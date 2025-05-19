Is Brighton vs Liverpool on TV? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League match

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brighton face Liverpool in the Premier League with the hosts still hunting potential European football after Crystal Palace won the FA Cup.

Both Brighton and Brentford can qualify for Europe through finishing eighth if certain circumstances fall their way, with Manchester City and Carabao Cup winners Newcastle likely qualifying for the Champions League through their own respective league finishes.

And so only one side has anything to really play for this evening, with Liverpool having been on holiday at points this week as they celebrate winning the Premier League title last month.

Arne Slot has previously admitted that it’ll be difficult to motivate his side for the rest of the season, but last week’s draw against Arsenal shows that the champions are still playing well despite having already wrapped up the title.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of today’s match.

When is Brighton vs Liverpool?

The match is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Monday 19 May at the American Express Stadium in Brighton and Hove.

How can I watch the match?

The game will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 6.30pm BST. Subscribers can also stream the action online via Sky Go.

What is the team news?

Joao Pedro will be available for Brighton again after serving his suspension, while both Joel Veltman and Lewis Dunk will return to the squad after brief injury lay-offs.

The match will likely come too soon for Georginio Rutter, while James Milner, Ferdi Kadioglu and Solly March remain sidelined until the end of the season.

For the visitors, Joe Gomez is the only injury absentee, though the England defender will hope to be back for the final game of the season next week.

Slot may go with a similarly strong line-up to the one he fielded against Arsenal, with Trent Alexander-Arnold likely to start but Darwin Nunez, Alexis MacAllister, Diogo Jota and Wataru Endo potentially returning to the starting eleven.

Predicted line-ups

Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Webster, Estupinan; Baleba, Ayari; Lamptey, O’Riley, Minteh; Welbeck.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Diaz.

Odds

Brighton win - 8/5

Draw - 11/4

Liverpool win - 29/20

