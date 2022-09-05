Since baby’s arrival you’ve probably been pretty busy – we imagine there’s been plenty of nighttime feeds, antenatal classes and so many nappy changes that you’ve lost count – so, it’s understandable that exercise has been one of the last things on your mind. But, now that they are a little bit bigger, you might be considering getting back into your fitness and we’re here to tell you that is definitely possible to do, even with baby in tow.
Whether you’ve always been a keen jogger or are eager to start pounding the pavement for the first time, a running buggy can be an essential companion. True, they’re not cheap, but they give parents the important ability to exercise without having to find a babysitter or gym with a creche.
Unlike a regular everyday pushchair, these types of buggies have a very large footprint due to the large bike-like wheels. Invariably, that means they are an extra purchase on top of all your other baby essentials. So, you might want to consider the cost, as well as the space these take up – something we have to think about in our London flat – before diving into a purchase.
It’s also important to note that these types of buggies can only be used when babies are able to sit up and support their own heads, which is roughly at around the age of six-months-old.
Should we have piqued your interest and you’re now keen to get shopping, then look no further that our edit of the six best running buggies that are more than up to the task.
How we tested
We tested these buggies on all terrain from pavement, to gravel tracks and grass, as well as noting how easy they are to collapse and fit into a car, or store at home. We also compared how easy they are to put together from unboxing. All of the buggies featured passed testing well – there are no duds here – so this list highlights the real pros and cons of each buggy.
We also tested the buggies using three different babies all aged between six and nine-months, and three different runner heights ranging from 5ft 4in to 5ft 10in. The top marks go to the pushchairs with the best handling while actually running and jogging.
The best running buggies for 2022 are:
- Best overall – Thule glide 2: £649.99, Thule.com
- Best for outdoorsy families and all terrain – Mountain Buggy terrain: £659, Mountainbuggy.com
- Best for hands free running – Cybex zeno: £819.90, Naturalbabyshower.co.uk
- Best budget running buggy – Out N’ About nipper sport: £349, Outnabout.com
- Best for versatility – Baby Jogger summit X3: £529, Babyjogger.eu
- Best street style running buggy – Cybex avi: £509.95, Babyplanetonline.co.uk
Thule glide 2
- Best: Overall
- Rating: 10/10
- Folded dimensions: 93.5cm x 58cm x 33 cm
- Full dimensions : H 53cm x W 31.5cm
The handling when running with this buggy is definitely best in class. It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly why, as it is incredibly similar to the Cybex avi (£509.95, Babyplanetonline.co.uk), and weighs nearly the same at 10.8kg. But being super picky, we thought it just had the edge in terms of running handling, and it’s just very slightly smoother. We also preferred the simplicity of the handlebar and twist hand brake compared to the more traditional bike brake on other models.
It handled well on every terrain, from pavements to pretty uneven cross country tracks, despite the wheels looking like they would fare better on smooth surfaces. Clearly the wheels are not as sturdy as those of the Out n About (£349, Outnabout.com) or Mountain Buggy (£659, Mountainbuggy.com), but during extensive testing we had no issues on any surface.
The magnetic peekaboo window is super handy for not disturbing the babies, the seat is comfortable and the padded straps were easy to adjust – and the babies are clearly very secure. The full recline and very sturdy 50 SPF sun canopy is beautifully made and while not in snazzy colourways, still looks stylish.
The hard wearing plastic basket underneath the chair is very generous in size and ideal if you wanted to use it on a hike. Due to its large bike-like wheels and fixed front wheel (18in rear, 16in front), it really excels as a running pram, but forget it as a crossover – it is made for running, not popping to the shops. The folding mechanism is really simple and when the wheels are removed the buggy is pretty much flat packed.
Mountain Buggy terrain
- Best: For outdoorsy families and all terrain
- Rating: 9/10
- Folded dimensions: 39cm x 63cm x 93cm (with 16” wheels)
- Unfolded dimensions: 85cm x 120cm x 63cm
The Mountain Buggy terrain is ideal for people who live in the countryside, and is a rugged, outdoorsy pram with sturdy wheels and a durable canvas – the concept being it was built to deal with the rugged New Zealand outdoors. The feature which sets this buggy aside is the front wheel, which can be fixed for running but then toggled to swivel for ease of movement after a run. This makes the buggy a very versatile piece of kit as it’s safe for running, but handles better than others in the sector when out and about.
It’s large and substantially taller than other models, making it ideal for taller users. As well as the mobile front wheel, we also liked how comfortable our tiny testers seemed in the chassis, the large basket underneath, its easy folding mechanism and the magnetic peek-a-boo window which means a sleeping child are not disturbed by noisy velcro.
Once folded it also conveniently free stands upright on its handle, rather than needing to be propped-up. The only downside is that it doesn’t feel as luxurious as some of the other sleeker looking buggies, and the sun canopy is attached by poppers at the back which often detach when it is pulled out into its open position while running.
Putting the buggy together wasn’t as smooth as some of the other models either, but like any of these buggies, online videos provided the best help, rather than the instructions provided. The running action was perfectly good, particularly for our taller testers, and overall this is the ideal purchase for families looking for an off road buggy that handles well and that you can run with.
Cybex zeno
- Best: For hands free running
- Rating: 8/10
- Folded dimensions : 99.5cm x 58cm x 35cm
- Unfolded dimensions: 140-155cm x 68.5cm x 104-122cm
This is a beautiful piece of pram engineering and the multiple available colourways really make this a stylish purchase. While the pram (£639.95, Naturalbabyshower.co.uk) comes ready for running while pushing, this product really comes into its own by adding the pull running kit, which allows the chair to be dragged behind the runner.
