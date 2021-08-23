Perhaps one of the most surprising do-it-at-home trends to emerge from life in lockdown, was the boom in indoor cycling.

For the uninitiated, that’s exactly what it sounds like. Except, instead of attempting to pedal from room to room without knocking over house plants and priceless family heirlooms, it’s done with the help of a contraption known as a turbo trainer.

Turbo trainers allow housebound cyclists to set their bikes up static, generating resistance to simulate real-world conditions. They’ve been a winter-training favourite among dedicated cyclists for some time, but lockdown restrictions have opened them up to a wider audience.

How we tested

To help you pick the right turbo trainer, we put several to the test over the course of what proved to be a very sweaty month. We were paying special attention to ride feel, functionality and value for money in every price bracket.

Below you’ll find our top picks, as well as some essential information on finding the perfect turbo trainer to suit your needs.

Read more:

Wahoo kickr snap Best: Overall Foldable: Yes

Wahoo kickr snap Best: Overall Foldable: Yes

Yes Connectivity: Bluetooth and ANT+ At over £400, the kickr snap from Wahoo is admittedly quite expensive in comparison to other wheel-on trainers. But then again, other wheel-on trainers don't offer anywhere near the quality, performance or quietness that this thing brings to the table. Wheel-on trainers are notoriously noisy, particularly when training sessions get serious. But not the kickr snap. It's almost silent, while offering a ride feeling far superior to comparable models from similar brands. It's also nice and simple to set up, and has the added benefit of being compatible with Wahoo's kickr climb grade simulator, something which no other wheel-on machine can claim.

Wahoo kickr core Best: For stability Foldable: No

No Connectivity: ANT+ FE-C, ANT+ Power, Bluetooth Smart Wahoo's famously sturdy turbo trainers are known for their high quality and authentic ride feel. The brand's kickr trainer (£999.99, Wahoofitness.com), also featured below, is effectively the industry standard, and this slightly stripped-back version offers much of the same pro-level performance for a slightly more affordable price. It's a direct-drive trainer that's realistic, quiet and remains firmly planted even when really putting the hammer down out of the saddle. Much like its older sibling, it's built like a tank too and will automatically set the resistance level to match the terrain in your chosen training app.

Tacx neo 2 smart trainer Best: Cutting-edge trainer Foldable: Yes

Yes Connectivity: ANT+ (FE-C), Bluetooth This cutting-edge piece of kit from Tacx (another big and trusted name) is probably the most advanced option on the market. The ride feel is second-to-none and the trainer even incorporates a degree of movement to more closely mimic real-world bike behaviour. It's also able to run with or without mains power, making it very handy for cyclists whose setup isn't near a plug socket or who have been banished to the shed for bike-related activities. The way this works is by using a motor to generate its own power, which is a really cool feature that no other product currently offers. In terms of noise, the only sound you're likely to hear is the whir of your drivetrain and the click of your shifters.

Saris mag+ turbo trainer Best: Entry-level trainer Foldable: Yes

Yes Connectivity: Bluetooth The mag+ turbo trainer from Saris, is a wheel-on trainer that'll pair with all the popular training apps, allowing you to explore virtual routes, races and even ride with friends from afar. The main drawback is the fact the resistance has to be controlled manually via a remote control at the handlebars. Still, if you're just entering the world of indoor cycling and don't want to invest too much money right away, it could be a good place to start.

Wahoo kickr Best: Trainer used by professionals Foldable: Yes

Yes Connectivity: ANT+ and Bluetooth The Wahoo kickr is the flagship smart trainer from the most reputable name in the game. It's many a professional cyclist's trainer of choice, and after a week of daily riding, it's really not difficult to see why. First off, it's about as durable as turbo trainers get (and as heavy, too). It remained glued to the floor no matter how hard we pushed, how vigorously we bobbed around when out of the saddle on climbs and no matter how ungracefully we dismounted at the end of a session. In terms of feel, it's about as close as it's possible to get to real-world cycling, and we had our demo model ready to go within five minutes of getting it out of the box. The premium price tag will deter casual users, but if you're serious about your cycling and can afford it, this is the way to go.

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.