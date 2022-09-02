Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

We don’t know anyone who actually enjoys (or prioritises) foam rolling. But using foam rollers as part of your fitness regime is, annoyingly, one of those things that may seem boring (and, sometimes, painful) but can make a difference to your recovery.

If you consider yourself a runner – or you train hard in the gym – and you don’t yet own a foam roller, what have you been doing to prevent and treat your sore muscles? Sure, an Epsom salt bath can be great for reducing delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS), inflammation and swelling, and muscle rubs are handy for alleviating fatigued muscles, but using a foam roller is quicker and arguably more effective.

Facilities such as London’s Re Place go one step further by providing sessions on ‘body rollers’ for muscle recovery. The equipment “offers the same benefits as a sports massage and foam rolling, including deep muscle release, boost of blood flow as well as sore muscle and joints relief”, according to Re Place’s Ania Hoppner.

But, for those who prefer to do their post-exercise care routine themselves while at home or at the gym, buying your own foam roller can be a useful way to speed up the body’s recovery process.

How we tested

The beauty of a foam roller is that it really doesn’t matter when you use them. We tried out the following foam rollers both ​​before workouts as a way to warm up muscles, and after runs (anything from 5km to 15km) to prevent soreness.

We focused mainly on rolling out our quads (lying in a forearm plank position with the roller under our quads), hip flexors (in the same plank position), calves (sitting on the floor with our legs extended, foam roller under calves, and using our arms to lift our body weight up onto the roller) and hamstrings (also sitting on the floor with legs extended, this time with the foam roller under hamstrings).

The best foam rollers for 2022 are: