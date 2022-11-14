Aldi is selling a £19.99 electric blanket for keeping warm this winter
This cold-busting appliance costs just 2p an hour to run
With the cold weather and Christmas just around the corner, it’s officially cosy season – and this year, it’s more important than ever to stock up on seasonal essentials as energy prices continue to soar.
Whether it’s a blanket hoodie, thicker duvet, hot water bottle or draught excluder, many of us are looking for cost-effective ways to keep warm. Enter: electric blankets.
Rapidly cold-busting while not costing a fortune to run, these insulating heated throws are an energy-efficient purchase – with some claiming to cost as little as 1p a night to run.
To help you save even more money, Aldi is selling a Silentnight electric blanket for just £19.99. On its highest setting, the heated throw will cost just 2p an hour to run while on its lowest, it will set you back just 0.6p.
An ideal way to stay warm and keep costs down, here’s everything you need to know.
Silentnight single electric blanket: £19.99, Aldi.co.uk
One of the cheapest electric blankets on the market, Silentnight’s heated throw for a single bed is a steal at just under £20.
The blanket features three heat settings to customise your temperature (per hour, setting one uses 0.6p, setting two will set you back 1.2p and setting three costs 2p to run), while there’s also a useful overheat protection. Designed for use as an underblanket, it comes with easy fit straps for a secure fit on your mattress.
With many electric blankets costing upwards of £40, this is an brilliant bargain blanket from Aldi that’s well worth snapping up this winter.
