There’s a new The Little Mermaid Lego set to match the live-action film

The Little Mermaid is the latest live-action film from Disney, and there’s mounting excitement about this nostalgic story’s release date. Last night (8 May), the movie premiered in Hollywood and critics have since been heaping praise on the cast’s performance. Main star Halle Bailey was pictured wearing an iridescent fishtail dress, which perfectly reflected her mermaid character and the film’s underwater setting. Meanwhile, an ocean-blue carpet greeted the stars, instead of the standard red carpet.

Based on a book by Hans Christian Andersen, Disney released its much-loved animated version of the story in 1989. Whether or not you’re familiar with the story, the live-action version is sure to be a must-see and will be in cinemas from 26 May 2023, so there’s not long to wait.

Halle Bailey stars as mermaid Ariel, who falls in love with human Prince Eric (played by Jonah Hauer-King). Ariel lives in the underwater kingdom Atlantica with her father King Triton, played by Javier Bardem in the movie. However, she makes a dangerous deal with sea witch Ursula (Melissa McCarthey) to spend time on land with Prince Eric.

If you can’t wait for the movie, Lego has come through with a brand-new Disney offering, ahead of the film’s release. The Little Mermaid royal clamshell set is available now and features famous The Little Mermaid characters, including Flounder and Sebastian. You can build a shell with bricks and view details seen in both films.

Here’s everything you need to know about Lego’s The Little Mermaid set, so you can shop the underwater world in preparation for the movie.

Lego Disney ‘The Little Mermaid’ royal clamshell: £139.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

This royal clamshell has a whopping 1,808 pieces and is designed for ages 18 and upwards. Once built, the shell is 32cm x 31cm x 20cm and looks like an underwater masterpiece. As well as illustrated instructions in booklet form, you can follow digital instructions too.

The eye-catching Lego set features three recognisable spots from The Little Mermaid, including Ursula’s cave, Ariel’s hideout, and King Triton’s throne. There are five minifigures inside too, including Ariel, Ursula, King Triton, and Princesses Indira and Karina. You’ll also spot popular characters Flounder the fish and Sebastian the crab.

The multi-coloured Lego set is packed with intricate detail and is an impressive build with which to re-enact film scenes or put on display. It’s an exciting bit of Disney memorabilia and this is a particularly fun way of celebrating the movie’s upcoming release in just over two weeks’ time.

