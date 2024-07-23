Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

If you think you’re hitting your wellness quota by drinking plenty of water, think again. Though we may think we’re drinking enough water, the mineral content of the average glass of tap water isn’t actually as great for hydrating and replenishing our bodies as we might assume – especially in hot weather or after an intense workout.

When we sweat, our bodies lose water but they also lose vital mineral content like sodium, potassium, calcium and magnesium – this is why sweat is salty. When our bodies warm up because of exercise or increased temperatures, we feel thirsty. This is our body asking for a top up of fluid to transport essential minerals and get them to where they need to be to optimise our recovery process.

When we drink plain tap water or filtered water after a workout, we’re doing a good job of topping up our water supply, but we’re not topping up those minerals we’ve lost while sweating. Water is great for you, and it contains trace elements of these minerals, but not in great quantities. And that’s where electrolytes come in.

Electrolytes are a collection of essential minerals that can be added to liquid as a fast way to top up depleted levels and support rapid recovery after sports, workouts and other high-intensity activities that might dehydrate you. They’re especially effective in warm environments where you might sweat more, like a hot yoga studio or on a running track during the summer.

You can find electrolytes in all kinds of sports drinks, but many people prefer to forgo the sugar content in these drinks and instead, prefer to add a sachet directly to water. These sachets contain everything you need for your body to recover from a workout, so personally, I prefer them to sports drinks and use them after the gym or after a class every day.

How we tested electrolyte sachets

When it comes to trying a new type of electrolyte sachet there are several things to assess. Firstly, are the sachets the correct grammage for my body? Secondly, what kinds of minerals and additional vitamins do they contain? Next, how well do they dissolve in water and how much water is needed per serving? And lastly, do they taste good? Electrolytes have a reputation for being a little hard to swallow, so a pleasant flavour is a must. I used Myprotein’s lemon and lime, and strawberry and cherry hydrate sachets for a month and tested my post-workout energy levels, how hydrated I felt and how easy they were to use. These are the results.