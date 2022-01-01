The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
January sales 2022 - live: Best New Year’s Day deals from JD Sports, Currys, Amazon, Apple and more
Didn’t get everything you wanted on your Christmas list? New Year’s Day is your chance to bag a bargain
‘Tis the season for sales. While the Black Friday and Boxing Day bonanzas may be over and gone, there’s still plenty of time to bag a bargain on everything from headphones and coffee machines to make-up and trainers.
To welcome 2022, the January sales see all our favourite retailers slashing their prices on clearance stock before their new lines are launched, meaning you can save across clothes, beauty, tech, toys, home appliances and much more.
From John Lewis & Partners, Boots and Currys to Asos, Very and Argos, the shopping event is one of the best times of the year to snap up big-ticket items at low prices. To save you scrolling and to help ease those January blues, follow along for our live coverage of the hottest deals as they drop.
Read more:
Get the iPhone 13 pro half price with Three’s 2021 January sale
Looking to upgrade your phone for 2022? Three is offering a raft of January sales offers, knocking up to 50 per cent off the first six months of a contract on a range of new devices.
Apple iPhone 13 pro 128GB: Was £71 per month, now £35.50 per month, Three.co.uk
Right now, you can grab the Apple iPhone 13 pro 128GB with unlimited data and unlimited minutes for an upfront payment of £69, then get six months at half price – that’s £35.50 per month. Plus, you’ll also receive three months of Apple TV when you seal the deal. In our iPhone 13 pro review, our in house expert praised the new camera, saying “the swathe of photographic improvements alone are worth upgrading for, made possible by a faster processor and better camera sensors.”
It’s not the only half-price iPhone deal at Three. You can get last year’s iPhone 12 mini for £25 per month, saving more than £200 over the course of the contract. Find out more about the stellar saving below:
Three is offering the new iPhone 13 pro with 50 per cent off
Get your first six months for half-price when you buy the iPhone 13 pro on contract from Three in its January sales deal
There’s 42% off an Amazon Alexa smart speaker right now
Amazon Echo dot, 4th generation: Was £49.99, now £28.99, Amazon.co.uk
Chances are you’ve seen one of these Alexa devices in action – and that’s because they’re just so good – so now’s the time to join the party. We can vouch for how well the fourth-generation device performs as it featured in our review of the best smart speakers. “If you’re an Alexa user, or dipping your toe into the world of smart speakers, the Echo dot is a great choice for a non-invasive speaker that produces great sound and slots nicely into the Amazon ecosystem,” noted our writer.
Hoover up this deal on a Shark vacuum
Shark lift-away upright vacuum cleaner with TruePet NV602UKT: Was £269.99, now £149.99, Sharkclean.co.uk
If you’ve got a (very) furry friend at home, this upright model from Shark could be just the thing. Said to suck up pet hairs from stairs to sofas and curtains, it can also be transformed into a portable vacuum, thanks to its Lift-Away Technology. This means you’ll no longer be lumbered with the whole machine, say, if you needed to clean the stairs or under low-lying furniture. Though we haven’t tested this exact model, two of the brand’s vacuums earned a spot in our best pet vacuum cleaners review, so we’d say you’re in good hands.
Zara’s sale is too good to miss
Everyone’s favourite high street brand kicked off its sale on Boxing Day and it’s still going strong – we couldn’t be more excited. It’s offering up to 40 per cent off selected items, including on a pair of heels that are a seriously good dupe for Carrie Bradshaw’s Manolo Blahniks. If you want to bag a real bargain in the sale, we’d recommend consulting our guide where we’ve handpicked our faves:
Shimmery mid-heel slingback shoes: Was £59.99, now £39.99, Zara.com
If you struggle to get Carrie Bradshaw’s blue crystal-embellished Manolo Blahnik’s off your mind, but don’t have a casual £800 to blow on a pair of heels, consider these dupes. Strikingly similar to the designer pair, these heels come in both cobalt blue and magenta pink, and feature a crystal buckle, with a pointed tip, square sole and slingback.
