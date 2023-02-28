Jump to content

This natural and sustainable deodorant has replaced my usual spray and stick brands

Gamechangers: This is good for your pits and the planet

Amira Arasteh
Tuesday 28 February 2023 11:23
<p>This little tub is a life-saver when it comes to staying sweat-free and sweet-smelling</p>

This little tub is a life-saver when it comes to staying sweat-free and sweet-smelling

(The Independent)

It’s the age of being bombarded with sustainable beauty products we must try, in attempt to do as little damage to the environment as possible. I mean, why not, right? If I can protect the planet and look good while doing so, then where’s the harm?

While many beauty products are as eco-friendly as they are effective, there’s some debate about this when it comes to others. Deodorant has long been a controversial topic in this area. Many of us would agree that we want to put a non-harmful substance on our skin and do what’s best for the world simultaneously – however when it comes to body odour, it’s often something on which many of us are not willing to negotiate.

However, there’s more of a case than just wanting to use an environmentally-friendly product on our pits – natural deodorant is free from aluminum which contains zirconium compounds. These are allegedly the most harmful chemicals in regular deodorant sprays and as such, and are said to have risks in causing everything from minor ailments such as headaches to more severe issues including asthma, other respiratory disorders and even heart disease.

Natural deodorants, meanwhile, have none of those nasty side effect possibilities. However, perhaps the most common complaint about these sustainable altenatives is that they fail to combat body odour in the same way. Trust me, I’ve tried them all.

Some keep me sweat-free but I can’t stop the smell, while others have gorgeous aromas but I’m in trouble if I’m rushing about all day. Powder options proved quite effective, only to harden after a few uses where the substance was mixed with water. All inevitably left me reaching for the usual sticks and sprays once again. But now that I’ve tried The Natural Deodorant Co’s I don’t think I’ll ever go back.

The Natural Deodorant Co. Clean Deodorant Balm

  • Best: Everyday use
  • Tub size: 55g, 10g
  • Scent range: 5

The Clean deodorant balm is the standard product from this brand and, truthfully, the first product from The Natural Deodorant Co. that I tried. In fact, I tried this exact one: the lemon and geranium scent.

They’re not joking when they say it will become your ‘go-to’ deodorant as the creamy substance melts easily into the skin. You can choose how much you want to use based on your own daily activities/preferences but we found it was perfect for everyday use and across all skin types. Plus, the combination of antibacterial magnesium and sodium bicarbonate combat body odour and will keep you protected all day long.

As well as working a charm, what’s special about this deodorant balm is that it contains coconut oil and shea butter to fully nourish the more delicate skin on your underarm area. Beats wincing as you spray from a can post-shave, if you ask me.

Continue reading...

The Natural Deodorant Co. Gentle Deodorant Cream

  • Best: Sensitive skin
  • Tub size: 55g, 10g
  • Scent range: 3

In complete honesty, I actually used this one without reading the label and realising I’d picked the ‘gentle deodorant cream’. It didn’t actually feel much heavier on my skin (compared to the balm) but I could ackonwledge the nourishing sense.

Described as ‘ultra-gentle’ and ‘buttery soft’, these aren’t incorrect ways to detail the product at all. I actually (after having read the label!) have two tubs out on my dresser: the standard for day-to-day and the gentle version for when my skin is feeling more sensitive – particularly post-shave.

It’s unscented, which might not be to everyone’s taste (although the coconut and shea ingredients do mean you’re covered odour-wise), and it uses the antibacterial propertieis of magnesium oxide and white clay to ensure that the skin is still protected despite it being a less harsh product. If you’re worried about using a natural, sustainable deodorant but don’t have skin sensitivity concerns, this product could still be for you as the magnesium oxide deoderieses while the white clay helps keep you fresh and dry.

Continue reading...

The Natural Deodorant Co. Active Deodorant Balm

  • Best: Gym/sports use
  • Tub size: 55g, 10g
  • Scent range: 4

I’ve not actually tried this particular balm from The Natural Deodorant Co. myself – but it’s high on my list and I’ve got good expectations, with the bar raised from the previous two products. The active balm claims to be perfect for on-the-go application, so ideal for when you’re going to be rushing about more or hitting the gym.

Designed for when you need your deodorant to ‘go the extra mile’, the experts do recommend keeping this one for occasional use, only, (or when you’re working out or playing sports) due to its powerful formula.

A little tip: only because I’ve been advocating these balms and creams as sting-free for post-shaving application, The Natural Deodorant Co.’s website does note that it does not recommend applying the active range straight after shaving and, instead, leaving a gap of time, say overnight, before you do.

Continue reading...

The verdict: The Natural Deodrant Co.

So what makes The Natural Deodorant Co. special? All I know is that whether used sparingly or via an indulgent scoop, this little tub is my life-saver when it comes to staying sweat-free and sweet-smelling. Sure, eventually I’ll need a top-up and yes, a spritz of perfume does no harm, but on the whole, this magic tub has done more than changed the game; it’s changed my life.

