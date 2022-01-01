Start 2022 in style with some fresh savings across tech and homeware. (The Independent)

New Year’s Day is finally here, which means stepping into the January sales and exploring reductions across everything from iPhones to mattresses and tech, as well as savings at big-name retailers like Amazon and Zara.

If you’re making a list and looking for shopping inspiration, we’ve rounded up some of our key best buys from 2021 to give you a handy list of products you need on your radar. And don’t forget to keep checking our liveblog for all the latest deals and January sales savings as they land too.

Whether your New Year’s resolution is saving some cash or you just have leftover Christmas money to spend, now is the time to bag a bargain on both small and bigger items.

Look no further for all you need to know about when the January sales start and how long they are expected to last so you can get ahead of the crowds.

When do Boxing Day sales end?

Boxing Day lands on the 26 December every year and, unlike other sales events such as Black Friday, the majority of retailers stick quite rigidly to the festive date when discounting products.

However, in recent years retailers have been known to extend their offers through to the end of the year. From 31 December, it’s then into the January sales, which can – as we saw last year in some cases – even last even until the end of the month.

This means that the savings can last for days, weeks or even all of January depending on the retailer. If stock completely sells out though, some sales might end earlier than expected.

How long do the January sales last?

The January sales officially launch on today on New Year’s Day, so you can shake off any post-Christmas gloom and pick up an exciting deal.

January sales can vary from lasting a few days to extending right through the month. Last year, we even saw some savings continuing until the end of January.

That means the time January sales last depends on the individual retailer, as do the reductions. While it’s always worth seeking out final markdowns, if there are products you have a keen eye on, you’ll want to check those sale additions first. Bookmark our January sales guide to avoid missing out on new offers.

Are January sales as good as Black Friday?

Like Black Friday reductions, January sales can combine one-off deals with savings across the entire month depending on the retailer.

Each occasion represents an eagerly-anticipated annual shopping event marked with widespread percentage reductions. Both Black Friday 2021 and last year’s January sales offered notable discounts on popular brands like Fitbit and Apple.

We’ve already seen New Year discounts on big-ticket items that have surpassed Black Friday prices, including a stellar saving on a KitchenAid mixer, an unprecedented deal on the Nintendo Switch and the third-gen AirPods being at their lowest ever price. We’ll be on hand throughout the event to compare prices and find you the most competitive offers.

