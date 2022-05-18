As far as we know, the Scandinavians don’t have a word for the joy of slipping into bed at night, but if they did we might suggest it was måttress töppa.

We’ve obviously completely made that up, but mattress toppers are wonderful things. They can transform your sleep into something blissful, provide extra support, breathe new life into tired mattresses and even help with night sweats.

Toppers come in every shape and size, and you are sure to find one with a filling to suit your needs. From supportive memory foam, to sumptuous duck down to naturally cooling lambs’ wool – there really is something for everyone.

How we tested

We spent the best part of three months testing out mattress toppers. That’s nearly 550 hours of sleeping and fidgeting to find the very best ones. We wanted to see which ones offered real support, which had us sinking into bed with a deep “ahhhh” of relief, and whether they took pressure off our aching back and hips.

We were keen to see which ones kept us cosy without making us overheat. So from our extensive research, here are the toppers that made it to our zzzzzz list (which is actually very exclusive). All prices listed below are for double mattress toppers – prices vary depending on the size you select.

The best mattress toppers for 2022 are:

Best overall – Panda mattress topper: £139.95, Mypandalife.com

