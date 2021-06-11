The hot weather that we’ve spent months daydreaming about has finally arrived. But, while we couldn’t be happier to finally swap our cosy loungewear for breezy dresses and sandals, it’s universally known that, in the UK at least, when temperatures rise, so do our levels of discomfort.

While the handful of sweltering summer days we’re privy to have long been an obstacle for sweaty Brits, things are arguably even worse now that many of us are continuing to work from home and unable to take advantage of the icy air conditioning units you find in office blocks.

All this is why now is the perfect time to invest in a fan to keep you cool. If you’re looking for localised cooling to target your desk, a small tabletop fan could be the option for you. And, luckily, John Lewis & Partners has come through with a portable gadget that’s so good, shoppers say they couldn’t be without it.

An excellent and cost-effective way to keep cool as temperatures rise, the handheld and foldable desk fan is part of the retailer’s new Anyday collection, which encompasses more than 2,400 products that are, on average, 20 per cent cheaper than its other own-brand items.

Costing just £12, the fan is a hit and already in high demand. It has more than 300 five-star reviews, with one person calling it the “best handheld fan” they’ve ever had. Another added: “I wouldn't be without mine, superb buy.”

Whether you want a fan you can pop in your bag, to help you drift off at night or keep you cool while you’re working, here’s everything you need to know about the top-rated John Lewis & Partners buy.

John Lewis & Partners handheld and foldable desk fan: £12, Johnlewis.com

Get ready to make surviving the working day during a heatwave a total breeze – literally – with this small yet powerful portable fan.

Measuring 4in in diameter, the fan is compact, meaning it’s not only a great option for setting on your desk but can also be easily slipped into your bag when you’re on the go.

The gadget is rechargeable using a USB port, making it the perfect companion if you're spending a lot of time in your home office, and negating the need for batteries.

It also has three different speed settings, so you can adjust the breeze to suit you and, once fully charged (which only takes five hours), it will operate for approximately nine hours on low speed, six hours on medium speed and four hours on high speed.

The fan is designed with a built-in fold-out stand, so you can use it handheld or prop it up on a table and it comes in four different colours – white, steel, magenta and olive.

Buy now

This handy fan isn’t the only product that’s caught our eye from John Lewis’s Anyday range. When the collection launched in April, the IndyBest team got up close and personal with the pieces to see what’ was on offer, including this stylish velvet cushion (£20, Johnlewis.com), which comes in 10 colours.

“At £20 for both the cushion cover and filler inside, we think this is a great buy compared to other high street shops where you have to snap them up separately, often adding to the price (and sometimes the fit isn’t quite right either),” our reviewer said.

Another piece that caught our eye was this rattan folding chair (£99, Johnlewis.com), which is a fraction of the price of similar designs that can retail in the hundreds.

“While you’ll want something more ergonomic for longer stretches at your WFH desk, it’s more comfortable and supportive than you might expect, and folds away for easy storage when it’s not in use,” our tester explained. “A great-looking option for dining tables or additional seating for guests.”

However, if it is a fan that you’re looking for we have plenty of other recommendations in our guide to the best ones to suit every space and budget.

Earning a top spot in our review, this Tower Scandi metal pedestal fan (£59.99, Robertdyas.co.uk) is perfect for powerful cooling. Our tester praised the gadget for being sturdy and incredibly easy to put together. “It’s also surprisingly quiet – we tested it during a particularly nail-biting episode of Corrie and could easily hear Fizz’s caustic rebukes to cheating Tyrone,” they wrote. “Finally, we love its portability, thanks to a wire handle and an extending mechanism which means the upper section of the supporting arm won’t pop out if you pull it too enthusiastically.”

If you have the budget for it, it’s also worth considering Dyson’s purifier fan (£499.99, Dyson.co.uk). With 10 speed settings, a digital display and the ability to control it via an app, our reviewer said this fan will be a hit with gadget geeks.

“Although it looks similar to its predecessors, Dyson recently updated the fan’s tech, adding HEPA H13 filtration (it’s also 20 per cent quieter) which means it captures 99.95 per cent of pollutants as small as 0.1 microns,” they wrote. “Its bladeless fan technology means it’s wonderfully quiet and takes up minimal space – we enjoyed a blissful, cool night after placing it in the corner of a hot first-floor bedroom and switching it to night mode, which meant low noise levels and a dimmed screen.”

