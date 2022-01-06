Calling all new parents or parents-to-be – budget supermarket Aldi has brought back its popular baby and toddler event for 2022, with prices starting from just 99p.

Previous years have seen record breaking sales, with each event promising parents the chance to get their nursery prepped for less or stock up on essentials for their little one without blowing their budget.

From bedside cribs to strollers, changing mats and breast pumps, the event has everything you need at amazingly affordable low prices.

Prices start from just 99p for toothpaste and toothbrushes, and go up to £404.97 for a nursery furniture bundle that includes a changing unit, wardrobe and cot bed.

But, if you want to get your hands on something in the event, you’re going to have to act quick as, with all of Aldi’s Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re really gone. From start dates to mark in your calendar, to our top pick of products worth snapping up, here’s everything you need to know about this year’s baby and toddler event.

What is the Aldi baby and toddler event?

Whether you’re a parent, expecting a new arrival soon or want to treat the little ones in your life, Aldi’s baby and toddler event gives shoppers the chance to pick up must-have items at bargain prices.

The popular event has everything parents need, from hygiene essentials like nappies and wipes to big ticket items such as pushchairs.

Taking place both online and in-store, the products are only available while stocks last, so shoppers need to be fast if they want to make the most of the biggest savings. To find your nearest Aldi, we’ve popped the store locator here for ease.

When does it start?

The first baby and toddler event of 2022 has arrived. Aldi’s first selection of items have been available to pre-order online since 2 January and can be purchased in stores across the UK from the 6 January.

However, more products are expected to drop throughout the month with further launches online on 16 January and 30 January, and in stores on 23 January and 3 February.

How often does the event take place?

While Aldi’s Specialbuys are only available for a limited time, the baby and toddler event is recurring, meaning if you miss out this time you’ll get another chance to bag a bargain later in the year.

In 2021, the supermarket hosted events almost every month from January to May, with a brief hiatus until October when it returned with more impressive savings.

Aldi is yet to release the dates for its 2022 events but in a statement to IndyBest it shared that the supermarket “tends to have three in the first half of the year”. Make sure to keep checking back here for any updates.

What products are included?

Shoppers can find offers on a whole range of products that might typically blow their budget, from pod-style baby nests and mattresses to bottle sets and more. If you’re not sure where to start, take a look at our pick of some of the must-have items you can pick up at bargain prices.

Chicco next2Me bedside crib: £124.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Keep your baby close by with this handy crib that attaches to your bed frame, acting just like an extension. The side panel of the cot can be temporarily put down, meaning you won’t have far to go when it comes to settling your baby in the middle of the night, and it has an adjustable height of up to six positions. There’s also a tilting mode which aids in supporting your baby during reflux and congestion, and it even features swivel wheels with breaks so you can move it from room to room - as well as a travel bag to easily transport it when going away.

Angelcare baby bath support: £12.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Being a little one can be a messy job, but luckily Aldi is on hand to help get them squeaky clean – even if just for a little while. The Angelcare baby bath support keeps your baby secure during bath time as it safely keeps them in place, leaving your hands free to wash and play with them. It’s made from a quick warming soft touch material and also features a water level indicator for optimal safety.

Mamia nursery cot bed: £134.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

If you’re prepping a nursery, consider investing in this traditional wooden cot bed, which promises to suit most décor styles. Designed in white with grey contrast panels on the sides, it features side slats and is sure to offer a relaxing place for your baby to feel calm at bedtime. You can also buy the co-ordinating nursery cot mattress for £39.99 (Aldi.co.uk).

Tommee Tippee bath and room thermometer: £9.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Keep your baby’s environment just the right temperature with the Tommee Tippee bath and room thermometer. You can place it in your little one’s room to monitor whether it’s getting too cold or too warm and, when it’s bath time, just pop it into the water - in just a few seconds you’ll get an accurate measurement. If the temperature is above 39C, it’s too hot and the thermometer will let you know with a red warning light.

