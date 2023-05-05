Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

TikTok is a treasure trove for many things, be it cleaning hacks, make-up tutorials or must-watch movie recommendations. But one thing the social media site is incredibly good at is tempting us to buy new things.

Little Moons, bagel slicers and L’Oreal’s telescopic mascara are just a handful of items we’ve been persuaded to put in our baskets so far. But just in time for summer, something else has caught our eye. Enter: Asda’s Ozark moon chair.

After going viral last year as a must-have for movie nights, parties, camping and more, the blow-up chairs quite quickly sold out. Now they’re back and with a funky twist.

Available in blue, red or purple, the original style that took over social media still seems to be the most popular and has been restocked both in-store and online. Just in time for festival season, LED lights have been added to a new version, making it more expensive but quite the party pleaser and key festival find.

Keep reading below for everything you need to know about how to buy this space-saving steal which is predicted to sell out yet again.

Ozark trail inflatable moon chair: £14, Asda.com

(Asda)

With a slightly flocked surface, this chair is said to be incredibly soft and, being blow-up, it also moulds to your body, so you can truly sink in. It’s no wonder why so many people on TikTok are sharing videos of themselves looking comfy and cosy.

Measuring 112cm x 112cm x 66cm, it is rather large once inflated but, of course, packs down to a much smaller size when in storage, making it a must-have piece of space-saving furniture. And though it’s available in red, blue and purple, you can’t choose what colour to buy online, so it is a little bit of a gamble.

Asda recommends the bestway footpump (£7, Asda.com) for easy inflation and also included with the chair is a repair patch to keep it lasting a little bit longer.

Buy now

Ozark trail LED moon chair: £25, Asda.com

(Asda)

This season’s version of the moon chair has had quite the glow-up, literally. Although slightly smaller in size, measuring 102cm x 97cm x 71cm, it packs a bit more of a punch in terms of design.

Thanks to three AAA batteries (not included), this chair has seven LED coloured settings, giving it a multi-coloured glow from within. While you may not want that for movie night, we could think of very few finds more perfect for festival season.

Buy now

