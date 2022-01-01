We made it. It’s 2022, and we’ve all Auld Lang Syned our way into the new year. But no sooner have the Boxing Day sales finished that our thoughts have turned to the January sales.

Once considered the shopping event of the year, these events have been overshadowed somewhat by Black Friday in recent years. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t plenty of stellar deals and discounts worth snapping up, because there most definitely are. Plus, with more online sales to take advantage of, there’s no need to wake up early to snap up those January bargains.

Follow live: The best January sales deals to shop now

Looking for inspiration for what to spend your Christmas money on? You’re in luck. A lot of retailers are still offering plenty of brilliant discounts, and that includes Amazon.

Naturally, being online means you can shop the Amazon January sales from the comfort of your sofa, avoiding the queues and tactically placing yourself mere feet away from the fridge and all of those delicious leftovers.

From when it ends to the deals worth shopping this year, here’s everything you need to know about Amazon’s 2022 January sale.

Nintendo Switch: Was £279.99, now £229, Amazon.co.uk

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most recognisable games consoles out there, and you can’t get much better than this deal at Amazon, which surpasses every single Nintendo Switch deal we saw throughout 2021, so if you want the most versatile games console, now is the time to snap it up. This package includes the device and Switch dock in black and the contrasting Joy-Con controllers that allow for individual or two-player action. From long car journeys to commuting, play on-the-go with up to nine hours of battery life. “The Switch console, first released in 2017, is a perfect example of [Nintendo] getting it just right,” our writer said in their round-up of the best games consoles. While Amazon says that it has reduced the price from £279.99, the actual RRP is £259, but it’s still the lowest price we’ve seen.

Apple AirPods pro with MagSafe charging case, 2021: Was £239, now £187, Amazon.co.uk

“The AirPods pro are a high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to find much fault in,” said our writer when we reviewed Apple’s latest earbuds back in May. And now you can pick them up with 22 per cent off. These were the most comfortable earbuds we tried, and they have active noise cancellation, better battery life and much-improved sound quality compared to their predecessors. Our reviewer added: “If you’re a member of the iOS family, the AirPods pros are the best in-ear earphones you can get on the market, and will continue to be until Apple decides to release a successor.” It’s rare to find Apple products in sale, so make sure you don’t miss out.

KitchenAid 5413184120696 artisan stand mixer: Was £599, now £422.99, Amazon.co.uk

With 300 watt power, 10-speed settings and a five-year warranty, KitchenAid’s mixer really is built to last, meaning you can mix, stir and fold happy for many years to come. It also comes with a 3l bowl, 4.8l stainless steel bowl, whisk, paddle, dough hook, flex-edge beater and splatter guard, so you’ll have everything you need and more to become a kitchen whizz. Featuring in our best stand mixer round-up, our tester named it best for Bake Off quality. “As the best-selling stand mixer in the world, KitchenAid has built its reputation as a tried and trusted faithful – and, as its attachment empire grows, one you can utilise for just about every kitchen need,” they said. At 29 per cent off, this is cheaper now than it was during Black Friday.

Amazon Echo dot, 4th generation: Was £49.99, now £28.99, Amazon.co.uk

Chances are you’ve seen one of these Alexa devices in action – and that’s because they’re just so good – so now’s the time to join the party. Promising crisp vocals and balanced bass, you can use it to listen to music and the radio while also controlling your entertainment by asking it to play tunes, podcasts and audiobooks from streaming services. The device earned a spot in our round-up of the best smart speakers, with our reviewer saying Alexa is “easy to set up, simple to navigate and the speakers themselves are of a high quality”.

Sony WF-1000XM4 noise-cancelling earphones: Was £250, now £198.07 Amazon.co.uk

There’s currently £50 off the Sony WF-1000XM4 earphones at Amazon. The best wireless earbuds of 2021, they’re a pair of noise-cancelling earphones packed with clever features and supremely luscious audio fidelity. The earbuds can sense when you’re moving around and dial in the noise cancellation to suit your surroundings, ramping up when you’re on public transport or allowing in traffic sounds if you’re walking near a road. Our reviewer praised the earphones’ bass response and overall quality. “Although these are small, light earbuds, they manage significant bass as well as great, precise clarity in higher notes. At once delicate and powerful, they have some of the best audio of any wireless headphones.”

