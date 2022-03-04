Despite being told otherwise, our pregnant tester was adamant that she wouldn’t need a baby nest, and was convinced it was unnecessary. After all, they had already invested in a bedside crib for overnight, as well as a Moses basket for daytime snoozing – what more could their baby possibly need?

Fast forward to week one with our little cherub and we were blearily stabbing in credit card details, selecting next day delivery. Turns out, all the parents before us were right, and a baby nest was one product that you couldn’t live without.

Why? For the uninitiated, most baby nests consist of a thin, firm base with padded sides that cocoon the baby, keeping them cosy and secure. Whether that’s inside a cot, or moved about the house for comfortable daytime lounging.

The multifunctional design also allows you to safely put your baby down while you make some lunch (you’ll be so lucky), or answer the door, without the risk of them rolling around or bumping their head on the floor.

Aside from these traditional nests, we’ve also road-tested a few with more obscure end uses. And trust us, anything that promises to help your baby sleep more soundly, or cry less, is worth its weight in gold.

Read more:

How we tested

With the help of our now five-month-old baby and her little pals, we tested a range of baby nests over a period of a few weeks. With different ages and end uses in mind, we wanted to see which were the most comfortable, easy to clean, and most likely to grow with our child.

The best baby nests for 2022 are:

Best overall – Purflo sleep tight baby bed: £135, Purflo.com

– Purflo sleep tight baby bed: £135, Purflo.com Best for changeable covers – Dockatot Deluxe+ Dock: £130, Mamasandpapas.com

– Dockatot Deluxe+ Dock: £130, Mamasandpapas.com Best budget baby nest – Ickle Bubba pod: £69, Icklebubba.com

– Ickle Bubba pod: £69, Icklebubba.com Best Moses basket-alternative – Cam Cam Copenhagen baby nest: £55, Camcamcopenhagen.com

– Cam Cam Copenhagen baby nest: £55, Camcamcopenhagen.com Best for daytime lounging – Snuggle Me organic baby lounger: £99.99, Mamasandpapas.com

– Snuggle Me organic baby lounger: £99.99, Mamasandpapas.com Best multi-purpose nest – Mamatoyz loop 3-in-1 baby rocker, gym and balance board: £164, Kidly.co.uk

– Mamatoyz loop 3-in-1 baby rocker, gym and balance board: £164, Kidly.co.uk Best gift – Ando teddy bear mouton fleece nest: £75, Andostores.com

– Ando teddy bear mouton fleece nest: £75, Andostores.com Best for preventing flat-head syndrome – Babymoov organic cotton lovenest: £19.99, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk

– Babymoov organic cotton lovenest: £19.99, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk Best for reflux or colicky babies – Red Castle cocoonababy pod support nest: £130, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk

– Red Castle cocoonababy pod support nest: £130, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk Best compact baby nest – Babymoov cosydream: £40, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk

– Babymoov cosydream: £40, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk Best for nursing – Bellamoon nursing nest: £134.99, Bellamoon.co