This is a game changer for serious runners because there is no getting away from the fact that pushing a buggy and running takes some adjustment, and in reality isn’t that comfortable. By dragging the baby behind the runner, both arms are free for forward propulsion, posture is improved and running form is better. The chair can also be adapted to be pulled using a bike or even on skis, making it the ideal piece of kit for triathletes or the very sporty family.
The pram wheels are more like racing bike wheels, making the running motion incredibly smooth and fast. The enclosed chair looks and feels very safe and secure, but the seat does not recline, so is no good for babies who want to sleep while you work out. The chassis also has plenty of handy pockets, but it doesn’t have an underbasket.
Being a more structured chassis means this pram does have a bigger footprint when folded, but like all Cybex products the folding mechanism is smooth and simple, with easily removable wheels. The only thing to note is that when the pull running kit is attached to the front of the pram, it suddenly has a very long and static footprint, so elevators and stairs are an issue – this pram is most suitable for runners who have plenty of space.
Putting the pram together wasn’t as simple as the competition, but the excellent Cybex video guides help you through it. The pram is also available as a one box option, but for snazzier colourways the frame and seat pack need to be bought separately and arrive in different boxes.
Out N’ About nipper sport
- Best: Budget running buggy
- Rating: 9/10
- Folded dimensions : W 61.5cm x H 61cm x L 104cm
- Dimensions : W 61.5cm x H 103cm x L 137cm
Anecdotally this seems to be a very popular running pushchair – our reviewer spots this buggy more than any other when out on running tracks. Its popularity is undoubtedly something to do with the price point, because it is pretty much half the price of the competition.
It has a similar look and feel to the Mountain Buggy (£659, Mountainbuggy.com), in that it looks like it should belong to outdoorsy types with its hard wearing canvas and chunky wheels. While it is not as fast to run with as the sleeker pure running buggies, for the casual jogger this is perfectly adequate and in reality you cannot really run that quickly while pushing a pram. The chunkier wheels also fared incredibly well on mixed terrain, and even did well on the beach.
The fixed front wheel means it doesn’t work as an everyday pram which could crossover for everyday use, but it is perfectly fine for a muddy walk, or indeed, as an option for camping or a festival. It was very simple to put together out of the box, apart from attaching the slightly fiddly mudguard, and the fold on it is excellent and super simple.
For the price point this is an excellent buy and ideal for those who don’t want to spend the earth, but still own a sturdy and well made product.
Baby Jogger summit X3
- Best: For versatility
- Rating: 8/10
- Folded dimesnions : 86.5cm x 66.5cm x 35 cm
- Unfolded dimensions : 66.5cm x 110.5cm
This pushchair is for jogging rather than running, and is the only pram in our roundup which could double-up as an everyday buggy. The single-handed fold on this pram and super compact footprint when collapsed is the best in class, and ideal for those without lots of room, or a smaller car boot. The wheels don’t need to be removed for the compact fold too, a major plus when on the move and time poor.
The ability to fix and unfix the front wheel is so handy and is also a great option for stomps on a rugged path when not jogging. The wheels are smaller than its counterparts, which means the jogging motion is not as smooth as the pure running buggies, but if you are after a crossover option which is suitable for more than just jogging, this is the perfect choice.
The handlebar is also at a fixed height, and while it worked perfectly well for all the testers from 5ft 4in to 5ft 10in, it might be worth checking if the height is suitable if you are especially tall. The seat itself is also lovely and the sun canopy has loads of options for ventilation – which was particularly welcome when jogging in the heat. The unboxing was super simple and the buggy comes in one sensibly-sized box.
Cybex avi
- Best: Street style running buggy
- Rating: 9/10
- Folded dimensions : L 89cm x W 58.5cm x H 25cm
- Unfolded dimensions: N/A
Cybex products are so sleek and beautifully made and this buggy is no exception. It comes in at £150 cheaper than the Thule glide 2 (£649.99, Thule.com), and except for a minimal difference in handling, is essentially just as good. Like the zeno (£639.95, Naturalbabyshower.co.uk), users can choose between different colourways and mix and match frames and seat packs. The different colour options make the overall price marginally more expensive, but the option to pick an interesting colour combination does make the buggy stand out vs others in terms of style.
Small things like the velcro peekaboo window and the, in our opinion, slightly cumbersome handle lost the avi marks, but this is being super picky when compared to the best in class. The wheel removal and fold is super simple and small touches like being able to add a cup holder for a water bottle is super handy. Like the Thule the fixed front wheel means this really is just for running, but the price point makes this a little more palatable. The avi also performed brilliantly on rugged terrain as well as smooth pavements, despite the racing bike-like wheels.
The verdict: Running buggies
There are several prams suitable for jogging/running and it really depends on your requirements as to which is best for you. If you are a serious runner the bike-like setups are best to allow you to really stride out, if you’re just a casual jogger then less expensive and more dual purpose buggies will be more your jam.
The Thule glide 2 has the best running handling hands down, closely followed by the Cybex avi, which is £150 cheaper. But if you are a hardcore runner, the Thule is unbeatable for the marginal gains in running handling.
For families who want a bit of versatility, for instance to use the buggy off-road and on muddy hikes, the Mountain Buggy terrain and Baby Jogger summit X3 offer more, due to their durable wheels and movable front wheel. And for those on a budget, the Out n About nipper sport offers a foot in both camps with its durable tyres and fixed front wheel for pacing out.
