I tested the £35 alternative to Hotel Chocolat’s £150 velvetiser – here’s how it compares
Is it worth spending more for the perfect cup of cocoa?
Few things are as comforting as a mug of hot chocolate when temperatures drop, and making it at home has never been more convenient. Of course, you can stir a couple of teaspoons of powdered mix into warm, frothed milk, but the results often fall short of the rich, indulgent drinks served in cafés. Fortunately, specialist hot chocolate makers are on hand to bring us café-quality cocoa without leaving the house.
Leading the way is the much-hyped Hotel Chocolat velvetiser, first released in 2018 and propelled to internet fame soon after. Earlier this year, it received an update with a cold chocolate setting. While it remains the most recognisable hot chocolate maker available, it also comes with a hefty £150 price tag. However, it’s no longer the only option. Several more affordable alternatives have appeared, including one that stood out to me: Salter’s Chocolatier electric hot chocolate maker, priced at just £35.
Both devices melt chocolate flakes into milk to create smooth hot chocolate, but Salter’s model also doubles as a milk frother for coffee drinks. With a £115 gap between them, I was keen to find out whether the cheaper option could really rival its luxury competition. So, armed with both machines, I put them to the test in pursuit of the perfect cup of cocoa.
How I tested
I used both machines to make a cup of hot chocolate with milk chocolate flakes and dairy milk. Nowadays, you can get lots of exciting hot chocolate varieties, from orange chocolate to peppermint, but I stuck to a classic flavour for this test. I followed the instructions, assessing key factors including ease of use, taste and ease of cleaning. These appliances are often left out on kitchen countertops, so I made notes on appearance, too. You can read my full testing criteria at the end of the review.
1Salter the chocolatier electric hot chocolate maker
- Dimensions H18.6cm x W11.1cm x D16.8cm
- Capacity 240ml
- Functions Hot chocolate, hot milk, thick hot froth, light hot froth, cold milk froth
- Why we love it
- Hot chocolate is just the right temperature
- Easy to use
- Quick to clean
- Compact
- Take note
- Hot chocolate lacks foam
- Not very speedy
Salter’s hot chocolate maker is fairly compact, so it shouldn’t take up too much space if your kitchen counters are already packed with appliances. Unlike the velvetiser there isn’t a choice of colours, and the matte black exterior isn’t particularly eye-catching. The chrome border around the handle is a nice, minimal design touch, though.
There aren’t any visual diagrams in the instruction manual, so it’s not the easiest to see at a glance how to operate the machine. That being said, once you’ve spent a few minutes with the manual and used it a few times, you’ll quickly get the hang of it. Simply press the function once for thick hot froth (for cappuccinos), twice for light hot froth (lattes), three times for hot milk or hot chocolate, and four times for cold froth. The maximum and minimum fill lines are marked very clearly, so there’s no risk of milk overflowing while the machine’s in use.
Once you add chocolate flakes to your milk and turn on the hot chocolate mode, you’ll have to wait around five-and-a-half minutes for your drink to be ready. This isn’t as speedy as the velvetiser, which takes around two-and-a-half minutes, so a bit more patience is needed.
Hot chocolate made in the chocolatier is neither piping hot nor lukewarm; instead, it’s the perfect, drinkable temperature as soon as it’s ready. The texture was very smooth, and all the chocolate flakes blended well with the milk. But it lacked the froth that you typically get in a barista-made hot chocolate. This is where the velvetiser really stood out, but more on that below.
Cleaning the machine was straightforward – as with most milk frothers, the whisk is removable and can be washed separately. The smooth interior didn’t have any awkward crevices, so it was easy to clean with warm water and washing-up liquid.
Unlike the velvetiser, which comes with two cups and ten sachets of hot and cold drinking chocolate, you just get the machine when you buy the Salter appliance. Given the cheaper price point, however, I wasn’t disappointed by this. It’s also worth keeping in mind that this machine does more than just make hot chocolate – it froths milk to different consistencies, so if you’re a coffee drinker too, you’ll get more use out of the chocolatier than the velvetiser.
