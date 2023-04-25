Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

We’ve already had a sprinkling of spring sunshine this year, and, daily rain showers aside, warmer weather should be well and truly on the way again. While we can’t wait to be spending more time outdoors, if your garden is looking a little lacklustre, it might be time to give it some TLC.

Luckily, everyone’s favourite penny-pinching supermarket, Aldi, is on a mission to help you spruce up your outdoor space on a budget. Its hanging egg chair is back once again and its garden range also includes patio heaters, barbecues, bistro sets and much more.

That’s not all, though. If you’re looking to transform your outdoor space into a place for some serious R&R, the supermarket has brought back its sell-out hot tub for 2023. And it’s just been made even better with a 33 per cent price cut.

Now less than £200, it’s a far more pocket-friendly choice than some of the others on the market, with Lay-Z-Spa’s inflatable options, for example, setting you back anywhere between £500 and £1,300. So, if you’re looking to recreate the outdoor spa experience at home, read on for everything there is to know about Aldi’s penny-saving pool.

Intex inflatable four-person hot tub: Was £299.99, now £199.99 Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

As hot tubs go, this octagon-shaped number is pretty capacious (Succession fans, we see you). There’s enough space to fit four adults quite comfortably and a whole host of little ones, should you wish to extend the invite to your serene sanctuary.

If you’re after full-body relaxation, you’ll be glad to hear it has bubble jets and it comes equipped with two headrests – ideal for leaning back and lapping up the joy of getting a good deal.

It has a filter pump, chemical dispenser, ground cloth and an insulated and lockable cover, all of which will help to keep it in great condition. If you don’t want to keep it up and running throughout the winter months, there’s also a bag to store it in, so it shouldn’t take up too much space in your home either.

Now less than £200, it seems like a no-brainer if you’re looking for a way to wind down in the evenings. Rest assured, it’s sure to impress almost any dinner party guest too.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on outdoor furniture, try the links below:

Looking for more Aldi garden recommendations? We’ve reviewed two of the supermarket’s outdoor furniture sets