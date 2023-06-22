Jump to content

Summer baby must-haves and travel essentials for toddlers, tried and tested by parents

Keep the kids entertained and protect their delicate skin from the sun with our list of summer essentials

Leeanna Lock
Thursday 22 June 2023 13:30
<p>From paddling pools and sunglasses to fans and prams, our testers have tried it all so you don’t have to </p>

From paddling pools and sunglasses to fans and prams, our testers have tried it all so you don’t have to

Our Top Picks

Whether you’re heading on a family holiday and thinking about what to pack, planning a trip to the beach or just wanting to keep your little one protected and entertained in the garden during hot weather, we’ve tried and tested a range of popular products sure to accommodate your summer calendar.

If you’re looking for newborn essentials, we know it can be a daunting feeling of trying to keep them safe and protected in hot weather, so we’ve researched the most practical buys for reassurance.

We also know how difficult travelling with a toddler can be, with larger wake windows to try and find distractions that will keep them entertained. Don’t worry, we’ve hunted down plenty of playful buys and travel must-haves to make journeys as smooth – and fun – as possible.

When planning summers spent at home or abroad with little ones, we’ve been advised by fellow parents to always remember to tick off this essential check-list:

  • Sun protection
  • Travel must-haves
  • Entertainment
  • Cooling essentials
  • Breathable clothing

And then you’re on to a winner for everyone enjoying a stress-free and comfortable summer. Hooray!

How we tested

From countryside walks to paddling pool fun, our experts (mums and dads) and their little testers have been busy reviewing these products and rating them on sun protection, practicality, entertainment, price and durability in hot weather. From the obvious summer buys, like a child-friendly SPF, to the easy-to-forget, but absolutely essential, car shades, these are our favourite buys for babies and toddlers – whatever your summer plans are.

Best summer baby and toddler essentials 2023 are:

  • Best overall summer buy – Babymoov tent and paddling pool: £70.98, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best travel buy – Babyzen yoyo2 stroller: £625, Johnlewis.com
  • Best sunscreen – Solait baby SPF50+ sunscreen: £5.19, Superdrug.co.uk
  • Best summer clothes – Baby Mori summer sleepsuit: £25, Babymori.com
  • Best summer swimwear – JoJo Maman Bebe nappy swimsuit: £19, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk

Babymoov aquani anti UV tent and paddling pool

  • Best: Paddling pool
  • Sizes available: One
  • Colour options: One
  • Materials: 100% polyester
  • How to clean: Wipe clean with a damp cloth
  • Why we love it
    • Doubles up as a ball pit and playmat
  • Take note
    • We wish there were more colours

This was easily our best buy for summer essentials because it has everything you want from a paddling pool and more. The website describes it as a 3-in-1 purchase but we’d go even further to say it offers five benefits in one including the obvious paddling pool, a tent, a ball pit, a play den and a tummy time mat. We also loved using this paddling pool as a refreshing foot spa to soothe our swollen feet on hot days of pregnancy, so we highly recommend purchasing this if you’re expecting, to enjoy it even before baby arrives.

At quite a hefty price tag, we were exceptionally grateful for the multifunctional uses of the tent. The sizing is also generous enough for twins or siblings to enjoy playing together and we were grateful for the easily attachable canopy and mosquito netting for ultimate sun and insect protection.

Continue reading...

Babyzen yoyo2 stroller, 0+ newborn pack and 6+ colour pack

  • Best: Travel pram
  • Sizes available: Two (Newborn and 6+)
  • Colour options: 11
  • Materials: Anti-UV (UPF 50+) water-repellent fabric
  • How to clean: Machine wash seat pad and harness
  • Why we love it
    • Perfectly cabin sized
  • Take note
    • Give yourself enough time to set u

It is no suprise why so many mums and dads love this brand as we could instantly see how the unique stroller had been cleverly designed with on-the-go parents in mind. As soon as the ultra lightweight and compact Babyzen parcels arrived at our door, we knew we wouldn’t be dissapointed. In fact, we were beyond thrilled with the high-quality sturdiness of the design which felt safe for our little one, despite how light and compact it all was.

It initially did take us a while to set it up but once put together, the pushchair folds and unfolds in seconds. We were also grateful for the handy drawstring bag to keep the pram protected in overhead lockers of planes or in our car. The under-storage basket is generous enough in size for collecting souvenirs, and storing snacks, on holiday strolls. We were also pleased with the UPF 50+ water resistant canopy to help protect our little one in all weathers, as well as the easy-to-remove and machine-washable seat pad.

