Design

When most people think of a vacuum cleaner, Samsung isn’t typically the first brand to mind, which is partly why we were keen to take a closer look at what’s one of the brand’s most popular vacuums. Part of Samsung’s jet range – a range which the brand claims offers superior sucking along with maximum power – its killer feature is the digital invertor motor, which throws out 200W of sucking power, aided by 27 cyclones.

In a household with allergy sufferers, we were particularly interested in the so-called multi-layered filtration system, which (blurb alert) promises to capture 99.999 per cent of micro dust. Our interest was also piqued by the presence of a fully washable bin, which can literally be thrown in the dishwasher.

The power claims are significant given that it’s surprisingly light (weighing in at just 2.8kg) and offers an impressive 60 minutes of run time on a full battery, which takes 210 minutes to charge. Without naming names, our current recently-purchased vacuum, by a brand that could be regarded as a rival, weighs almost a kilogram more, takes less time to charge and has a longer run time.

Some other features we were more skeptical about, but still keen to test. These included the so-called Z Station (don’t ask us about the name, because we can’t for the life of us figure out how it resembles this particular letter), which allows the vacuum to be charged while standing up – simply dock it for a battery boost. And then there’s the telescopic handle, designed to increase the ease with which the shaft’s length could be extended.

Looks-wise, this is an incredibly slick vacuum. A fellow tester, after clapping eyes on it, commented that “it must be an expensive vacuum, because it looks expensive” – and we wholeheartedly agree. There’s less of the cheap-feeling plastic you’ll find on other vacuums, and vast expanses of gleaming metal give it a slick, space age-inspired look.

Performance

One of the things we noticed first when using the Samsung jet 90 prowas its lightness – at just 2.8kg we really noticed the difference when lugging this vacuum around, especially when it came to stairs. Sadly, the same can’t be said for the Z station – it’s surprisingly heavy, although it’s an added extra that can simply be stashed away if not needed. That said, depending on the size of your house, having it available for a quick mid-session charge could well come in handy.

There’s no denying the brilliance of the controls at the top of the shaft, where a single button (rather than a trigger) allowed us to scroll through three power settings: min, mid, max and wet. These settings are displayed on a small LED panel, and the hi-tech, compact design of the control panel brings to mind a games console.

The attachments include an ultra-compact mini-motorised tool and a turbo action brush for deep cleans of high traffic areas. The main motorised head has a lower profile than most, which made getting under low pieces of furniture a breeze. And there’s the spinning sweeper brush – a brush with two round flat discs to which microfibre cloths can be attached using Velcro (two circular cloths are provided). These are designed for use when the vacuum is in the wet mode we referred to. It’s a suction-free mode that Samsung says will allow you to use your vacuum to mop up floor spills, although we also found that its mopping capabilities could be enhanced by simply dampening the two cloths and using them to give our floors a quick spruce-up.

Whichcever setting you choose, you don’t have to crank up the suction to maximum to feel the power – this is one seriously powerful sucker. It’s hard to judge the effectiveness of the filter over a short period of time, due to the time allergens take to wreak their havoc, but with sucking power like this, we’ve no doubt that even the tiniest of dust and dander particles don’t stand a chance.

More tangible benefits include practical features. We loved how easy it was to remove the filter (which is located in the center of the bin) with a quick twist, and the same ease of use applies to the bin, which can be removed in the same way – a quick twist and the bin (with the filter inside) slips out. We also retract our skepticism about the telescopic shaft – being able to simply slide out extra length (there are three length settings) made us realise just how much time we’ve spent fiddling around with three-part nozzles, and a telescopic nozzle takes up less space when it’s stowed away, too.