I add electrolyte sachets to my water every day, here’s why it’s a must

Our wellbeing editor swears by these electrolyte sachets, here’s why she adds them to her water every single day.

Emilie Lavinia
Fitness and wellbeing editor
Tuesday 23 July 2024 13:00 BST
These sachets helped me optimise my workout recovery
These sachets helped me optimise my workout recovery (Independent)

If you think you’re hitting your wellness quota by drinking plenty of water, think again. Though we may think we’re drinking enough water, the mineral content of the average glass of tap water isn’t actually as great for hydrating and replenishing our bodies as we might assume – especially in hot weather or after an intense workout.

When we sweat, our bodies lose water but they also lose vital mineral content like sodium, potassium, calcium and magnesium – this is why sweat is salty. When our bodies warm up because of exercise or increased temperatures, we feel thirsty. This is our body asking for a top up of fluid to transport essential minerals and get them to where they need to be to optimise our recovery process.

When we drink plain tap water or filtered water after a workout, we’re doing a good job of topping up our water supply, but we’re not topping up those minerals we’ve lost while sweating. Water is great for you, and it contains trace elements of these minerals, but not in great quantities. And that’s where electrolytes come in.

Electrolytes are a collection of essential minerals that can be added to liquid as a fast way to top up depleted levels and support rapid recovery after sports, workouts and other high-intensity activities that might dehydrate you. They’re especially effective in warm environments where you might sweat more, like a hot yoga studio or on a running track during the summer.

You can find electrolytes in all kinds of sports drinks, but many people prefer to forgo the sugar content in these drinks and instead, prefer to add a sachet directly to water. These sachets contain everything you need for your body to recover from a workout, so personally, I prefer them to sports drinks and use them after the gym or after a class every day.

How we tested electrolyte sachets

When it comes to trying a new type of electrolyte sachet there are several things to assess. Firstly, are the sachets the correct grammage for my body? Secondly, what kinds of minerals and additional vitamins do they contain? Next, how well do they dissolve in water and how much water is needed per serving? And lastly, do they taste good? Electrolytes have a reputation for being a little hard to swallow, so a pleasant flavour is a must. I used Myprotein’s lemon and lime, and strawberry and cherry hydrate sachets for a month and tested my post-workout energy levels, how hydrated I felt and how easy they were to use. These are the results.

Hydrate sachets

My Protein hydrate electrolyte sachet review
  • Amount: 28 sticks
  • Flavours: Lemon and lime; Strawberry and cherry
  • Why we love it
    • Easy to use sachets
    • Extra vitamins and minerals added
    • Great fruit flavour

I’ve tried many different types of electrolyte sachets and well, the flavour isn’t always the most pleasant, despite the health benefits. The saltiness can be intense and puts a lot of people off. When I tried the hydrate sachets from Myprotein for the first time, I could still taste that tangy, salty slightly bitter electrolyte flavour, but it was tempered with a convincing fruity taste that definitely took the edge off.

It’s important to note that when I trialled these sachets it was only after a workout or after I’d done a lot of walking on a hot day. Electrolytes aren’t a substitute for drinking enough water and you probably won’t need them every day if you’re sitting down all day. Usually we can get enough electrolytes from our food and a few litres of water will provide adequate hydration throughout the day. However, if you’re exercising or doing strenuous activity in hot weather, electrolytes are a perfect solution for replenishing your vital lost minerals while you’re rehydrating with water.

The sachets themselves were easy to use, but it’s important to make sure you have a glass or bottle big enough to wash them down with. A small glass of water will give you a very concentrated solution which a) won’t hydrate you as well and b) won’t taste very nice. Per sachet, it’s best to mix about 300ml to 500ml of cold water, and give it a good stir before you drink it. The sachets dissolve instantly, but you can help them along and make sure you don’t get a mouthful of sediment in your last gulp by stirring with a spoon.

After the first few days of working out and then seeing off a sachet with a 500ml bottle of water, I felt great and didn’t experience any post-gym headaches. But this was also down to hydrating before the gym. If you don’t drink enough water before exercising, you can still end up feeling dehydrated even after you’ve had your electrolytes, so it’s best to drink plenty of water pre-workout and then have your sachet afterwards.

Some sachets contain a stripped back cocktail of simple minerals, however, the Hydrate sachets offer a few extras thrown in with vitamin C and B vitamins for energy and focus. I came to think of them as a kind of cross between a sports drink and a Berocca, without any of the added sugar.

As it’s summer, the sachets were also great for long hikes and dog walks in the hot weather and helped with lessening any thirst, headaches or muscle fatigue after extended time in the sun and walking for hours. With 28 sachets in a box, they’re small and easy to open, ideal for carrying in your bag to add to water whenever it suits you. Like me, you might use one every day, or you might just need them from time to time, depending on how much you exercise.

The verdict: Myprotein’s hydrate sachets

For something so small, these sachets do pack a punch. There’s enough powder in a sachet to fill a water bottle and they contain extra vitamins that others don’t. As for the flavour, the Strawberry and Cherry was my favourite and definitely lessened that recognisable electrolyte taste. They’ve now become an important part of my daily routine and an essential product in my gym bag too. 

Fuel your workout with the best protein powders and shakes