There are 11 colours to choose from – we opted for the neutral taupe shade, which was lovely and light for summer days at home or abroad – but you can tailor your order so that even the accessories (which include footmuffs for winter and parasols in summer) match. Plus, the pushchair will see your child through the years until the weight of 22kg with plenty of reclining positions for nap time or exploring new locations.

Continue reading...

SnoozeShade original deluxe

  • Best: For safe strolls
  • Sizes available: 0-6 months
  • Colour options: Three
  • Materials: Air-permeable fabric
  • How to clean: Machine wash at 30
  • Why we love it
    • The zip bag is so handy for neat storage
  • Take note
    • It takes a little practice at firs

We tested the SnoozeShade on the Babyzen stroller (£625, Babyzen.com) and were pleasantly surprised by the universal fit. It does take some practice to get the set-up on different travel systems but once happy, you instantly feel reassured that baby is as comfortable as can be on sunny strolls.

The fabric is reassuringly breathable (100 times better than using a muslin or lightweight blanket) and we were grateful for the central zip for easy peeping and access to soothe baby with a tickle. It helpfuly shuts out bright light, shelters showers and protects baby from any pesky insects joining them on their on-the-go snooze. After six months, you can purchase the SnoozeShade plus deluxe (£39.99, Snoozeshade.com) for continued pram protection.

Continue reading...

Nuna pipa urbn infant car seat

  • Best: Car seat
  • Sizes available: One (up to 13kg)
  • Colour options: One
  • Materials: Merino wool and TENCEL branded lyocell fiber blend
  • How to clean: Machine wash inserts
  • Why we love it
    • Ideal for taxi rides and transfers

While this car seat is a life saver for day-to-day errands, it’s even more of a saviour for staycations and holidays abroad when using taxis and transfers as your mode of transport. Why, you ask? Because this genius car seat has a built-in Isofix system which means no chunky base and adapters are needed to fit it in other vehicles. Hallelujah!

We were relieved that it is TUV aircraft certified for taking on holiday and also grateful for how lightweight it is for more comfortable journeys. Taking a car seat that your little one is already used to, and you know is clean thanks to its machine washable inserts, is so much more reassuring for family holidays and knowing your child will feel just as comfortable in different cars around the world as they do at home.

Continue reading...

M&S kids’ pure cotton bear sun hat

  • Best: Sun hat
  • Sizes available: 0-3 months to 18-36 months
  • Materials: 100% cotton
  • Colour options: One
  • How to clean: Machine wash at 40
  • Why we love it
    • Velcro strap keeps the hat on longer
  • Take note
    • We wish there was a matching hat for adult

This super sweet sun hat is made of breathable 100 per cent cotton to keep little heads cool in summer. The adorable ears and bear face print makes dressing for hot days playful and imaginative for your little one. We were grateful for the velcro strap to help keep the hat on baby’s head for as long as possible. Our only complaint is that there isn’t a matching hat for parents. But you’ll have to hurry if this is the summer hat for you as only a few sizes remain in stock.

Continue reading...

Matalan baby cream bear romper T-shirt and socks set

  • Best: Summer outfit
  • Sizes available: 3-6 months to 18-23 months
  • Materials: 100% cotton
  • Colour options: One
  • How to clean: Machine wash at 40 degrees
  • Why we love it
    • Light and breathable
  • Take note
    • Wish there were more prints and colour

We are obsessed with this adorable summer set because it gives your own baby bear all the breeze they need on their little legs on hot days when really all they want is to run about in their nappy. The cream t-shirt and simple three button poppers make nappy changes a breeze.

We styled our little one in this gorgeous set paired with the M&S bear hat (£8, Marksandspencer.com) and honestly, they have never looked cuter for summer days. The seperate socks, T-shirt and romper layers also look adorable when styled with other garments, too. We were grateful for the adjustable straps on the romper to extend its wear as your little one grows taller.

Continue reading...

Stokke flexi baby bath bundle

  • Best: Baby bath
  • Sizes available: Two (newborn support available)
  • Materials: PP+TPE
  • Colour options: Four
  • How to clean: Hand wash

If, like us, you thought finding a bath that can travel with you was impossible, say hello to Stokke’s ingenius flexi tub. It’s suitable from birth to four-years-old and helpfully folds up flat to fit into your suitcase. We love it for travelling to hotels where bathrooms are too small and also keeping it at the grandparents’ house for babysitting duties.

