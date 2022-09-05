Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Calling all budding bakers (and anyone else looking to make life easier in the kitchen): Aldi has restocked its sell-out stand mixer in four fresh new colours – and it’s the perfect alternative to the KitchenAid model made famous byThe Great British Bake Off.

From mixing and kneading to whipping and whisking, a stand mixer is an ideal companion in the kitchen, helping you tackle tricky and repetitive tasks with ease.

But these appliances are as useful as they are expensive. KitchenAid might have made the world’s bestselling model, but it comes with an eye-watering price tag of more than £500.

Thankfully, Aldi is helping us take the hard work out of baking with its £50 stand mixer – that’s 10 times cheaper than KitchenAid’s coveted buy.

Back for autumn 2022 (and just in time for the latest series of Bake Off), the budget buy is available in new pink, cream, green and ‘pearl’ colourways – making for a sleek and efficient addition to your baking arsenal. With it’s sell-out reputation, don’t waste any time before adding this to your basket.

Aldi ambiano green stand mixer: £49.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Whether whipping up a victoria sponge, perfecting meringues or baking cookies, Aldi’s affordable alternative to a KitchenAid stand mixer has got you covered. New for autumn 2022, the striking green finish will be a sleek addition to your counter.

The 800W appliance boasts eight speeds as well as a pulse function for kneading, whipping, whisking and more. Complete with a whisk, flat beat, dough hook and splash guard, baking all your favourites is set to be easy. Cleaning is a breeze, too, with all parts and accessories being dishwasher safe.

If the green shade isn’t for you, you can get the mixer in an exhuberant pink (£49.99, Aldi.co.uk), pearl-white (£49.99, Aldi.co.uk) and cream (£49.99, Aldi.co.uk) too. As with all Aldi Specialbuys, we predict these mixers will sell out – so think fast and pre-order now for dispatch from this Thursday.

KitchenAid 4.8l stand mixer: £529, Kitchenaid.co.uk

(KitchenAid)

While we haven’t tested Aldi’s model, we have reviewed the real deal, which comes in a similar green finish. “As the bestselling stand mixer in the world, KitchenAid has built its reputation as a tried and trusted faithful and, as its attachment empire grows, one you can utilize for just about every kitchen need,” said our reviewer.

They added: “KitchenAid’s own site boasts a wide range of unique model colours, decorated mixing bowls, and engraving services, as well, so you’re sure to find one that matches your kitchen perfectly.”

