What to shop in the Boots January sales, selected by a beauty expert

Hot on the heels of the Boxing Day sales, the January sales have landed, and, thanks to Boots, you can save on your favourite skincare, make-up, haircare and more.

Plenty of my favourite beauty brands are reduced as part of the event and, whether the new year has you lusting for lip oils or all the festive family gatherings have you wiped out of face wash (that sister needs a talking to...), you can rest assured Boots’ smörgåsbord of beauty goodies will have something to tickle your fancy.

I’ve got my eyes on the discounted Marc Jacobs Daisy wild perfume and the Drunk Elephant gift set, but there are some impressive savings across the board. And as I’ve worked the January sales event for many years, I know how to find the best bargains and the most-lusted-after products. So scroll on for my beauty expert intel, plus the best deals live to shop now.

Why trust IndyBest’s coverage of the Boots January sales?

Within all our January sales guides, we curate edits of products we’ve tested ourselves and only feature brands we know and trust. You can rest assured there’ll be no naff formulas, no beauty gift sets with filler products and sample sizes and no hiked-up, artificial deals.

As The Independent’s beauty writer, I’m always monitoring the costs of best-selling make-up, skincare and haircare – not just in the pre-sales last week of December. That means that I’ve got an extra keen eye for a good (or exaggerated) deal and, having covered sales events for years, you can trust my selections.

Best deals in the Boots January sale

Fitbit Inspire 3: Was £84.99, now £58.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery Fitbit inspire 3 ( Google )

One of the best fitness trackers around, the Fitbit Inspire 3 has £25 off this January. The slim, lightweight and comfortable health tracker is designed to be worn around the clock, monitoring your activity levels during the day and your sleep quality as you snooze. It’s ideal for tracking progress towards your fitness goals in the new year and connects to your phone to give you reminders, take calls and see messages on your wrist.

Philips lumea 8000 series, IPL hair removal device: Was £509.99, now £299.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Step into 2025 with silky smooth legs and the promise of long-lasting hair removal – now for £210 less thanks to the Boots January sales. The Philips lumea 8000 landed in our expert guide to the best IPL hair removers and was found to be great “for trickier-to-reach areas made such a difference” thanks to the four detachable heads. The tester noted that they saw “impressive results”, “with hair becoming sparser after just four treatments”. Because who can be bothered with shaving, anyhow?

Marc Jacobs Daisy wild, 30ml: Was £60, now £51, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

A renowned scent in the world of perfume, Marc Jacobs’s original daisy fragrance is equal parts fresh and floral, not to mention being so adored that it prompted a review of every Daisy iteration. In Lucy’s review of the new iteration, Wild, she said: “While you might think of the term ‘wild’ as something more earthy and botanical, Marc Jacobs’s approach to ‘wild’ is all flowers and springtime meadows.” Now, you can save nearly £10.

Dyson airstrait straightener in onyx and gold: Was £449.99, now £399.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Dyson/The Independent )

Right now, there’s an impressive £50 saving on Dyson’s coveted airstrait straightener. In her review of the hair tool, eCommerce editor Eva Waite-Taylor said it “somehow made [her] thick, weighty locks feel light and healthy”. She added that the finish also appeared “much more natural” than a professional blow-dry.

Oral-B pro 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £35, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Oral-B )

Dubbed The Independent’s best electric toothbrush in gadget expert Steve’s guide, the Oral-B pro 3 features gum pressure control plus an impressive battery life that lasts for more than two weeks. After testing the device for several weeks, Steve found it has “everything you need with none of the frills”. He praised how it left his teeth feeling “fresh and thoroughly scrubbed” and enjoyed the affordable price point – made even more accessible now with a whopping 65 per cent off.

Dreamland intelliheat warming throw: Was £69.99, now £49.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

With the coldest months of the year still to come, now’s the time to level up your winter warmers. The herringbone iteration of this landed in homeware expert Zoe’s guide to the best electric blankets where she noted that when on the highest setting, “it will preheat super quickly”. No cold patches were detected, and “while the cables are well spread out over the blanket, it didn’t feel too bulky when we were sitting under it”, she added. The perfect addition to make your sofa or bed a little bit more cosy.

Philips sonicare cordless power flosser 3000: Was £119.99, now £69.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Philips )

Our expert’s favourite tried and tested power flosser is now more than 40 per cent off thanks to Boots. Our tester and home appliance expert Siobhan gave this flosser the top spot in her review of the best water flossers thanks to its speed and efficiency. Siobhan wrote: “When using the quad stream nozzle, we could finish cleaning even faster as the flow is separated into four water jets, which cover more surface area between teeth in less time.” She added that the results meant her mouth “never felt cleaner”.

Drunk Elephant littles: Was £70, now £35, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

A five-piece set that proved extremely popular in the Christmas rush last year, Drunk Elephant’s gift set is chocka with brand best-sellers and even includes a handy toiletry bag. My favourite of this quintuplet has to be the B-hydra intensive hydration serum – when I tested it in my guide to the best hyaluronic acids, I found that “it was creamy and comforting and left [my] skin looking dewy.” With this half-price deal, I’ll be racing to the checkout.

Liz Earle natural shine haircare trio three-piece gift set: Was £48, now £32, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Liz Earle skincare is – of course – a huge hit with IndyBest readers (myself included), but how much do you know about the brand’s haircare range? If you’re a scalp health fanatic then let me put LE’s botanical shine shampoo on your radar. With moisturising shea butter and shine-enhancing apple extract, the formula is designed to effectively cleanse the scalp without stripping, all the while imparting your strands with a heavenly essential oil aroma. Paired with the nourishing potion of blue sea kale and melon oil in the conditioner, plus the hair oil, your locks will look and feel luscious...for £10 less than usual.

Laneige lip sleeping mask berry: Was £21, now £16.80, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Laneige/Lucy Smith )

The Laneige lip sleeping mask is my one and only when it comes to lip hydration in the colder months. This, the berry iteration, is the sort of flavoured balm that I crave throughout the day and – though I needn’t, thanks to its long-wearing formula – end up reapplying again and again just to get a whiff of its candy-sweet scent. Yes, it’s really that good, and with 20 per cent off it’s even better.

When does Boots’ January sale start?

The big Boots sale – as the retailer brands its January deal celebrations – is live now. Given that Boots combines its January and Boxing Day bonanzas, the event actually kicked off online way back on 24 December. In-store, it began on 26 December as usual, continuing through the end of the month and into January.

When will the Boots January sale finish?

As mentioned, the Boots January sales combine with the brand’s Boxing Day celebrations, finishing towards the middle to end of the first month of the year. In fact, it’s now (in this second half of the sale) that Boots has been known to offer up to 70 per cent off. That said, the longer the savings go on, the less stock remains – so if you’re after leftover gift sets and star gifts from December, don’t hesitate.

My tips for shopping the Boots January sales, as a beauty expert

If you’ve been eyeing up a moisturiser, shampoo or perfume (to name but a few of the goodies included in the sale), you’ll want to log into the Boots app or website as soon as possible so that you can cash in on those all-important advantage points and save time at the checkout. Plus, if you made note of the pre-sale prices of any desired products, make sure to check them against the brand’s reductions, lest you end up paying more in the sale with falsely inflated discounts.