There is plenty of room in the tub to entertain your little one with bath toys and allow them to kick their arms and legs about. It’s also available in four different colours and if you opt for the bundle, it comes with a newborn support for babies at their smallest. We were grateful for the non-slip base and maximum fill line to ensure we gave our little one the most comfortable of baths away from home.

Continue reading...

Nuna cudl clik baby carrier

  • Best: Baby Carrier
  • Sizes available: One size suitable from birth up to 3 years
  • Materials: Oeko-Tex®️ certified fabric
  • Colour options: One
  • How to clean: Machine washable
  • Why we love it
    • Four carry options and wind protector
  • Take note
    • More expensive tha other options

This Nuna baby carrier is a must-have for holidays and staycations in summer, especially if you’re planning on being out and about for long lengths of time carrying baby. We found this was one of the most comfortable carriers we’ve tested over longer hands-free periods for its even weight distribution and padded straps.

While the price seems quite expensive, the carrier will support your baby from birth through to three-years-old. It has a detachable infant booster and is able to adapt into different carrying positions as your little one grows to face in, out or on your back.

It was easy to adjust the buckles to comfortably fit tall and petite mums and dads. There is a handy hood and breeze cover neatly tucked away, which offers reassuring protection for sunny and windy weather. We were also grateful for the breathable mesh fabric that helped keep us and baby cool when tested on a summer hike through the forest.

Continue reading...

Baby Mori ribbed front opening sleeping bag 0.5 tog

  • Best: Summer sleeping bag
  • Sizes available: 0-6 months to 2-4 years
  • Materials: Organic cotton and bamboo blend
  • Colour options: Five
  • How to clean: Machine wash at 30 degrees
  • Why we love it
    • So breathable with a gentle stretch
  • Take note
    • They ell out fast

You can always trust Baby Mori to produce top quality fabric for your little one to wear day or night. We love the featherweight, super soft breathable texture of this ribbed sleeping bag as it aids a more comfortable sleep for fussy babies. And we were grateful for the simple middle zip for efficient changes.

It also comes with a helpful guidance card that clearly explains how to best dress babies under their sleeping bags in various room temperatures. And it’s worth mentioning that sizes 6-24 months and 2-4 years are made with length-adjusting poppers to suit your little one’s growth. The gentle stretch allows baby to enjoy a good wriggle, too.

Unfortunately, the ribbed sleeping bags are currently sold out so we recommend taking a look Baby Mori’s range of 0.5 tog clever sleeping bags if you’re after one in time for hotter weather.

Continue reading...

M&S cotton blend seersucker swim shorts (0-3 Yrs)

  • Best: Stylish swim trunks
  • Sizes available: 0-3 months to 2-3 years
  • Colour options: Two
  • Materials: Cotton and Polyester blend
  • How to clean: Machine wash at 30 degrees
  • Why we love it
    • Doubles up as sylish summer shorts
  • Take note
    • Must be worn with a swim nappy in wate

These swim trunks are by far the most stylish boys’ shorts we’ve seen this season and we adore the shorter length, pastel lemon colour and grown-up stripe pattern vs the classic, bold dinosaur or truck designs you often find. It helpfully means the shorts can double up as a trendy holiday outfit paired with a white t-shirt. There’s even a matching pair available for dads to buy too (£25, Marksandspencer.com), because who doesn’t love repping a “mini me” get-up on family holidays?

We were grateful at how fast these shorts dryed so our little one could slip into them multiple times in one day for pooltime fun. The cotton-blend swim trunks are cleverly crafted with UPF50+ fabric too, which helped us feel reassured that our little one is extra protected in the sun.

Continue reading...

M&S floral ruffle swimsuit (0-3 Yrs)

  • Best: Stylish swimsuit
  • Sizes available: 0-3 months to 2-3 years
  • Colour options: Three
  • Materials: Polyamide & elastane lycra blend
  • How to clean: Machine washable at 30 degrees
  • Why we love it
    • Beautiful colour options
  • Take note
    • We wish there was a matching one for adults

If your daughter loves to make a statement, then you must buy her this swimsuit. The gorgeous floral ruffles instantly get parents cooing in admiration and our little tester was gratefully showered with compliments. The high-quality, super stretchy fabric has such a luxurious feel to it and we wouldn’t expect any less from the retail giant. The fabric isn’t only wonderfully comfortable, it’s chlorine-resistant and boasts Sun Smart UPF50+ protection.

