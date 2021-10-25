Our days are getting shorter and darker, temperatures are dropping, and coffee shops are bringing back their pumpkin spice lattes. It’s goodbye to summer and hello to autumn.

But if the arrival of the colder climes does not spark joy, we’ve found something that might just get you excited for stewing season – and it all comes from our favourite budget-friendly supermarket, Aldi.

The retailer is bringing back its bestselling cast iron cookware range for all your slow-cooked dinner and soup needs, and as before, it looks strikingly similar to Le Creuset’s kitchenware.

The collection features everything from its 26cm heavy-duty casserole dish (£24.99, Aldi.co.uk) and griddle pan (£14.99, Aldi.co.uk) to a roasting tray (£24.99, Aldi.co.uk) and a shallow casserole dish (£24.99, Aldi.co.uk).

The entire set will set you back just £165, which is a fraction of the price of just one of Le Creuset’s casserole dishes (£280, Johnlewis.com). The latest iteration of the range will come in black, grey and blue, and is suitable for use on all heat sources, including gas, electric, and induction, The dishes can also be put in the oven at temperatures up to 250C.

Owing to supply chain issues, there are delays across Aldi’s Specialbuys including its recent cookware range, which was due to be released on Sunday 17 October online and in-store from Sunday 24 October.

So, if you can’t wait to get your hands on some new cast iron cookware, here’s a round-up of similarly affordable kitchenware you can buy now. It’s equally as chic, we promise.

Dunelm cream cast iron shallow casserole dish: £38, Dunelm.com

(Dunelm)

If your casserole dish has had a lot of use over recent months and is looking a bit worn out, it’s high time you replaced it with this. Suitable for use on all hob types, it holds up to 3.5l, and features a secure-fitting lid, making it ideal for cooking up a storm. The hand-painted cream finish is pleasing to the eye, and will no doubt be a stylish addition to any kitchen.

Le Creuset toughened non-stick shallow dish with glass lid: £140, Lecreuset.co.uk

(Le Creuset)

This toughened dish took the top spot in our guide to the best casserole dishes, with our writer noting that “it’s an ideal size and shape to handle a range of different dishes, it’s easy to clean and looks darn cool too”. The “glass lid excellently seals in moisture and flavour and also lets you check on your casserole while it’s bubbling away”, praised our writer. She also noted that the “shallowness of the pan makes it perfect for when a deep dish just won’t do but is still big enough to cook for six”.

Kichly pre-seasoned cast iron skillet: £14.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Costing just £2 more than Aldi’s cast iron skillet, this Kichly alternatively is a great, affordable choice. It claims to have excellent heat retention, so we suspect it will cook food quickly and efficiently. Regular use and proper maintenance is key to making sure it lasts, particularly as it isn’t non-stick.

Argos Home 3l cast iron shallow casserole dish: £45, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

This can be transferred from the hob to the oven (up to 240C) before serving to the table. Coated with a tough enamel, it should be easy to clean in warm soapy water.

Although it is a little more expensive than Aldi’s alternative (£24.99, Aldi.co.uk), it has a high-end finish and is hardwearing, meaning it will stand the test of time. Should your kitchen be in need of a pop of colour, it also comes in red and orange.

