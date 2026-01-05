Anyone living in a small house or flat will know the woes of drying clothes during winter – myself included. While a tumble dryer can dramatically speed things up, the appliances are expensive to buy and costly to run. On the other hand, a bog standard clothes horse is budget-friendly but can leave damp laundry lingering for days on end (not to mention the wet dog smell).

That’s where the best heated clothes airers come in. These clever, energy-efficient appliances are a true game changer for laundry day. Affordable to buy – often starting from around £40 – and inexpensive to run, heated airers are a happy compromise between slow air-drying and costly tumble drying. Since moving into a small flat, I’m completely converted.

Before using a heated airer, my laundry was either a pitiful sight in the corner of the room for days or I was forced to rely on the tumble dryer while watching my energy bills climb (a choice between damp clothes or damp spirits, you could say).

Now, my three-tiered heated airer can dry up to two loads of laundry in just a couple of hours, meaning there’s no constant airer-shaped eyesore in the flat. Hailing from Dunelm, the heated airer is one of the cheapest three-tier options on the market, too.

How we tested

The airer can hold up to 15kg of laundry ( Daisy Lester/The Independent )

I’ve been relying on the Dunelm heated airer for more than a year now, using it for big laundry loads (think towels and bed sheets), as well as smaller items such as underwear, socks and tops. Considering how well the airer tackles all kinds of materials, from knitwear to cotton and satin, I’ve assessed how long it takes for clothes to go from damp to wardrobe-ready, as well as considering the appliance’s economical credentials. Here’s why you need to invest...