Continue reading...

Inflatable baby seat buoy for swimming pool 7-11 kg

  • Best: Swimming aid
  • Sizes available: One (suitable for 7-11kg weight)
  • Materials: 100% Polyvinyl Chloride
  • Colour options: One
  • How to clean: Rinse with clean water
  • Why we love it
    • Easy to pack in your suitcase
  • Take note
    • Only suitable for ages from 6-12 months

If you’re little one has been enjoying their swimming lessons at home, then why not continue the aquatic fun when abroad with an inflatable swimming aid? We love the bright yellow colouring and large sizing of this baby seat. The two handles are wide enough for easy gripping to allow parents to confidently guide baby into safe spaces, while the clear window allows your little one to peep underwater and be mesmerised as their little legs kick about.

Continue reading...

Plum Play store it wooden sand pit

  • Best: Sand pit
  • Sizes available: One (suitable from 18 months)
  • Colour options: One
  • Materials: FSC certified wood
  • How to clean: Wipe with a damp cloth
  • Why we love it
    • A protective cover is included
  • Take note
    • You need a fair bit of time to build

It just isn’t summer without a sand pit for your toddler to get messy in and we love this traditional wooden option that blends so conveniantly into any garden. Our little testers enjoyed hours of fun playing in the pit with their bucket and spade, saving us a long drive to the beach.

We were grateful for the side storage space which has a wooden lid to keep buckets and small toys all in one place for stress-free playtime. And though the sand doesn’t come included (you’ll need to purchase about 100kg’s worth) it does come with a sand pit liner and protective cover to make it last longer and prevent any weeds from joining in on your child’s fun. We would have really struggled without the cover as our cat instantly got excited, hoping that the sand pit could be their new toilet.

Continue reading...

Baby Mori ribbed zip summer sleepsuit

  • Best: Summer sleepsuit
  • Sizes available: 0-3 months to 18-24 months
  • Materials: Bamboo and organic cotton blend
  • Colour options: Six
  • How to clean: Machine wash at 30 degrees
  • Why we love it
    • Super stretchy

The soft, lightweight fabric of this sleepsuit is luxuriously breathable for baby in summer months allowing their little arms and legs to get some fresh air. We were grateful for the zip which made changing so much easier and stress-free on hot days. From sage green and lemon to pastel orange, the colourways are so gorgeous that we’ve already ordered more.

Continue reading...

Mamas & Papas universal pram parasol

  • Best: Pram parasol
  • Sizes available: One
  • Materials: UPF 50+ fabric
  • Colour options: Four
  • How to clean: Wipe clean
  • Why we love it
    • Made with UPF 50+ fabric

We tested the parasol on the taupe Babyzen stroller and it fitted like a glove while also complementing the pram colours beautifully. It’s so easy to attach and once you’ve got the optimum tightness on the handle you can simply unclip it, pop it in your under-pram storage and keep it at that setting ready for the next sunny day.

We were grateful for the flexible arm to adjust positions to block the moving sun, when needed. It takes up minimal space on the pram handle, so you can comfortably attach a fan as well, to really treat your little prince or princess to a refreshing spot that all adults will be jealous of.

Continue reading...

Tonies toniebox starter set

  • Best: Entertainment
  • Sizes available: One (suitable for 3+)
  • Colour options: Six
  • Materials: Splashproof fabric
  • How to clean: Wipe clean with damp microfibre cloth
  • Why we love it
    • Screen-free entertainment
  • Take note
    • The figures are magnet so wil fall off if thrown about

This hands-free musical storybox provides seven hours of genius screen-free entertainment at a time. For long journeys the portable Toniebox is an absolute godsend and helpfully distracted our three-year-old from asking to play on their Auntie’s phone for the whole drive.

While parents are in control of the music, nursery rhymes and stories uploaded via an app, your little one can also attach their Creative-Tonie character – or hand-painted additional figures including popular film and TV characters like Frozen’s Olaf (£14.99, Ttonies.com) – to the box to get it playing. The playtime pal comes in just as handy for settling your little one into a relaxing night time routine, too. We love attaching the lullaby melodies with sleepy sheep character (£14.99, Tonies.com) to the Toniebox to play soothing lullabies of calming instrumental music and nature sounds before bed.

