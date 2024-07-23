Hydrate sachets
- Amount: 28 sticks
- Flavours: Lemon and lime; Strawberry and cherry
- Why we love it
- Easy to use sachets
- Extra vitamins and minerals added
- Great fruit flavour
I’ve tried many different types of electrolyte sachets and well, the flavour isn’t always the most pleasant, despite the health benefits. The saltiness can be intense and puts a lot of people off. When I tried the hydrate sachets from Myprotein for the first time, I could still taste that tangy, salty slightly bitter electrolyte flavour, but it was tempered with a convincing fruity taste that definitely took the edge off.
It’s important to note that when I trialled these sachets it was only after a workout or after I’d done a lot of walking on a hot day. Electrolytes aren’t a substitute for drinking enough water and you probably won’t need them every day if you’re sitting down all day. Usually we can get enough electrolytes from our food and a few litres of water will provide adequate hydration throughout the day. However, if you’re exercising or doing strenuous activity in hot weather, electrolytes are a perfect solution for replenishing your vital lost minerals while you’re rehydrating with water.
The sachets themselves were easy to use, but it’s important to make sure you have a glass or bottle big enough to wash them down with. A small glass of water will give you a very concentrated solution which a) won’t hydrate you as well and b) won’t taste very nice. Per sachet, it’s best to mix about 300ml to 500ml of cold water, and give it a good stir before you drink it. The sachets dissolve instantly, but you can help them along and make sure you don’t get a mouthful of sediment in your last gulp by stirring with a spoon.
After the first few days of working out and then seeing off a sachet with a 500ml bottle of water, I felt great and didn’t experience any post-gym headaches. But this was also down to hydrating before the gym. If you don’t drink enough water before exercising, you can still end up feeling dehydrated even after you’ve had your electrolytes, so it’s best to drink plenty of water pre-workout and then have your sachet afterwards.
Some sachets contain a stripped back cocktail of simple minerals, however, the Hydrate sachets offer a few extras thrown in with vitamin C and B vitamins for energy and focus. I came to think of them as a kind of cross between a sports drink and a Berocca, without any of the added sugar.
As it’s summer, the sachets were also great for long hikes and dog walks in the hot weather and helped with lessening any thirst, headaches or muscle fatigue after extended time in the sun and walking for hours. With 28 sachets in a box, they’re small and easy to open, ideal for carrying in your bag to add to water whenever it suits you. Like me, you might use one every day, or you might just need them from time to time, depending on how much you exercise.