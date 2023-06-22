Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether you’re heading on a family holiday and thinking about what to pack, planning a trip to the beach or just wanting to keep your little one protected and entertained in the garden during hot weather, we’ve tried and tested a range of popular products sure to accommodate your summer calendar.

If you’re looking for newborn essentials, we know it can be a daunting feeling of trying to keep them safe and protected in hot weather, so we’ve researched the most practical buys for reassurance.

We also know how difficult travelling with a toddler can be, with larger wake windows to try and find distractions that will keep them entertained. Don’t worry, we’ve hunted down plenty of playful buys and travel must-haves to make journeys as smooth – and fun – as possible.

When planning summers spent at home or abroad with little ones, we’ve been advised by fellow parents to always remember to tick off this essential check-list:

Sun protection

Travel must-haves

Entertainment

Cooling essentials

Breathable clothing

And then you’re on to a winner for everyone enjoying a stress-free and comfortable summer. Hooray!

How we tested

From countryside walks to paddling pool fun, our experts (mums and dads) and their little testers have been busy reviewing these products and rating them on sun protection, practicality, entertainment, price and durability in hot weather. From the obvious summer buys, like a child-friendly SPF, to the easy-to-forget, but absolutely essential, car shades, these are our favourite buys for babies and toddlers – whatever your summer plans are.

Best summer baby and toddler essentials 2023 are: