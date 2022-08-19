Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A decent vacuum is a must-have household item, but it becomes even more important if you own a pet. Whether it’s a dog, cat or Abyssinian guinea pig, they will undoubtedly add to your cleaning workload whether it’s via muddy paws, spilled food or the tumbleweeds of hair that are continually rolling past you in the living room. That’s why you will need a vacuum that is able to generate enough power and versatility that it can keep on top of the trail your pet leaves behind.

Usually, when a vacuum is specifically marketed with our four-legged friends in mind, it means the model comes with an attachment tailored to tidying up after them, whether that’s an upholstery brush attachment or brush bar designed not to get clogged and tangled.

However, we didn’t limit our search to just those models and have also included general household vacuums and robotic vacuums that just happened to be very good at dealing with the mess that comes with a household that includes pets. We found that robotic vacuums are particularly effective because they can run constantly and, as a bonus, the reaction of some pets to robot vacuums is priceless.

In each case, we were looking for powerful models that would suck up hair and clean muddy paw prints, but crucially we wanted the vacuum to be able to process the hair all the way to the dust canister, without getting clogged and tangled, and we needed the machines to work on different surfaces, from hard floors to carpets. When cleaning up after pets, the dust canister will fill quickly with all the hair, so the process of emptying has to be straightforward and efficient, so that all the contents end up in the bin without consuming you in a cloud.

As well as this, the products needed the same attributes we would look for in general-purpose vacuums, like manoeuvrability around furniture-filled floors and, for cordless models, enough working time to be able to make a difference before having to be put back on charge. We found that there was plenty of choice out there, but here’s our pick of the litter.

How we tested

Testing took place in a pet-packed house (two dogs, one cat) and included a pet bed test to see how efficiently a vacuum cleared the densest collections of hair, as well as the larger pieces of debris that pets are responsible for, like chewed-up dog toy bits, cat litter and balls of fluff.

We were cleaning a large open plan area which had a mixture of hard floors, rugs, mats and some carpeted areas and all the robotic vacuums were set a makeshift obstacle course to see how they dealt with pet toys left around the floor, as well as how they coped mounting, cleaning and not getting stuck on thick dog beds.

The best pet vacuum cleaners for 2022 are: