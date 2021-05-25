Get ready to snap up a bargain because the internet’s biggest shopping event, Amazon Prime Day, is almost upon us.

The two-day sale traditionally takes place in early summer but last year the pandemic forced the event to move to October. However, the good news is that you won’t need to wait as long to save some serious money this time around, as the sale is expected to resume its regular scheduled programming for 2021.

While no dates have been officially announced, it’s widely thought that Amazon Prime Day will take place in June, with thousands of deals to shop across big-name brands on everything from games consoles to coffee machines.

But, there will also be plenty of great discounts on toys, gadgets and board games for kids, making it an ideal time to pick up birthday presents, something to keep them entertained during the summer holidays or, dare we say it, even make a dent in their Christmas wishlists.

For keen shoppers and bargain hunters, Amazon Prime Day is a great opportunity to save money, but there’s one caveat: sale deals are only available to Prime members, so if you haven’t signed up, make sure to read on for more details.

Read more:

Whether you’re shopping for a Lego lover, Avengers super-fan or puzzle whizz, we’ll be rounding up the biggest savings that are on offer as they happen to ensure you get the best deals possible. Ahead of the sale, here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2021.

Our IndyBest team handpicks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When will Prime Day 2021 begin?

Amazon Prime Day usually takes place in July, however, in 2020 the shopping event was delayed until October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The retailer has not yet announced an exact date for 2021 but its CFO, Brian Olsavsky, has said it will be taking place sometime in June.

Amazon typically announces the start date of Prime Day around two weeks before, so shoppers should be receiving confirmation soon.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day 2021 deals?

In short: yes. The event’s discounts are exclusively available to anyone who has an Amazon Prime membership.

A membership costs £7.99 a month or you can pay an annual fee of £79 a year. Subscribers are also eligible for other perks, including same-day delivery, over 800,000 free ebooks and access to Prime Video and Amazon Music services.

If you’re already a Prime member, you will automatically get access to the deals, but if you’re not yet and want to take advantage of the huge savings on offer, you can sign up for a 30-day trial any time before the sale begins.

What can you expect from Prime Day toy deals in 2021?

Last year, there were more than a million deals across the entire site with huge savings on a range of kids toys, board games and gadgets. While the exact products available in this year’s sale remain a mystery for now, we predict that 2021 will be just as impressive.

What were last year’s best kids’ toy deals in the UK?

According to Amazon, some of the bestselling categories on Prime Day in 2020 were games and puzzles as people looked for ways to stay entertained during lockdown. Some of the biggest sellers included Jenga (£14.87, Amazon.co.uk), Monopoly (£18.99, Amazon.co.uk) and Guess Who (£16.99, Amazon.co.uk).

(Amazon)

There were also huge savings on big-name brands like Disney, Lego, Fisher-Price, LOL Surprise! and more. Among the best deals was this Ninjago storm fighter set (£58.99, Amazon.co.uk) that had a saving of 30 per cent and up to 35 per cent off selected Barbie dolls, like this Barbie care clinic playset (£39.99, Amazon.co.uk).

(Amazon)

Amazon also reduced its Fire 10 kids edition tablet (£149.99, Amazon.co.uk), which landed a spot in our review of the best kids’ tablets. Our reviewer said: “Though they cost more than the version aimed at adults, they have certain extra benefits: a colourful bumper protects the electronic device from harm if it’s dropped, for a start.”

Are there any early kids’ toy Prime Day deals for 2021?

While there is still some time until official Prime Day deals start, Amazon already has plenty of impressive savings on toys for children of all ages. Here, we’ve rounded up some of our top picks to snap up before they’re gone.

Lego classic large creative brick box: was £39.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you know a Lego lover, add this bumper box that’s filled with nearly 800 colourful bricks to your shopping basket, pronto. The set includes a wide range of bricks in 33 different shades, as well as eight different types of windows and doors. Special pieces include two different sized green baseplates, three sets of eyes, six tyres and six wheel rims, encouraging hours of imaginative play.

Buy now

Amazon Fire HD 8 kids tablet: was £139.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Fire HD 8 kids tablet is currently on offer, with an impressive saving of 29 per cent. In our round-up of the best kids’ tablets, our reviewer praised it for being the “Goldilocks” of all the Fire tablets. “Battery life and storage (32GB) are noticeable steps up from the 7in model,” they said. On a full charge, it allows up to 10 hours of reading, playing games, browsing the web and watching videos. You can even set screen limits and educational goals to keep tabs on your child’s use.

Buy now

Mattel Pictionary Air kids vs grown-ups: was £19.99, now £14.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

A classic game that’s been loved by families for decades, you can now get your hands on this new version for a fraction of the price. Designed to put children against adults, this edition makes it easier for kids as young as six years old to draw in the air and see it on screen, with special clues for them that include illustrations. Simply download the free Pictionary Air app, point the in-app camera at the illustrator and they’ll appear, along with the sketch, on the screen of the smart device. A guaranteed crowd-pleaser, this is an unmissable bargain.

Buy now

Barbie pet supply store: was £36.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Snap up this Barbie pet boutique playset, which is an animal lover’s dream with four pets, a grooming station, checkout counter and over 20 themed play pieces. The playset can transform in seconds as the counter lifts up to reveal a sink where Barbie can groom her puppy, which has a colour-change feature that takes him from dirty to clean using water. The set also features shelving and storage for accessories including treats, toys and grooming tools.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on kids’ toys, clothing and more, try the links below:

Looking for more children’s shopping inspiration? Read our guide to the best smartwatches for kids

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.