Garmin forerunner 55: Was £179.99, now £129.99, Amazon.co.uk

Nothing helps you stick to your fitness resolutions quite as much as investing in a workout-tracking smartwatch. The entry-level Garmin forerunner 55 has all of the most important sensors for monitoring your vital signs as you run, and over time it builds a profile of your fitness levels and suggests longer, shorter or more intense runs based on your previous performance.

Ninja foodi max health grill and air fryer, 3.8l: Was £249.99, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

Ninja is one of the leading brands when it comes to kitchen appliances, and this two-in-one Ninja grill and air fryer has an impressive 28 per cent off right now. Featuring a clever little leave-in digital cooking probe, you’ll be alerted when your food is finished exactly as you intend it, whether that’s rare or well done. But that’s not all. The foodi can also air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat and so much more. While we haven’t personally reviewed this model, the Ninja Foodi dual zone air fryer was our top pick in our round-up of the best air fryers.

Kärcher K 5 premium smart control home high pressure washer: Was £567.62, now £365.95, Amazon.co.uk

Landing a spot in our review of the best pressure washers, our tester found that this hardworking model packed a “serious punch”. They said: “It’s incredibly powerful – we cranked up the power (with a light touch of the plus and minus buttons near the trigger) to clean some particularly dirty garden furniture, and years of grime disappeared in seconds.”

They also noted how easy it was to move too, owing to its “chunky wheels and a sturdy reel which prevents time-consuming tangles.” Now with 37 per cent off, this is a deal you won’t want to miss.

Philips lumea prestige IPL: Was £499.99, now £319.99, Amazon.co.uk

Want to leave shaving and waxing firmly in 2021? An IPL could be a great hair removal option to try. Short for “intense pulsed light”, this IPL machine works by delivering pulses of light to the root of the hair which is said to reduce its growth. Though we haven’t tested this particular gadget, we have featured a similar model in our best laser hair removal machines review. In our more in depth review of the device, our tester said that “overall we were pleased with how our hair decreased in thickness and density after three treatments”.

LG OLED55C14LB 55in 4K UHD HDR smart OLED TV: Was £1,699.99, now £1,155 Amazon.co.uk

The LG C1 is one of the best OLED TVs you can buy, and right now the 55in model is on sale for £1,155 at Amazon. This actually isn’t the cheapest the TV has been – the set is almost permanently discounted, and on Black Friday it came all the way down to £1,100 – but it’s still about £100 cheaper than it was last week. We featured the LG C1 in our round-up of the best TVs for gaming, where our reviewer noted that “in terms of picture quality, just wandering through the cities in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was enough to appreciate the totally immersive qualities of OLED and its ability to light each individual LED on the screen, which results in some breathtaking brightness that’s truly full-screen.”

Google Chromecast: Was £30, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

The newest version of Google’s Chromecast streaming dongle is being sold with a 33 per cent discount in Amazon’s pre-Christmas sale. The jammie-dodger-sized device plugs into a free HDMI port on your TV, enabling you to stream video entertainment, music and pictures from your phone, tablet or laptop. If you can watch or listen to it on your phone, you can pop it on your TV at the press of a button or with a voice command.

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm, 100g: Was £44, now £37.17, Amazon.co.uk

Elemis’s cleansing balm is enriched with rose and mimosa wax, elderberry, omega and starflower oil and a host of essential oils. It has a buttery texture that melts instantly on contact with dry skin. When we tested it, our reviewer said that “skin felt soft and smooth, with a subtle glow that you often find after having a facial. From start to finish, the experience is a luxurious treat, and the generous 100g tub will last months, as you only need a small amount.” Usually, it can be difficult to justify spending almost £50 on a product that will, quite literally, be washed down the drain. But as there’s 16 per cent off right now (and it’s three for two across selected Elemis products), we think it’s more than justified.

