built-in hard drive space. Some of that storage is taken up by system files, so you actually get a little less space than that.
The Seagate 1TB expansion card (£199.99, Amazon.co.uk) doubles the capacity of the Xbox series X, leaving you with oodles of room for downloaded games. If the thought of running out of space is keeping you up at night, now’s a good opportunity to pick one up.
With download sizes ballooning and games like Microsoft Flight Simulator (£59.99, Very.co.uk) hogging up to 100GB of the Xbox’s built in hard drive, it likely won’t be long until expansion drives are a required accessory.
Is the Xbox series X in stock at John Lewis?
John Lewis & Partners is currently sold out of the Xbox series X, but unlike most other retailers – who like to surprise us at all hours of the day– our pals at John Lewis are creatures of habit and tend to restock at precisely 7am.
This makes it one of the easier online stores to monitor for new Xbox series X stock, though no new consoles have appeared there in weeks. The last Xbox restock at John Lewis happened all the way back in 2021.
Differences between the Xbox series X and series S
The Xbox series X and Xbox series S both run the same next-generation games (as well as older Xbox games through backwards compatibility), but the cheaper Xbox series S has less processing power under the bonnet. This means graphics won’t look as detailed and performance may be a little slower.
For that reason, the Xbox series X is considered to be the “true” next-generation console here – but both consoles are excellent games machines. The Xbox series S has another big advantage in that it’s much easier to find in stock than the Xbox series X.
The Xbox series S costs £249 (Amazon.co.uk), which looks positively bargainous compared to the Xbox series X at £449.
When will Amazon restock the Xbox series X?
Let’s run through a few more UK retailers and rate their chances of restocking the Xbox series X today. First up, Amazon.
It’s been 49 days since Amazon last restocked the Xbox series X, though supply was so limited the console was only on sale for around two minutes.
Whereas Amazon restricts sales of Sony’s next-generation console to Prime customers, the Xbox gets no such protection. As such it’s exposed to automated bots and unscrupulous resellers and sells out in the blink of an eye.
You have to have fast fingers to get one into your basket. Make sure you’re signed into your Amazon account, and ensure your payment and delivery information is up to date. If you haven’t already, register for a 30 day trial of Amazon Prime in case the Xbox series X is exclusively available to those hallowed customers.
What about PS5 stock?
Sony is also facing serious supply chain issues with its own next-gen console. The PlayStation 5 is in high demand, but it’s slightly easier to find on the shelves than the Xbox series X.
We have a good idea of which retailers are most likely to restock the PS5 next, but you still have to be quick to grab one when they appear. Follow our PS5 stock tracking liveblog for more updates on new PS5 stock as it arrives.
Is Argos about to restock the Xbox series X?
So, who else do we think might restock the Xbox today?
Argos keeps dropping hints to customers in store that Microsoft’s next-gen console will be restocked this week, and Smyths Toys has been doing the same.
Are the retailers toying with us? We’d expect that from a toy shop, sure, but Argos sells more than just toys. It sells things like blenders and paddling pools and pocket calculators. Smyths might be japesters – just look at that logo – but surely Argos can be trusted?
We don’t know. But we’ll soon find out.
The Xbox series X is in stock at Very
Very has restocked the Xbox series X.
The console can be bought with an extra controller for £504.98 or with three months of Game Pall Ultimate £482.98.