Continue reading...

The White Company reversible stripe bucket hat

  • Best: Light packing
  • Sizes available: 0-6 months to 4-6 years
  • Materials: 100% cotton
  • Colour options: One (reversible)
  • How to clean: Machine wash at 40
  • Why we love it
    • Reversible for outfit changes
  • Take note
    • Wish there were othe colour choices to buy more

We love this adorable bucket hat because it gives your little one two style options in one – and is handy for parents to saving on space in the suitcase. The bucket shape helpfully protects your little one’s forehead and eyes from strong sun when out and about. We preferred the red and white jersery fabric which was a little softer on baby’s skin, but loved the greyish/blue and white pattern to easily pair with a wider range of outfit choices.

Continue reading...

Mamas & Papas palm tree print shortie romper

  • Best: Summer outfit
  • Sizes available: 0-3 months to 12-18 months
  • Materials: 100% cotton
  • Colour options: One
  • How to clean: Machine wash at 40 degrees
  • Why we love it
    • Discreet popper for easy changes
  • Take note
    • We wish there was a matching ha

We adore this tropical shortie romper, not just for its fun holiday vibes, but for it’s discreet poppers that make changing so hassle-free, especially when out and about on day trips. The wooden buttons don’t go to complete waste either as they are a lovely way to give your little one some extra breeze if they are hot. The 100 per cent cotton material is super soft, just as we expect from Mamas & Papas, with a lovely subtle stretch for ultimate comfort on a hot day.

Continue reading...

Dreambaby clip-on stroller fan

  • Best: Pram fan
  • Sizes available: One
  • Materials: Baby-safe foam fins
  • Colour options: One
  • How to clean: Wipe clean
  • Why we love it
    • Refreshing breeze
  • Take note
    • Recquires batteries

We like to keep this hot weather essential in the pram storage throughout summer so it’s on-hand ready for cooling baby on sunny strolls. It’s so easy to clip on and has a flexible neck to aim the breeze in the perfect direction for the ultimate breeze, bliss.

We were grateful that the fan’s wings are made of foam just in case a rogue finger does get over inquisitive. We also used this as a handheld fan when baby is in the carrier on summer walks as it’s small and bendy enough to squeeze into a handbag, too.

Continue reading...

Solait baby sun cream 50+ SPF

  • Best: Baby sunscreen
  • Sizes available: 100ml and 200ml
  • Colour options: One
  • Materials: 50+ SPF very high
  • How to clean: N/A
  • Why we love it
    • Gentle on sensitive skin
  • Take note
    • We wish it was mor eco-friendly

The most obvious summer essential is SPF, even in British weather. We like Superdrug’s factor 50+ because its affordable and does the job just as well as expensive brands. The gentle formula is kind to eyes and sensitive skin thanks to zero parabens and perfumes in the ingredients. Plus, it helpfully has strong water resistance so kids can enjoy a little extra time in the pool before you have to be the annoying parent forcing a top-up.

You can purchase a 100ml bottle for travel, or pop some of the 200ml into a miniature storage bottle when out and about (we tended to keep this in our changing bag for quick top-ups). And the good news is that the cream rubs in easily, leaving no white marks, when your little one is flapping about in a hurry to go swimming.

Continue reading...

JoJo Maman Bebe koo-di cooler box

  • Best: Cool bag
  • Sizes available: One
  • Colour options: One
  • Materials: 100% polyester
  • How to clean: Wipe clean
  • Why we love it
    • Ideal size for under the pram
  • Take note
    • Fits tw bottles with room for a few snacks

This cool box is a must-have for summer day trips with your baby or toddler as it holds two bottles of milk, can store fresh baby food and keep snacks cool. We love the compact rectangle shape as it fits perfectly in the under-pram storage compartment, or in a large changing bag or handbag. It even comes with four coolers to fit in the freezer which are nice and slim, unlike most that are bulky. The cool packs are also plane-friendly, which gave us complete reassurance when travelling with little ones abroad to make long journeys stress-free.

Continue reading...

Mama Shack car sunshades

  • Best: Car sunshades
  • Sizes available: Small and large
  • Colour/design options: Two
  • Materials: 100% polyester
  • Why we love it
    • So easy to use
  • Take note
    • Large size doesn’t fit all car windows so check dimension

Whether you’re off to the beach, heading on a staycation or renting a car on holiday, there’s no doubt that you’re going to experience some restless toddlers in the backseat. And while you can’t necessarily stop their squirming, you can be sure to keep them shaded from the blinding sun with Mama Shack’s multipack of two sunshades.