Purflo sleep tight baby bed Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 Baby nests can be a slightly contentious product, as the majority are not deemed safe for overnight sleeping according to the Lullaby Trust (despite many parents swearing by them). Purflo is a real game-changer in this regard, as it’s the only one on the market that has been certified safe for unsupervised, overnight sleeping from birth. Knowing it was the safest pod money could buy also allowed us to sleep a little more soundly too. The springy, breathable base allows air to circulate, regulating your baby’s temperature and making the transition from your arms into the crib that bit smoother. We tested the minimalist grey design, but it’s also available in pink and white, as well as a spot and floral cover – all of which can be zipped off and machine washed. Unlike other nests in our round-up, the Purflo cannot be adjusted to grow with your baby. That said, it should keep them cosy until they’re around eight months old. Buy now £ 135 , Purflo.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dockatot deluxe+ dock Best: For changeable covers Rating: 9/10 Formerly called the Sleepyhead, the Dockatot deluxe+ was the original baby nest and is still one of the most well known brands on the market today. It’s perfectly lightweight – we regularly moved it around the house with its side handles, and took it away with us in its carry case. We even successfully breastfed over the side of its thick padded walls in the hope of our baby nodding off. Sleep aside, it’s a great place to practise tummy time, or a cosy place to change nappies in a pinch (don’t worry, the covers are easy to remove and are machine washable). With additional accessories, a mobile toy arch and hanging cheeky chums toy set (£32, Johnlewis.com) it can also be converted into a play gym. With a multitude of designs, from the likes of William Morris prints to seaside patterns, the tricky bit is deciding which to purchase (we like the thought of mixing it up while the other is in the wash). Depending on the size of your baby, it should last until they’re around eight months old. However, the bottom unclips for a little extra room, should wriggly toes touch the end too quickly. And for when they just get too big, the Dockatot grand (£205, Johnlewis.com) will transition toddlers into the big crib more easily. Buy now £ 130 , Mamasandpapas.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ickle Bubba pod Best: Budget baby nest Rating: 9/10 Available in the bright and cheerful “rainbow dreams” print, or in the more neutral grey “cosmic aura” design, Ickle Bubba’s cosy pods are a great purse-friendly alternative to the Purflo or the Dockatot. Despite the saving, this nest can be adjusted to grow with your baby, with a three-stage popper feature, and we love that it comes with a spare cover for when inevitable accidents happen. Although there are less prints and colours to choose from, we think it’s every bit as useful as its more expensive counterparts, making it great for those on a budget. For a one-stop shop, both designs also have matching items for a fully coordinated nursery. Buy now £ 69 , Icklebubba.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Cam Cam Copenhagen baby nest Best: Moses basket-alternative Rating: 9/10 If you favour stylish Scandi-design over bold brights for your little one’s nursery, you’ll be all over the latest “Lierre” print from Danish brand Cam Cam Copenhagen. This premium nest feels big and robust, with a wide rectangular footprint (unlike the tapered Purflo design, above). As such we feel it does the job of a more traditional Moses basket, and would work well as a safe co-sleeping space if you’re sharing a bed (there’s no chance of rolling over onto this). It’s more than just a pretty print however, made with organic cotton, it features useful handles and a drawstring bottom to allow for a little extra room as your baby grows. And should you want a fully coordinating nursery, this beautiful design also comes in everything from a swaddle, baby sleeping bag, changing cushion and playmat among others. Buy now £ 55 , Camcamcopenhagen.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Snuggle Me organic baby lounger Best: For daytime lounging Rating: 8/10 This cosy nest came about after founder Mia had twins and found she needed an extra pair of arms. However, even those with just the one baby will contest to the fact they like to be held – often all day long. Mimicking that feeling, this clever nest pulls in at the sides as you place the baby into the centre, leaving them as snug as a bug in a rug. We found it had a calming effect on our little one, who could snuggle into the middle perfectly. And although intended for babies up to nine months old, it’s a little shorter than other nests on test, so you may find their limbs overhang as they get bigger. For us, its stand out appeal is that it is made from organic cotton, and we loved the neutral minimalist design. Sadly it loses a point for washing – as the cover isn’t removable. Buy now £ 99.99 , Mamasandpapas.