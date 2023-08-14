Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England face Australia in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday as the Lionesses continue their knockout campaign in Sydney.

The European champions came from behind to beat Colombia in the quarter-finals after goals from Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo.

Football fans all-over are rejoicing as the Lionesses are storming their way through the Women’s World Cup. After beating Colombia, England have now made it through to the semi-finals and are set to face Australia in the next stage of the FIFA tournament.

For 2023, Lucy Bronze, Ellie Roebuck, Alex Greenwood, Laura Coombs and Rachel Daly are among the team members making up the senior squad representing England in the month-long competition with matches taking place at 10 stadiums found in nine host cities spread across Australia and New Zealand.

The England team made it to the semi-finals in 2015 and 2019, so hopes are high that they may go even further this year. Although, it may be a more difficult tournament as this is the first time 32 teams will compete, compared with 2019’s total number of 24.

If you’re keen to show your support and cheer on the team, whether that be from your local pub or the comfort of your own sofa, it’s only right you do so while wearing a football shirt – and this year’s designs are truly special.

For 2023, the Lionesses are competing in the Women’s World Cup wearing a brand new kit from Nike. To help you feel like part of the team, we’ve found where to shop the official shirts, with options to buy for women, men and kids, meaning the whole family can get involved and show their support.

Nike official England 2023 home shirt, women’s: £80, Jdsports.co.uk

(JD Sports)

This official Nike home shirt is white and blue with a crew neckline and it’s machine washable too. Available in sizes XS-XL, the top is made from lightweight polyamide and features ‘dri-fit’ technology to wick sweat away during wear. Whether you sport this shirt while watching matches or as you play footie yourself, wearing it is an act of solidarity in support of our Lionesses.

Buy now

Nike official England 2023 home shirt, men’s: £80, Store.fifa.com

(FIFA Store)

Shop the men’s version of the official home shirt, in sizes XS-2XL. It’s exactly the same as the one the Lionesses wear and has a blue swoosh, England football crest complete with the iconic three lions symbol and blue sleeve trim.

Buy now

Nike official England 2023 home shirt, juniors: £59.99, Sportsdirect.com

(Sports Direct)

The whole family can get in on the football action, as this junior Women’s World Cup home shirt is sized to fit kids aged 6-13. Like the men’s and women’s version, it’s made from lightweight material for running around in and is machine washable too. The official white top is ideal for getting the next generation involved in this exciting football event.

Buy now

Nike England 2023 stadium away football shirt: £79.95, Nike.com

(Nike)

The England team’s away shirt features a blue geometric pattern, plus a side stripe and sleeve trim. The blue detailing provides a contrast against the white three lions crest to really make it stand out. There’s a junior version (£59.95, Nike.com) and one for men too (£80, Next.com).

Buy now

Nike England academy pro women's Nike dri-fit football top: £59.95, Nike.com

(Nike)

The pink and blue design of this football shirt is an eye-catching print and, like the other shirts, this one has moisture-wicking elements for staying cool, both on and off the pitch. Perfect for both everyday wear and training sessions.

Buy now

Women’s World Cup FAQs

When do the Lionesses play again?

After beating Colombia in the quarter-finals with two goals from Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo, the Lionesses have secured a place in the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup. This means the team will go on to play Australia on Wednesday 16 August at 11:00am BST at Sydney’s Olympic Stadium and the match will be shown on ITV1.