Helpfully blocking out the sunlight creeping through your windows, we were relieved at how easy they were to put up. There are no suction cups needed as they simply stick on the window from the shiny side. We were so surprised that they stayed put during all journeys tested and could only be removed by manually peeling them off.

Don’t be panicked by the tiny package when it arrives as it quickly pops up into a flat window-size shape. We chose the keep the pair inside its drawstring in the boot, rather than try to fiddle with making it super tiny again (we’d only end up losing the smaller bag anyway!).

Continue reading...

Banz hearing protection earmuffs

  • Best: For festivals
  • Sizes available: One (suitable up to 3 years)
  • Colour options: 17
  • Materials: Certified polyurethane foam
  • How to clean: Wipe clean
  • Why we love it
    • 17 fun colours and prints

Your little one can feel involved in festivals, weddings and other loud events this summer, thanks to these comforting ear defenders for tiny ears. They are suitable from newborn to three-years-old and are easily adjustable to get the perfect fit. The earmuffs and headband is generously padded which instantly reassured us that any long periods of time spent wearing them wouldn’t make our tester feel irritated. We were also pleased with how small they were as they could easily fit in our handbag when at weddings or events. We will definitely be using these beyond the summer months too, particularly on Bonfire Night to soften the loud and (often scary) noise of fireworks.

Continue reading...

Rachel Riley silicone bucket and spade set

  • Best: Bucket & spade set
  • Sizes available: One - suitable from age 2
  • Colour options: One
  • Materials: 100% food grade Silicone
  • How to clean: Dishwasher safe
  • Why we love it
    • Dishwasher safe
  • Take note
    • On the pricey sid

You can’t take a toddler to the beach without a bucket and spade set. But what you probably didn’t know is that dishwasher-safe bucket and spade sets – like this one from Rachel Riley – exist! Coming with an ice cream cone, watermelon and campervan moulds this set is almost too sweet for summer holiday fun. The soft silicone is safe on little hands and mouths for sand and water play and our little testers enjoyed playing with these in the paddling pool, bath tub and on beach trips. The rope handle and flexible shape makes packing and carrying on days out so much more practical than traditional plastic sets, too.

Continue reading...

Liewood Alba hooded baby towel

  • Best: Hooded towel
  • Sizes available: One size
  • Material: 100% organic cotton
  • Colours available: Two
  • How to clean: Machine washable at 40
  • Why we love it
    • Retro beach style
  • Take note
    • Would be great as a poncho for little one too

Whether you’re heading to the beach, packing for holiday or just splashing about in the paddling pool, having a hooded towel on standby is a must. The 100 per cent organic cotton is luxurious on baby’s skin and the extra tense fabric makes for a much quicker and cosier dry when hurrying from the beach because you’ve accidentally stayed longer than the parking ticket says you have. The nautical stripes in green or red and white give off such retro beach vibes and we are so here for it.

Continue reading...

CuboAi travel case

  • Best: For baby safety
  • Sizes available: One
  • Colour options: One
  • Materials: Textured materials
  • How to clean: Use a dry cloth
  • Why we love it
    • So easy to pack
  • Take note
    • We wish they sold universal plugs for travel abroa

If you haven’t got yourself a baby monitor yet, check out our reviews of the best baby monitors in which CuboAi’s smart product came out on top. We already use this baby monitor at home in the nursery but we were so pleasantly surprised by how easy it was to pack up and take away with us on staycations and holidays abroad thanks to the brand’s genius travel case.

It’s been cleverly constructed to easily slot the monitor, mobile stand and wires in a zip-up pocket. We were grateful for the velvet interior and hard-shell case which kept everything in one place and awayf from scratches when travelling - the little handle made transporting it so much easier too.

Continue reading...

Babiators original navigator sunglasses

  • Best: Sunglasses
  • Sizes available: 0-2 years to 6+ years
  • Colour options: Too many to count
  • Materials: 100% UVA/UVB protection and BPA-free
  • How to clean: Use storage bag
  • Why we love it
    • The Lost and Found guarantee is a lifesaver
  • Take note
    • A pricey accessor

We are obsessed with how cute and stylish these dinky sunglasses are. It put a huge grin on our faces when we realised how easily they matched our own tortoise shell sunnies (which made for the cutest mini-me holiday pics). The cute factor is obviously through the roof but we were blown away by the quality of the sunglasses, too.