Knit dress with open back: Was £49.99, now £29.99, Zara.com
Stay warm while looking stylish with this burgundy-coloured knitted dress, which currently has 40 per cent off. Ideal for the cooler months, it has a high neck, long sleeves and a midi length, meaning it works well with both knee-high and ankle boots.
We’ve found the best deal on a Nintendo Switch console
Nintendo Switch: Was £279,99, now £229, Amazon.co.uk
The Nintendo Switch is one of the most recognisable games consoles out there, and you can’t get much better than this deal at Amazon, which surpasses every single Nintendo Switch deal we saw throughout 2021, so if you want the most versatile games console, now is the time to snap it up. This package includes the device and Switch dock in black and the contrasting Joy-Con controllers that allow for individual or two-player action. From long car journeys to commuting, play on-the-go with up to nine hours of battery life. “The Switch console, first released in 2017, is a perfect example of [Nintendo] getting it just right,” our writer said in their round-up of the best games consoles. While Amazon says that it has reduced the price from £279.99, the actual RRP is £259.
Save £25 the new Fifa 22 Xbox game at Ao
‘Fifa 22’ for Xbox one: Was £59, now £35, Ao.com
EA dropped the good news of the new edition, plus the official reveal trailer, just hours ahead of the Euros final back in July, while also confirming a number of new gameplay features including “hypermotion” technology, described by the EA as “the biggest animation refresh in Fifa history”.
There’s also a brand new goalkeeper system and highly anticipated updates including player “humanisation”, composed ball control, new attacking tactics, real-world data, an option for explosive sprints, attacking tactics and over 100 of football’s all-time giants, meaning the latest edition of Fifa may just be the best yet. And you can save £24 on the game right now.
Save 20% on the latest Apple AirPods pro
Looking to upgrade your wireless earbuds? Well you can’t get much better than Apple AirPods and thanks to Amazon, you can save more than 20 per cent right now on the tech giant’s latest design.
Apple AirPods pro with MagSafe charging case, 2021: Was £239, now £187, Amazon.co.uk
“The AirPods pro are a high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to find much fault in,” said our writer when we reviewed Apple’s latest earbuds back in May. And now you can pick them up with more than 20 per cent off. These were the most comfortable earbuds we tried, and they have active noise cancellation, better battery life and much-improved sound quality compared to their predecessors.
Our reviewer added: “If you’re a member of the iOS family, the AirPods pros are the best in-ear earphones you can get on the market, and will continue to be until Apple decides to release a successor.” It’s rare to find Apple products in sale, so make sure you don’t miss out.
The Currys January sale 2022
Whether you’re after Bluetooth headphones, a TV, laptop, vacuum or stand mixer, Currys is where it’s at – especially during the January sales. Here’s what’s on our wishlist.
Fitbit versa 3, black: Was £199, now £159, Currys.co.uk
Fitbit’s versa model is among its most successful and it’s easy to see why, with the third iteration of the range offering everything you’d want from an everyday smartwatch and fitness tracker. “This is the smartwatch for fitness-focused users that still want a good-looking, contemporary-styled product with enough smart features to help in everyday life,” praised our reviewer
Google nest mini, 2nd gen: Was £49, now £18, Currys.co.uk
Thanks to Currys you can now save more than 50 per cent on the Google nest mini smart speaker that seriously impressed our reviewer in our round-up of the best smart speakers. “This is a case of a good thing coming in a small package,” they said. “The nest mini is small – it fits in the palm of your hand – but produces strong sound and clear voice responses. This would fit seamlessly into almost any home and perform admirably.”
Good morning deal hunters!
Hello and happy new year! Welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the January sales where the IndyBest team will be bringing you the very best deals and discounts for your shopping delight.
Whether you’re after a new eyeshadow palette, Shark vacuum, North Face puffer or Samsung TV, you’re in the right place to bag a bargain. So without further ado, let’s get shopping!
