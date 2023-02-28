Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s the age of being bombarded with sustainable beauty products we must try, in attempt to do as little damage to the environment as possible. I mean, why not, right? If I can protect the planet and look good while doing so, then where’s the harm?

While many beauty products are as eco-friendly as they are effective, there’s some debate about this when it comes to others. Deodorant has long been a controversial topic in this area. Many of us would agree that we want to put a non-harmful substance on our skin and do what’s best for the world simultaneously – however when it comes to body odour, it’s often something on which many of us are not willing to negotiate.

However, there’s more of a case than just wanting to use an environmentally-friendly product on our pits – natural deodorant is free from aluminum which contains zirconium compounds. These are allegedly the most harmful chemicals in regular deodorant sprays and as such, and are said to have risks in causing everything from minor ailments such as headaches to more severe issues including asthma, other respiratory disorders and even heart disease.

Natural deodorants, meanwhile, have none of those nasty side effect possibilities. However, perhaps the most common complaint about these sustainable altenatives is that they fail to combat body odour in the same way. Trust me, I’ve tried them all.

Some keep me sweat-free but I can’t stop the smell, while others have gorgeous aromas but I’m in trouble if I’m rushing about all day. Powder options proved quite effective, only to harden after a few uses where the substance was mixed with water. All inevitably left me reaching for the usual sticks and sprays once again. But now that I’ve tried The Natural Deodorant Co’s I don’t think I’ll ever go back.