We were initially concerned that the sizes – which should last for a couple of years – wouldn’t feel comfortable throughout each age and anticipated that the quality of the glasses may have a shorter lifespan than promised. Thankfully, we were proved wrong as the glasses we tested survived throws to concrete, biting and comfortably fitted on both round and longer head shapes. Thanks to the shatter-resistant lenses and BPA-free flexible, rubber frames, your little one can have a field day at trying to destroy them.

For such a tiny accessory, they do have a hefty price tag but this is easily forgiven by the one year guarantee that allows any lost or broken babiators to be replaced for free.

Continue reading...

JoJo Maman Bebe swimsuit with nappy

  • Best: Nappy swimsuit
  • Sizes available: 3-6 months to 2-3 years
  • Materials: 85% Recycled Nylon and 15% Elastane.
  • Colour options: One
  • How to clean: Machine wash at 30 degrees
  • Why we love it
    • No disposable nappies needed

Could a swimsuit get any cuter than this strawberry and gingham printed frill costume with gorgeous pink hues? We think not. This swimsuit really proves that practical wear, thanks to the discreet nappy fitted inside, doesn’t mean your little fashionista has to sacrifice on style when they take a dip in the pool. The cross-back straps look so grown-up and we love the matching hat (£14, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk) which has helpful under-chin straps to keep it in place. This is our go-to for swim lessons too (mainly because our little one just loves getting all the compliments for her pretty costume).

Continue reading...

JoJo Maman Bebe turtle swim shorts with Nappy

  • Best: Nappy swim shorts
  • Sizes available: 0-3 months to 2-3 years
  • Materials: 100% recycled polyester
  • Colour options: One
  • How to clean: Machine wash at 30
  • Why we love it
    • A nappy is included

These adorable swim shorts are a game changer for pooltime fun as their discreet nappy saves you buying disposable ones. We were thankful that any accidents were contained in the one pair of pants just as well, if not better, than standard nappies we’ve tested. We were pleased to be doing our bit for the environment too, thanks to the sustainable materials which didn’t compromise comfort as the cotton lining is gentle on your little one’s skin. To slap on the factor cute even more, there are matching bucket hats (£14, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk) and flap sun protection caps (£14, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk).

Continue reading...

Mamas & Papas blue palm print rash suit

  • Best: Rash suit
  • Sizes available: 0-3 months to 3-4 years
  • Materials: 100% polyester lining
  • Colour options: Three
  • How to clean: Machine wash at 40 degrees
  • Why we love it
    • Great skin coverage and inclusive sizing
  • Take note
    • There are no poppers for changing for younger age

This sweet rashsuit is ideal for sunny weather, especially if you are spending a long time out in it, to feel reassured that your little one’s delicate skin is fully protected from UV rays. We love that it comes in sizes from 0-4 years for siblings to match on family holidays. It is also available in playful whale patterns, nautical stripes and pink daisy patterns. The silky soft material is the same inside and out for gentle comfort. We were grateful for how quick-drying the rashsuit was to save needing too many swimwear options for holidays, too.

Continue reading...

Liewood Bre sandals

  • Best: Summer sandals
  • Sizes available: UK4 to UK12
  • Colour options: 19
  • Materials: 100% BPA free PVC
  • How to clean: Wipe with a damp cloth
  • Why we love it
    • So many colours to stock up

Has your little one even experienced summer, if they haven’t got their own pair of jelly shoes? We are obsessed with Liewood’s range of flexible rubber summer sandals in 12 different colours and pleased that they also come in UK half sizes.

Parents just can’t help but coo with “aww’s” when they saw our little tester wearing these sweet sandals. The best thing about them is that they can be worn in water, so you don’t even need to try and force your toddler to stay put to take them off when they are already halfway in the paddling pool. Luckily the buckle is just for stylish effect anyway as its actually a popper, which is a lifesaver for speedier swimming trips.

Continue reading...

Baby Banz noosa beach umbrella

  • Best: Beach umbrella
  • Sizes available: One (180cm)
  • Colour options: Three
  • Materials: UPF 50+
  • How to clean: Wipe clean
  • Why we love it
    • So lightweight and easy to carry
  • Take note
    • It doesn’t have a stan

There is no doubt you end up packing everything but the kitchen sink on a beach trip with the kids as you don’t want to forget anything, especially sun protection. We love this generously large Noosa beach umbrella because it is so lightweight to carry and slip into its handy holdal bag that you can wear on your shoulder for easy transportation.

