French cookware brand Le Creuset has earned cult status over the past century, thanks in large part to its vibrant, long-lasting designs. But with its casserole dishes costing a pretty penny, it’s no surprise that many of us are on the lookout for similar-looking, yet much more affordable, dishes.

Enter supermarkets: the home of budget-friendly versions of popular buys (Aldi, we’re looking at you). Sainsbury’s is no exception, offering casserole dishes through its homeware brand Habitat that, at first glance, could almost be mistaken for Le Creuset – particularly thanks to their bright orange hue, reminiscent of Le Creuset’s iconic ‘flame’ colourway.

The price difference is striking: while Le Creuset’s 5.3-litre dish costs a whopping £355, Habitat’s 4.7-litre version is just £45, saving shoppers more than£300 without compromising on style.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this pocket-friendly cookware. If you want even more options, check out our review of M&S’s £42 casserole dish, where we compare it side-by-side with the more expensive alternative to see if it can really measure up.

Habitat 4.7l cast iron oval casserole dish, orange For a fraction of the price of the original, Habitat’s 4.7l cast iron oval casserole dish boasts a very similar design, with a steel knob, orange colourway and circle detailing on the lid. Like Le Creuset’s dish, it’s made with enamelled cast iron and oven-safe up to 260C. It’s also suitable for different hob types, including induction. However, as we haven't tested the dish, we can’t speak to how it compares in action. It’s also worth noting that the one-year guarantee doesn’t match up to Le Creuset’s lifetime guarantee. However, if you're looking for Le Creuset’s signature look at a (much) lower price tag, it’s certainly ticking a lot of boxes for less than £50. Read more £45 from Sainsburys.co.uk Prices may vary Habitat 3.3l cast iron casserole dish, orange If you’d like a slightly smaller casserole dish that can still hold ample portion sizes, then this 3.3l cast iron version may be a better option. Featuring a similar orange hue to Le Creuset’s‘flame’ colourway, it comes with two handles, a steel knob and plenty of cooking versatility, being suitable for different hob types, including induction. Read more £37 from Sainsburys.co.uk Prices may vary Le Creuset cast iron round casserole dish While pricey, Le Creuset’s cast iron round casserole pot is a tried and true offering that’s sure to stand the test of time. As our tester Emma Henderson noted in her review, it’s “an heirloom product that can be passed down through generations, if you can afford it”and “really is an excellent addition to any kitchen and one that many, many chefs swear by”. Real-world testing confirmed it to be hard-wearing (Emma uses it often and it’s remained in good condition), while she also noted that the craftsmanship is clear, “with rounded edges and the brand's name moulded into the lid, something no other brand can do”. Read more £355 from Lecreuset.co.uk Prices may vary

