Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Home and garden email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Meghan Markle has unveiled her long-awaited lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard. The soft launch saw Markle returning to Instagram (she deactivated her personal account shortly after her engagement to Prince Harry) for the first time in four years.

The new page features a logo and a link to a website. The website itself is similarly sparse, showing the brand’s golden script-like logo with the name of Markle’s neighbourhood, “Montecito”, written below, as well as a link for fans to sign up with their email to join the waitlist.

Giving us a taster of what’s to come, the Instagram account’s short video story is soundtracked by Nancy Wilson’s “I Wish You Love”, with grainy scenes showing the Duchess of Sussex baking, arranging flowers, and wearing a black gown in a Montecito mansion.

A homage to her home in Santa Barbara, California, the name of her brand nods to the fact some people refer to the sunny coastal region as the American Riviera.

Though details are currently sparse, we’ve taken a look at the trademark application documents to try and provide some insight. Here’s everything you need to know, including what kind of products American Riviera Orchard will sell.

Read more: Meghan Markle’s favourite fashion brands

When will American Riviera Orchard be available to shop?

Six years after Markle closed her lifestyle blog The Tig (short for her favourite wine Tignanello), people have believed for a while that the Duchess has been working on a similar project.

Unfortunately, we don’t have any information at this stage for when the products will be available to shop. What we do know though is that a trademark application for American Riviera Orchard was filed on 2 February 2024, so we can expect it’ll be a number of weeks before we can shop Markle’s products.

But you can join the waitlist now, and of course, we’ll be keeping you updated with any news and intel on when the products will be available to shop.

What products will American Riviera Orchard sell?

In a world of celebrity beauty brands, Markle appears to be breaking the mould, with trademark application revealing a focus on home, garden, food, and general lifestyle content.

According to the documents, the goods and services listed within the trademark application include a variety of home goods, such as cookbooks, food, and kitchenware, with the trademark application seeking approval for a retail store that stocks everything from textiles, tableware and cookbooks to jellies, jams, marmalades, spreads, butter and edible oils.

Join the waitlist now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on home buys and more, try the links below:

We’ve rounded up the best books to reignite your love of food and cooking