Best mattress deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023: Offers to expect in the sale

With July just around the corner, the countdown is on for summer’s biggest sales event: Amazon Prime Day. The two-day shopping extravaganza follows Amazon’s first ever Spring Sale, where there were serious bargains on big-ticket items – and we’re expecting similar for Prime Day 2023.

While we don’t yet know the exact date it will land, this exciting summer bargain bonanza usually serves up savings across all shopping categories, from tech and TVs to laptops, home appliances and Amazon devices. We also anticipate spotting major brands such as Apple in the sale.

While it’s an ideal time to stock up on household essentials, Amazon Prime Day 2023 presents the perfect opportunity to save cash on pricier purchases such as mattresses too. Should you be looking for a new single, double or king-size mattress, we’re poised and ready to help inform your Prime Day purchase.

Keep reading for the deals we’re hoping to spot from big-name brands such as Simba and Emma; when the shopping event may start, and which mattresses were reduced during Prime Day last year.

When will Prime Day mattress deals begin?

The dates for Prime Day 2023 haven’t been announced yet, but we do know that it’s usually a two-day sales extravaganza held in July. This year’s event is the eighth Prime Day and that means we have the dates from recent years to help us work out when 2023 mattress deals may start. From 2015-19, Amazon Prime Day was held in July. Although it temporarily switched to October in 2020 and June in 2021, Prime Day was back to business as usual in 2022.

In October 2022 there was an additional event, the Prime Early Access Sale, and March this year saw the debut of the Amazon Spring Sale as well. But Amazon Prime Day is the main annual sales go-to, and we’re already excited for 2023’s offering.

In previous years, it has taken place on a Monday and Tuesday in mid-July. This means, Amazon Prime Day 2023 may potentially land on 10-11 July or 17-18 July. We’ll keep you posted as soon as we find out, and, of course, bring you any pre-Prime Day deals here too.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day mattress deals?

Yes, to access all of the Prime Day deals, you need an Amazon Prime account. While this wasn’t the case for the Amazon Spring Sale, Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to subscribers.

The cost of an Amazon Prime membership is £8.99 per month, or £95 for a year. Head to the Amazon Prime page and fill in your details to sign up.

The good news is you can sign up for a free, 30-day Prime subscription trial, and we’d recommend doing this as soon as the Prime Day dates have been announced. That means you’ll have 30 days to make the most of these savings and you can always cancel your membership afterwards.

What to expect from Prime Day mattress deals

While we can’t yet confirm which brands will be included in the Prime Day 2023 mattress deals, Amazon does stock popular bed-in-a-box brands Emma and Simba. These are both IndyBest tried-and-tested mattress names, so we’re hoping they may be reduced for Amazon Prime Day.

Last year’s Prime Day mattress deals

Looking back at last year’s Prime Day mattress deals could help provide insight into which products will be reduced this year.

Simba’s hybrid mattress was cut in price from £829 to £455.95 in 2022. With our reviewer praising its “cloud-like comfort and support” we’re hoping it will be reduced for Prime Day 2023 too.

The Simba hybrid luxe super-king mattress was also reduced from £2,249 to £1,456.95, offering bargain-hunters a massive £792 saving. Our expert shopping team was also impressed by this Simba buy and said it “delivers fresh breathability, medium firmness, and supreme comfort” in our review.

Emma’s hybrid mattress in king size was reduced from £799 to £439.45, which served up a whopping £359.55 saving. We’ve reviewed this Emma mattress, so we’re keen to spot a reduction once more. The mattress is currently on offer for £541.06 (Amazon.co.uk), but hopefully this price will be slashed even further for Prime Day.

The best pre-Prime Day mattress deals

Simba hybrid luxe, super king: Was £2,749, now £1,649.40, Amazon.co.uk

You can access a decent 40 per cent saving on the Simba hybrid luxe in the super king size by logging in with your Amazon account. The same discount is up for grabs in the single and king options too. The hybrid mattress has a whopping 11 layers of memory foam and pocket springs. These include a temperature-regulating wool and bamboo layer, plus an open-cell foam section, two layers comprising 14,000 titanium springs for back support, and an anti-allergy cover.

Silentnight 1400 eco comfort mattress, double: Was £489, now £368.53, Amazon.co.uk

Silentnight’s 1400 eco comfort mattress in the double size is currently redced by £120. This firm, foam-free mattress is made from hypoallergenic materials. There are 1,400 pocket springs that react to movement, to offer support, meaning this mattress should suit your sleeping style. It’s designed for both back- and front-sleepers, and has breathable fibres too.

