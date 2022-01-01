When do January sales 2022 start in the UK?
Everything you need to know about how long the sales last and whether the discounts are as good as Black Friday
New Year’s Day is finally here, which means stepping into the January sales and exploring reductions across everything from iPhones to mattresses and tech, as well as savings at big-name retailers like Amazon and Zara.
If you’re making a list and looking for shopping inspiration, we’ve rounded up some of our key best buys from 2021 to give you a handy list of products you need on your radar. And don’t forget to keep checking our liveblog for all the latest deals and January sales savings as they land too.
Follow live: The January sales 2022 deals to shop now
Whether your New Year’s resolution is saving some cash or you just have leftover Christmas money to spend, now is the time to bag a bargain on both small and bigger items.
Look no further for all you need to know about when the January sales start and how long they are expected to last so you can get ahead of the crowds.
Boxing Day lands on the 26 December every year and, unlike other sales events such as Black Friday, the majority of retailers stick quite rigidly to the festive date when discounting products.
However, in recent years retailers have been known to extend their offers through to the end of the year. From 31 December, it’s then into the January sales, which can – as we saw last year in some cases – even last even until the end of the month.
This means that the savings can last for days, weeks or even all of January depending on the retailer. If stock completely sells out though, some sales might end earlier than expected.
How long do the January sales last?
The January sales officially launch on today on New Year’s Day, so you can shake off any post-Christmas gloom and pick up an exciting deal.
January sales can vary from lasting a few days to extending right through the month. Last year, we even saw some savings continuing until the end of January.
That means the time January sales last depends on the individual retailer, as do the reductions. While it’s always worth seeking out final markdowns, if there are products you have a keen eye on, you’ll want to check those sale additions first. Bookmark our January sales guide to avoid missing out on new offers.
Are January sales as good as Black Friday?
Like Black Friday reductions, January sales can combine one-off deals with savings across the entire month depending on the retailer.
Each occasion represents an eagerly-anticipated annual shopping event marked with widespread percentage reductions. Both Black Friday 2021 and last year’s January sales offered notable discounts on popular brands like Fitbit and Apple.
We’ve already seen New Year discounts on big-ticket items that have surpassed Black Friday prices, including a stellar saving on a KitchenAid mixer, an unprecedented deal on the Nintendo Switch and the third-gen AirPods being at their lowest ever price. We’ll be on hand throughout the event to compare prices and find you the most competitive offers.
Get our favourite alternative to the Dyson airwrap on offer right now
ghd rise hot brush: Was £169, now £135, ghdhair.com
Struggling to get your hands on the cult hair styling product, the Dyson airwrap? Ghd’s rise hot brush could just be the next best thing. After putting both styling tools head-to-head in our review, our tester noted how the ghd rise helped their hair stay “wavy and bouncy late into the evening – something we thought only existed in our wildest beauty dreams.” They went on to add: “If all you’re looking for is reliable volume and glamorous waves, the ghd rise is just as worthy an investment.” And right now, it’s on sale with 20 per cent off.
Can’t find Dyson’s airwrap? This other hot brush is our go-to and it’s on sale
Deals on the Dyson airwrap are hard to come by in the January sales but we’ve found an alternative. The ghd rise hot brush is 20% off
Light up your 2022 with an M&S snow globe gin
A smash hit year-on-year, M&S’s snow globe gins flew off the shelves over Christmas. If you missed out on the sparkly tipple, you can now get not one, but two bottles in a mixed case that also includes four bottles of prosecco. The best news? It’s on sale right now.
M&S light up snow globe gin & conte priuli prosecco, case of 6: Was £80, now £60, Marksandspencer.com
Top up the festivities this Twixmas and beyond with this case of gloriously extravagant tipples from M&S, which will now set you back just £60. Featuring the retailer’s highly coveted snow globe gin liquors (with no less than 23-carat edible gold leaves might we add) the case includes the new spiced sugar plum liquor plus the Christmas limited edition Conte Priuli Oro prosecco and Conte Priuli Oro prosecco rosé. Need a new cocktail for the New Year’s celebrations? M&S recommends adding a dash of liqueur to your flute of bubbly and garnishing with pomegranate seeds, raspberries and fresh thyme.
Snap up a bargain in Amazon’s 2022 January sale
Looking for inspiration for what to spend your Christmas money on? You’re in luck. Amazon – alongside a bunch of other retailers – has slashed its prices in the January sales.
From Echo dots and Kindles to Apple products and Shark vacuums, there’s plenty of deals to cure the post-Christmas blues. Here’s our round-up of the best.
Sony WF-1000XM4 noise-cancelling earphones: Was £250, now £198.07 Amazon.co.uk
There’s currently £50 off the Sony WF-1000XM4 earphones at Amazon. The best wireless earbuds of 2021, they’re a pair of noise-cancelling earphones packed with clever features and supremely luscious audio fidelity. The earbuds can sense when you’re moving around and dial in the noise cancellation to suit your surroundings, ramping up when you’re on public transport or allowing in traffic sounds if you’re walking near a road.
Garmin forerunner 55: Was £179.99, now £129.99, Amazon.co.uk
Nothing helps you stick to your fitness resolutions quite as much as investing in a workout-tracking smartwatch. The entry-level Garmin forerunner 55 has all of the most important sensors for monitoring your vital signs as you run, and over time it builds a profile of your fitness levels and suggests longer, shorter or more intense runs based on your previous performance.