The canopy’s fabric is UPF 50+ and designed for Australian weather, so we instantly felt reassured that our little ones were safely protected from the sun. We were grateful for the tall height and angled tilt when screwed into the sand because it meant the whole family could fit comfortably underneath for blissful shade.

Continue reading...

Babymoov anti-UV 50+ UPF protection

  • Best: Tent
  • Sizes available: One (suitable from birth)
  • Colour options: One
  • Materials: 100% polyester
  • How to clean: Wipe with a damp cloth
  • Why we love it
    • Easy to pop up and pack away
  • Take note
    • It is a thin base so add cushions for comfor

After such sucessful testing of Babymoov’s 3-in-1 tent (£70.98, Amazon.co.uk), we were really excited about trying the classic – and more affordable – tent option it offers too. As expected, it didn’t dissapoint. Generous in size, there’s plenty of room for siblings to play together and we could even lean in to play too (with the bonus of letting our legs stick out for a tan).

The tent comes perfectly packed in a handy over-the-shoulder bag to easily carry down to the beach. It pops up in seconds and even when we started to panic about how such a big item could fit back into such a small bag, it only took us two attempts to nail the deconstruction. Result!

Continue reading...

Lassig short sleeve sunsuit

  • Best: Sun protection
  • Sizes available: 3-6 months to 25-36 months
  • Materials: 80% polyamide and 20% Elastane
  • Colour options: One
  • How to clean: Machine wash at 30 degrees

We loved the the silky soft fabric, front zip and generous stretch of this sunsuit to make protecting your little one’s delicate arms and legs stress-free on sunny days. The sunsuit provides UPF 50+ protection, while feeling so comfortable on your little one to avoid any irritation of clingy fabric or chafing on their legs. And though the green colourway we tested is currently unavailable, it also comes in a gorgeous light pink.

Continue reading...

JoJo Maman Bebe adjustable buggy bottle holder

  • Best: Pram cup holder
  • Sizes available: One (fits most buggies)
  • Colour options: Black
  • Materials: ABS Plastic
  • How to clean: Wipe clean
  • Why we love it
    • Love it so much we’ve ordered for friends
  • Take note
    • Only available in blac

It’s important that mums stay hydrated too, especially if you are breastfeeding. We always keep our cup holder attached to the pram for days out and never forget to pack it for staycations or holidays abroad. We highly recommend using it for on-the-go water sips, as well as keeping your baby’s bottle on-hand.

JoJo Maman Bebe’s universal attachment means it works with most prams, including fitting perfectly on the Babyzen Yoyo2 we tested, for carrying our reusable water bottle. It’s so handy for on-the-go mums as it saves you space in the under-buggy storage compartment and means you don’t have to keep bending down when you’re thirsty.

Continue reading...

Superdrug Vital soothe star teethers 2 pack

  • Best: For teething babies
  • Sizes available: One
  • Colour options: Two
  • Materials: Phthalate-free, Latex-free and BPA-free materials
  • How to clean: Wash in warm soapy water
  • Why we love it
    • You can also use with teething gel
  • Take note
    • They aren’t suitable for freezin

There’s nothing worse than seeing your baby teething, especially when they are in discomfort on a family holiday. We love this multipack of water filled teethers because it means you can keep one in the fridge ready for when the other one in use gets warm and stops providing that soothing pain relief to sore gums. The clever stars are made for babies to easily grip and hold onto for encouraging self-soothing.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Summer baby and toddler essentials

A big shout out goes to the Babyzen Yoyo2 pushchair for being an absolute gamechanger for smoother travel abroad. Thanks to its lightweight and compact frame that easily folds up to fit in the overhead lockers, you can finally enjoy stress-free plane rides with your little one. However, our big favourite is Babymoov’s aquani pop-up beach tent, come paddling pool, come ball pit, you name it! It can pretty much keep your little one entertained throughout the whole of summer.

Finally, let’s not forget how important sunscreen is for babies, kids and adults, so you best believe we won’t be leaving the house without applying Superdrug’s baby 50+ lotion to protect the delicate skin of our little ones this summer.

Read our guide on the best travel cots and best kids’ sunscreens for more advice on travelling with little ones.

