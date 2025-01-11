Arsenal vs Man Utd tips

Arsenal welcome Manchester United to the Emirates on Sunday, in the FA Cup third round, looking to get back to winning ways following a draw in the league and defeat in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

The 1-1 draw with Brighton last weekend meant they missed the chance to take advantage of Liverpool dropping points against United and the gap at the top of the table remains six points, with the Reds still having a game in hand.

They know they will need to play better than they did against Newcastle on Tuesday if they are to progress in the FA Cup as they were beaten 2-0 at home by the Magpies. The good news for them is that tie is only at half-time, and they have a chance to overturn the deficit when the sides meet again in February.

This match is a one-off shootout though and we saw on Sunday how well Manchester United can play in a one-off match when they put their mind to it.

They probably put in their best performance of the season to hold the league leaders Liverpool to a 2-2 draw at Anfield and could have taken all three points.

Now boss Ruben Amorim has seen what they are capable of he will be expecting that same level of effort and commitment, something that has been lacking so far this season, every week.

Football betting sites have Arsenal as third favourites to win the FA Cup, behind Man City and Liverpool and you can get 7/1 on them lifting the trophy in May. United are way down the list and you can get 20/1 on them retaining the trophy.

United to cause a cup shock

As holders of the trophy, United proved last season that league form doesn’t matter in the FA Cup, triumphing with a 2-1 win over Manchester City at Wembley, despite suffering their lowest-ever Premier League finish last season.

They will see this match as another chance to prove themselves against one of the best sides but maybe without the pressure of their league position and they will certainly take heart from the Gunners’ last two performances and results.

Betting sites don’t seem to think there will be a shock with Arsenal priced at 7/10 for the win and United at 9/2. You can also get 3/1 on a draw after 90 minutes.

The last time United won at the Emirates was in this competition back in 2019 when goals from Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial gave them a 3-1 victory in the fourth round before they were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Wolves.

The Gunners have failed to score just six times this season but only twice at home against Everton and Newcastle, while United have found goals hard to come by, with just 23 from their 20 league games. But in cup competitions, they have scored 27 in nine games so don’t rule them out in this one.

You can get 5/6 on the betting apps for both teams to score and 10/11 on over 2.5 goals which seems pretty likely.

Arsenal vs Man Utd prediction 1: BTTS and United to win - 9/1 Bet365