2Hotel Chocolat velvetiser
- Dimensions H 21.5cm x L 24.5cm x D 19.1cm
- Capacity 220ml
- Functions Hot and cold chocolate
- Why we love it
- Barista-quality hot chocolate
- Easy to use
- Comes with cups and chocolate sachets
- Take note
- Not the easiest to clean
- Pricey
Hotel Chocolat’s velvetiser really looks the part with a modern choice of colours (I went for pebble), chrome accents and a solid ash handle. It feels weighty, well-made and thoughtful features like the magnetic whisk to ensure that it lives up to its premium price point. It’s not as compact as Salter’s £35 appliance, so you might need a bit more countertop space if you plan to leave it out.
The instructions are very clear, with helpful diagrams to refer to. As it’s a machine purely for making hot chocolate, there isn’t a lot to get to grips with. You simply add your sachet of chocolate flakes to 220ml of milk, pop the lid on, turn the dial to hot or cold and press go. The maximum fill line isn’t as clear as it is on the chocolatier, but it didn’t take too long to spot.
I was really impressed by its speed – after two-and-a-half minutes, my hot chocolate was ready, just the right temperature and perfectly foamy. It tasted like the kind of hot chocolate you’d buy in a café. Hotel Chocolat says the unique design of the velvetiser, such as the ridges inside the machine and custom-designed whisk, creates a vortex effect that produces a smooth, foamy hot chocolate, and after trying it for myself, I can certainly attest to this.
Owing to the ridges on the velvetiser, it is a little harder to clean than Salter’s chocolatier.
There’s no denying it's pricey, but the quality of hot chocolate made in the velvetiser is hard to match. While you’re limited in its use – it won’t froth milk for your cappuccinos, for example – if you’re a real hot chocolate fiend, I’ve no doubt you’ll keep going back to it.
The verdict: Hotel Chocolat velvetiser vs Salter the chocolatier electric hot chocolate maker
If you’re a regular hot chocolate drinker and want barista-quality drinks at home, I’d say the Hotel Chocolat velvetiser is a worthy investment. Hot chocolates made in the machine were frothy, silky smooth and made at a ready-to-drink temperature. It looks like the part too, with a striking, modern design not often found with kitchen appliances.
If you regularly switch between hot chocolate and coffee, then I’d go for the Salter’s the chocolatier electric hot chocolate maker. Although its hot chocolates didn’t quite have the foamy texture of a barista-made drink, they were still tasty enough to enjoy as a treat. For me, its standout feature is that it’s simply much more versatile than the velvetiser, with options to make frothed milk at different consistencies for cappuccinos, lattes and more.
How the hot chocolate makers were tested
I can’t resist a hot chocolate in the winter, so I was excited to put these hot chocolate makers to the test. I made a classic hot chocolate with both appliances using milk chocolate flakes and dairy milk, and assessed the following:
- Ease of use: I considered how easy the instructions were to follow and how simple each appliance was to operate. When a hot chocolate craving hits you, you don’t want to wait too long for your drink to be ready, so I also timed how long each machine took to make a drink.
- Quality of hot chocolate: Arguably the most important factor, I assessed the taste and texture of hot chocolate made in each machine to see how they compared to barista-made drinks. I looked for smooth drinks that had a light, frothy foam and were made to a ready-to-drink temperature.
- Cleaning: Hot chocolate makers require cleaning after use (this is to avoid milk drying in the appliance and burning once reheated), so I judged how easy this was to do.
- Appearance: If you’re keeping your hot chocolate maker on your kitchen counters, it has to look the part, so I considered aesthetics too.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Sabrina Sahota is IndyBest’s deputy editor and has more than five years of experience testing kitchen gadgets, from stand mixers and soup makers to air fryers and juicers, so she knows when premium appliances are truly worth their price tag. Whether it’s a hot chocolate, coffee or cup of tea, she’s always got a hot drink on the go, so is well placed to tell you if Salter’s budget-friendly appliance stacks up to the £150 velvetiser. The wider IndyBest team has also tested a huge range of appliances from the best coffee machines to the best coffee grinders, so we are experts in finding the best accessories for your kitchen.