Proscenic 850T 2-in-1 robot vacuum cleaner and mop: Was £229, now £189, Amazon.co.uk

There are robot vacuum cleaners, and then there are two-in-one robot vacuum cleaners that don’t just whiz around hoovering up dirt from your home, but mop and sweep the floor, too. The Proscenic 850T is one such device, promising a suction power of 3,000Pa that automatically adjusts depending on whether it’s cleaning carpet or hard floors. It has a 120-minute runtime and can be controlled by Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, a remote control or the app. While we haven’t reviewed this model, we featured the higher-spec M7 pro in our round-up of the best robot vacuum cleaners. You’ll have to tick the little voucher checkbox to snag this deal.

REN clean skincare radiance glycol lactic renewal mask, 50 ml: Was £36, now £28.06, Amazon.co.uk

Ren’s entire radiance range is one of our absolute favourites here at IndyBest, but this peel might just be its crowning jewel – and it’s currently got 20 per cent off. Made with lactic, glycolic, tartaric and citric acid, it’s just powerful enough to decongest troubled skin without triggering a breakout. We loved it so much that our reviewer named it best buy in our chemical peels round-up. “The effects were comparable to a professional facial,” said our writer. “Peels sound so harsh, and yet this gave us an unbeatable healthy, dewy finish without any unwanted side effects. Magic in a bottle.”

Amazon is offering three for two across selected Ren products at the moment, and there’s also 36 per cent to be saved on the brand’s clear calm clarifying clay cleanser (was £24, now £15.40, Amazon.co.uk) which featured in our round-up of the best pregnancy skincare.

Oral-B genius 8000: Was £279.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

This deal from popular toothbrush brand Oral-B is not to be missed, with a whopping 64 per cent off. The gadget has a range of features including five brushing modes and varied pressure control, and it can also connect to your phone via the Oral-B app, which not only records how you brush your teeth, but also gives you feedback on your routine and how you can improve it.

While we’re yet to review this exact brush, the Oral-B genius X 20000 (was £399.99, now £139.95, Amazon.co.uk), a very similar model, featured in our guide to the best electric toothbrushes, with our writer noting that a dentist had told them they had been neglecting some of their back teeth and “the app identified exactly the same area”.

Panasonic TX65JX800B 65in 4K ultra HD HDR smart LED TV: Was £1,199, now £589, Amazon.co.uk

This mid-range 65in Panasonic TV has a massive 51 per cent reduction, saving you over £600. It’s a 4K HDR10+ TV with local dimming technology for improved contrast, plus Dolby vision and Dolby atmos signal processing, so you know the sound quality and picture are going to be top notch. Better yet, it works with Alexa and the Google Assistant, and comes with Freeview Play built-in, letting you control on-demand entertainment with just your voice.

De’Longhi dedica electric coffee grinder: Was £219.99, now £182.07, Amazon.co.uk

One for the coffee connoisseur, this grinder has17 per cent off and it’s one of our favourites. Featuring in our guide to the best coffee grinders, our tester voted it as the best “hi-tech” option, calling it “a good-looking bit of kit with a funky digital display”.

“With 18 grind settings, you can choose exactly how coarse you want your grounds, while the LCD display makes it fairly self-explanatory to use, and you have the ability to decide in advance how many cups of coffee you want, along with a handy, well-designed container to store it in and transport elsewhere,” they said. “Clearly a premium product, it doesn’t come cheap, but it will offer serious coffee fans plenty of options when it comes to creating the perfect brew.”

Faith In Nature natural lavender and geranium body wash: Was £5.75, now £3.70, Amazon.co.uk

Nabbing a spot in our best organic body washes review, it’s safe to say Faith in Nature is one of our favourites for ethical beauty buys. Vegan and cruelty-free, as are all of its soaps and smellies, you can snap up this lavender and geranium body wash now and save 36 per cent. Said to offer a more gentle cleansing experience, why not prolong the indulgence of the festive period and treat yourself?

When will the Amazon January sales end?

It’s not yet been confirmed when the January sales will end, but Amazon runs a range of deals and discounts throughout the year.