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mamatoyz loop 3-in-1 baby rocker, gym and balance board Best: Multi-purpose nest Rating: 8/10 At £164, this innovative product is the most expensive item in our round-up, however it’s so much more than a traditional nest. It starts life as a cocooning baby rocker, complete with hanging toys for your little one to gaze and grab, before transforming into a balance board, making it useful until they are about five years old. Our little tester enjoyed their time in this, but we got a little tired of rocking it, and thought the crinkly hanging toys could be a little more refined. Unlike traditional nests, this is a heavier piece of kit, so a little trickier to move from room to room, (and it’s highly unlikely you’d travel with it). But if space allows, we think it’s longevity is a great selling point. It was also a doddle to assemble, even on very little sleep. Buy now £ 164 , Kidly.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ando teddy bear mouton fleece nest Best: Gift Rating: 8/10 Prepare for cuteness overload. This supersoft, fleecy nest works in a similar way to a swaddle or blanket, wrapping around your baby and securing at the side with pretty bows. Being hand-wash only, it’s less practical than the more traditional nests, and doesn’t have the same solid base. However, post-feed we loved popping our baby in this wrap and cosying up on the sofa together until they drifted off, and it would also make a great addition to the pram’s bassinet when out and about. The sweet bear hood will keep their head toasty and the soft lining is delicate on newborn skin. We think it would make the most treasured newborn baby gift (one that is then handed down to future siblings), and depending on their size, it should last the lucky recipient until they’re about five months old. Buy now £ 75 , Andostores.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Babymoov organic cotton lovenest Best: For preventing flat-head syndrome Rating: 7/10 This product is intended to help prevent “flat head” syndrome – a condition that although normally harmless, affects one in five babies at some point, due to the amount of time spent on their back. And although baby pillows are deemed unnecessary for overnight sleeping, we found ourselves using this on top of the changing table, to give their head a little extra support. The heart-shaped design could also provide a soft base inside their bassinet, or during play time on their mat, however we found it did slip around a little, depending on the surface. It’s a cute design, and we liked that it helped to keep our baby in place while we were changing them – so at under £20, we’d say it’s money well spent. Buy now £ 19.99 , Jojomamanbebe.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Red Castle cocoonababy pod support nest Best: For reflux or colicky babies Rating: 7/10 Designed to replicate the womb, this gently inclined nest is said to reduce colic, reflux, the startle reflex and the risk of flat-head syndrome. We found our little one was happy sitting in this on the bathroom floor while we showered, as it allowed them to look around a little more. And thanks to the soft tummy strap and moveable wedge, we were confident they wouldn’t wriggle free. The downside is, at £130, it’s an expensive item that will only last for about three months. However, for anyone who has experienced the misery of a colicky baby, it’s a small price to pay if it relieves their symptoms. Buy now £ 130 , Jojomamanbebe.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Babymoov cosydream Best: Compact baby nest Rating: 7/10 Another option from Babymoov is the cosydream, which is designed specifically to combat reflux and colic in newborns, as well as plagiocephaly (aka flat-head syndrome). It has built-in head support which spreads the weight of the baby’s head evenly (similarly to the pillow above, but with added support throughout the body). It’s one of the more compact styles of nests we tried, but isn’t quite as cocooning as the traditional styles on test. However, we like that the leg bolster can be easily removed via velcro, to adapt to your baby as they get older. For those short on space and on a budget, it’s a decent option. Buy now £ 40 , Jojomamanbebe.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bellamoon nursing nest Best: For nursing Rating: 10/10 Although a similar size and shape, the BellaMoon Nursing Nest is functionally quite different to the likes of Purflo and co. It’s designed with “lateral breastfeeding” in mind (aka, feeding whilst laying down – a skill that feels impossible to master until you’ve had consecutive sleepless nights, after which it’s quite the revelation). It features a firm mattress for baby, but unlike traditional designs, the bumper only runs along one side. This stops any chance of your baby rolling backwards (or your bed-sharing partner rolling onto baby), while allowing your little one to get nice and close to the breast on the other side – genius! And for those recovering from a c-section or with back pain, we’d go so far as to say this is an essential piece of kit, as you won’t need to lift baby up and out to feed. In short, it’s exactly how we found ourselves wishing regular baby nests worked, at 3am in the morning. We were super impressed at how well it worked, and how much safer it felt co-sleeping. It’s available in four tasteful, relaxing prints including Feather Nest, Dotted, Moonstone or Fairy Tree. Buy now £ 134.99 , Bellamoon.co {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}