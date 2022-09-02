We don’t know anyone who actually enjoys (or prioritises) foam rolling. But using foam rollers as part of your fitness regime is, annoyingly, one of those things that may seem boring (and, sometimes, painful) but can make a difference to your recovery.
If you consider yourself a runner – or you train hard in the gym – and you don’t yet own a foam roller, what have you been doing to prevent and treat your sore muscles? Sure, an Epsom salt bath can be great for reducing delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS), inflammation and swelling, and muscle rubs are handy for alleviating fatigued muscles, but using a foam roller is quicker and arguably more effective.
Facilities such as London’s Re Place go one step further by providing sessions on ‘body rollers’ for muscle recovery. The equipment “offers the same benefits as a sports massage and foam rolling, including deep muscle release, boost of blood flow as well as sore muscle and joints relief”, according to Re Place’s Ania Hoppner.
But, for those who prefer to do their post-exercise care routine themselves while at home or at the gym, buying your own foam roller can be a useful way to speed up the body’s recovery process.
How we tested
The beauty of a foam roller is that it really doesn’t matter when you use them. We tried out the following foam rollers both before workouts as a way to warm up muscles, and after runs (anything from 5km to 15km) to prevent soreness.
We focused mainly on rolling out our quads (lying in a forearm plank position with the roller under our quads), hip flexors (in the same plank position), calves (sitting on the floor with our legs extended, foam roller under calves, and using our arms to lift our body weight up onto the roller) and hamstrings (also sitting on the floor with legs extended, this time with the foam roller under hamstrings).
- Best foam roller overall –Pulseroll vibrating foam roller pro: £119.99, Pulseroll.com
- Best two-in-one foam roller – Lululemon double foam roller: £48, Lululemon.co.uk
- Best large foam roller – Meglio 90cm high-density foam roller: £26.99, Mymeglio.com
- Best vibrating foam roller – Therabody wave vibration foam roller: £125, Johnlewis.com
- Best value for money – Meglio 45cm high-density foam roller: £14.99, Mymeglio.com
- Best deep tissue foam roller – Dare2b deep tissue massage roller: £11.95, Dare2b.com
- Best foam roller for runners – Trigger point the grid foam roller: £27.99, Sportsshoes.com
- Best sustainable foam roller – BeElite eco foam roller: £15, Wiggle.co.uk
Pulseroll vibrating foam roller pro
- Best: Foam roller overall
- Rating: 10/10
- Colour: Red or black
- Weight: 1.65 kg
- Size: 38cm x 15cm
If you’re looking for something powerful to really work those knots, then Pulseroll’s vibrating foam roller can help to reduce muscle tightness, increase flexibility and reduce next day soreness after your training session. Available in either red or black, this is the heaviest foam roller on our list, so it feels super sturdy and tough. With five different vibrating speeds (you just click the on/off button to adjust the tempo), you can alter the speed depending on which muscle you’re working and how deep you want to work. When fully charged, it can last up to six hours (but you do have to leave it to charge for several hours).
We actually found this foam roller the least painful to use – perhaps because the vibrations do so much of the work? So it’s less reliant on you getting your rolling technique down to a ‘T’. And at 38cm long (which is longer than the average foam roller) you can massage both your quads at the same time.
Lululemon double foam roller
- Best: Two-in-one foam roller
- Rating: 8/10
- Colour: Black and white marble
- Weight: 0.8 kg
- Size: 50.8cm (L) x 13cm (H)
Featuring not one but two different textures, this foam roller from Lululemon has a sneaky second roller hidden underneath the outside layer. According to the brand, the exterior roller is meant to massage your arms and legs, while the interior roller is designed to release tension in your back. We love the concept but – call us lazy – we actually just found ourselves sticking primarily to the outside layer. It does also come in a mini size (£35, Lululemon.co.uk) which is particularly great for travelling or chucking in your gym bag as it’s only 25.4cm in length.
Meglio 90cm high-density foam roller
- Best: Large foam roller
- Rating: 8/10
- Colour: Blue, black, purple, orange, green or red and black marble
- Weight: 0.6 kg
- Size: 90cm (L) x 15cm (H)
At 90cm this foam roller is by far the largest on the market – and more commonly found in physical therapy offices and gyms. But the main draw to such a long foam roller is that you can lie on it vertically – with your spine aligning the whole way along it. The high density material (lots and lots of very small circular “spikes”) means you’ll feel a lot of pressure, but it’s evenly distributed throughout the roller’s surface area. The high-density foam rollers from Meglio are slightly softer than some of the others on this list – especially in comparison to both the vibrating options and the Trigger Point foam roller (£27.99, Sportsshoes.com) – which we liked, particularly for warming up and relaxing muscles before stretching.
