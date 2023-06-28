The Dyson purifier cool autoreact fan has a rare discount for summer

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

While many people who have not yet invested in a fan for the warm weather might have been feeling as though they’ve made a huge mistake, summer sales are proving that, sometimes, it pays to wait.

It turns out that anyone who is in need of a last-minute purchase can take advantage of some summer savings across a range of products – including Dyson’s air-purifying fan.

Yes, that’s right, home appliances brand Dyson has reduced its purifier cool autoreact by £50, meaning savvy shoppers can nab themselves a fan for less.

Here at IndyBest, we’ve tried and tested the best air purifiers around, and it might interest you to know that Dyson’ purifier cool autoreact came out on top, with our experts noting the smart machine was both stylish and functional, to “really earn its floor space.”

A similar model to Dyson’s purifying fan (which can heat a room, too) featured in our best fans round-up, with our reviewer raving about the appliance, even at full-price. While the discounted fan here only cools down a room, you can imagine our excitement that it’s on sale.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about the Dyson air purifying fan, so you have all the information to hand before bagging yourself this deal.

Dyson purifier cool autoreact: Was: £449.99, now £399.99, Dyson.co.uk

(Dyson)

The air purifying fan will keep you cool all summer long, while circulating clean air in a bid to capture dust, allergens and viruses. Aiming to remove 99.95 per cent of pollutants, it features Dyson’s patented air multiplier technology, enabling the device to purify the whole room.

In addition to enjoying this device as both a fan and air purifier, you’ll be proud to display this model in your home, thanks to its stylish white and silver design. What’s more, it comes with a glass-fibre Hepa H13 filter and seals everything it sucks inside – while the activated carbon absorbs gases and VOCs (volatile organic compounds).

There is an LCD report on air quality displayed in real-time on the front of the device and the handy remote control allows you to adjust the fan speed and oscillation to cater for your needs – plus, it sticks magnetically to the top of the fan when not in use.

Buy now

Want more inspiration? Read our full review of the Dyson purifier hot + cool formaldehyde