All the best Amazon January deals for a new year bargain
All you need to know about Amazon’s January sales 2022 from when it ends to the best deals on Apple, Sony, Ring and more
Save up to 50% at JD Sports right now
From trainers and tracksuits to sports equipment and kids’ kit, JD Sports is hosting its “biggest ever sale.” Here’s everything we’re shopping.
Ellesse westerby crew sweatshirt: Was £45, now £30, Jdsports.co.uk
Crafted from a super-soft and comfy cotton blend, the versatile stone coloured jumper boasts a crew neckline and ribbed detailing to the collar, cuffs and hem. The design is finished off with piping across the chest and the signature Ellesse embroidered above.
Puma future rider ride on trainers: Was £75, now £40, Jdsports.co.uk
Up your trainer game with these Puma kicks, currently reduced by almost half. With their white colourway and multicolour accents, the design is crafted from durable nylon. The mesh upper aids breathability, support and comfort.
Get the iPhone 13 pro half price with Three’s 2021 January sale
Looking to upgrade your phone for 2022? Three is offering a raft of January sales offers, knocking up to 50 per cent off the first six months of a contract on a range of new devices.
Apple iPhone 13 pro 128GB: Was £71 per month, now £35.50 per month, Three.co.uk
Right now, you can grab the Apple iPhone 13 pro 128GB with unlimited data and unlimited minutes for an upfront payment of £69, then get six months at half price – that’s £35.50 per month. Plus, you’ll also receive three months of Apple TV when you seal the deal. In our iPhone 13 pro review, our in house expert praised the new camera, saying “the swathe of photographic improvements alone are worth upgrading for, made possible by a faster processor and better camera sensors.”
It’s not the only half-price iPhone deal at Three. You can get last year’s iPhone 12 mini for £25 per month, saving more than £200 over the course of the contract. Find out more about the stellar saving below:
Three is offering the new iPhone 13 pro with 50 per cent off
Get your first six months for half-price when you buy the iPhone 13 pro on contract from Three in its January sales deal
There’s 42% off an Amazon Alexa smart speaker right now
Amazon Echo dot, 4th generation: Was £49.99, now £28.99, Amazon.co.uk
Chances are you’ve seen one of these Alexa devices in action – and that’s because they’re just so good – so now’s the time to join the party. We can vouch for how well the fourth-generation device performs as it featured in our review of the best smart speakers. “If you’re an Alexa user, or dipping your toe into the world of smart speakers, the Echo dot is a great choice for a non-invasive speaker that produces great sound and slots nicely into the Amazon ecosystem,” noted our writer.
Hoover up this deal on a Shark vacuum
Shark lift-away upright vacuum cleaner with TruePet NV602UKT: Was £269.99, now £149.99, Sharkclean.co.uk
If you’ve got a (very) furry friend at home, this upright model from Shark could be just the thing. Said to suck up pet hairs from stairs to sofas and curtains, it can also be transformed into a portable vacuum, thanks to its Lift-Away Technology. This means you’ll no longer be lumbered with the whole machine, say, if you needed to clean the stairs or under low-lying furniture. Though we haven’t tested this exact model, two of the brand’s vacuums earned a spot in our best pet vacuum cleaners review, so we’d say you’re in good hands.
Zara’s sale is too good to miss
Everyone’s favourite high street brand kicked off its sale on Boxing Day and it’s still going strong – we couldn’t be more excited. It’s offering up to 40 per cent off selected items, including on a pair of heels that are a seriously good dupe for Carrie Bradshaw’s Manolo Blahniks. If you want to bag a real bargain in the sale, we’d recommend consulting our guide where we’ve handpicked our faves:
Shimmery mid-heel slingback shoes: Was £59.99, now £39.99, Zara.com
If you struggle to get Carrie Bradshaw’s blue crystal-embellished Manolo Blahnik’s off your mind, but don’t have a casual £800 to blow on a pair of heels, consider these dupes. Strikingly similar to the designer pair, these heels come in both cobalt blue and magenta pink, and feature a crystal buckle, with a pointed tip, square sole and slingback.
Knit dress with open back: Was £49.99, now £29.99, Zara.com
Stay warm while looking stylish with this burgundy-coloured knitted dress, which currently has 40 per cent off. Ideal for the cooler months, it has a high neck, long sleeves and a midi length, meaning it works well with both knee-high and ankle boots.
We’ve found the best deal on a Nintendo Switch console
Nintendo Switch: Was £279,99, now £229, Amazon.co.uk
The Nintendo Switch is one of the most recognisable games consoles out there, and you can’t get much better than this deal at Amazon, which surpasses every single Nintendo Switch deal we saw throughout 2021, so if you want the most versatile games console, now is the time to snap it up. This package includes the device and Switch dock in black and the contrasting Joy-Con controllers that allow for individual or two-player action. From long car journeys to commuting, play on-the-go with up to nine hours of battery life. “The Switch console, first released in 2017, is a perfect example of [Nintendo] getting it just right,” our writer said in their round-up of the best games consoles. While Amazon says that it has reduced the price from £279.99, the actual RRP is £259.
Save £25 the new Fifa 22 Xbox game at Ao
‘Fifa 22’ for Xbox one: Was £59, now £35, Ao.com
EA dropped the good news of the new edition, plus the official reveal trailer, just hours ahead of the Euros final back in July, while also confirming a number of new gameplay features including “hypermotion” technology, described by the EA as “the biggest animation refresh in Fifa history”.
There’s also a brand new goalkeeper system and highly anticipated updates including player “humanisation”, composed ball control, new attacking tactics, real-world data, an option for explosive sprints, attacking tactics and over 100 of football’s all-time giants, meaning the latest edition of Fifa may just be the best yet. And you can save £24 on the game right now.