Therabody wave vibration foam roller
- Best: Vibrating foam roller
- Rating: 10/10
- Colour: Black
- Weight: 1.5 kg
- Size: 30 cm (L) x 13 cm (H)
From the same company that introduced the fitness world to the Theragun (an at-home massage gun that uses percussive therapy to increase blood flow to your muscles, which can help to reduce tension and break apart bad knots), the Therabody wave vibration foam roller is one of the best on the market for providing a deep muscle release. The wave vibration foam roller, similar to the Pulseroll (£119.99, Pulseroll.com), has five different levels of vibration but the battery only lasts for three hours (so half the amount of time as the Pulseroll). It does, however, fairly seamlessly connect to the Therabody app, so you can control the speed on your phone, and it feels incredibly firm thanks to its innovative hypo-allergenic EVA high-density foam. The only real con? The price.
Meglio 45cm high-density foam roller
- Best: Value for money foam roller
- Rating: 8/10
- Colour: Blue, black, purple, orange, green or red and black marble
- Weight: 0.3 kg
- Size: 45cm (L) x 15cm (H)
This high-density foam roller is practically identical to the Meglio 90cm – the only real difference? It’s half the size. But don’t let that put you off – at 45cm it’s still larger than most, and is great for working on smaller areas or one arm or leg at a time. Long lasting, durable, portable – it features the same high-density material, so it’s ideal for applying firmer pressure. Of course, the level of fitness is usually down to personal preference and how firm of a massage you can tolerate, but at £14.99 you really can’t go too far wrong.
Trigger point the grid foam roller
- Best: Foam roller for runners
- Rating: 9/10
- Colour: Pink
- Weight: 0.6 kg
- Size: 32.5 cm (L) x 13.5 cm (H)
If you’re after a foam roller that’s got lots of bumps and ridges to help get deeper into your muscles and feel more intense, then this Trigger point foam roller is the one for you. Firm, but too not hard so you won’t end up with dot-to-dot bruises up and down your legs, this roller scores highly for its tubular finger-like bumps and firm finger-tip ridges that emulate a hands-on deep tissue sports massage. Great for runners with particularly tight muscles (hello, hamstrings) it’s the ideal size for really focusing on one leg at a time. And, also, because it’s not too big, it doesn’t take up the whole of the downstairs cupboard.
Dare2b deep tissue massage roller
- Best: Deep tissue foam roller
- Rating: 8/10
- Colour: Ebony light grey
- Weight: 0.84 kg
- Size: 32.5 cm (L) x 13.5 cm (H)
This foam roller from Dare2b is very, very similar to the Trigger point foam roller (£27.99, Sportsshoes.com) above – size wise, and even looks wise, they’re practically indistinguishable. Even price wise they’re pretty equal. But this foam roller from Dare2b is that tad tougher thanks to its nubby, EVA foam surface (read: if you have DOMS it can be a painful and intense massage). We particularly liked using this on our backs – but we actually found it “too much” when we put all our body weight through it to roll out our quads (perhaps that says more about our sore muscles than it does this foam roller). Either way, for those looking for something super firm, this is great.
BeElite eco foam roller
- Best: Sustainable foam roller
- Rating: 8/10
- Colour: Black
- Weight: 0.6 kg
- Size: 32.5cm (L) x 13cm (H)
For the eco conscious, this foam roller – marked at only £15 – is made from DeCoto foam, which is derived from renewable biobased products such as bamboo, straw and rice husks, as well as recycled resins made from recycled plastic. The packaging is also recycled, so it’s a win-win for both muscles and the planet. Fitting somewhere between the Trigger point foam roller (£27.99, Sportsshoes.com) and the Dare2b roller (£11.95, Dare2b.com), this BeElite eco foam roller from Wiggle is also on the firmer side – its rectangle and diamond-shaped pattern of ridges allows you to address knots in specific muscle groups (calves, glutes, and so on) with precision, and we found it works particularly well as a supplement to a smoother, larger roller, like the Meglio 90cm (£26.99, Mymeglio.com).
The verdict: Foam rollers
Out of all the foam rollers we tried, our favourite was the Pulseroll. Coming in slightly cheaper than the Therabody wave vibration foam roller, it still offers a powerful and effective foam rolling experience. We liked that you can easily change the intensity setting to tailor your foam-rolling session, too. If, however, you’re just after a bog standard foam roller without any fancy vibration settings, you can’t go wrong with the Trigger point the grid foam roller – it really is the ultimate do-it-yourself, no-fuss massaging tool.
