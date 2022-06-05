Rafael Nadal will face Casper Ruud in the men’s French Open final this afternoon after a remarkable Friday at Roland Garros which saw one semi-final delayed by an environmental activist who tied themselves to the net and the other brought to an early end after Alexander Zverev was forced to retire due to a horrendous ankle injury.

Play between Ruud and Marin Cilic was interrupted for around 10 minutes after a protestor, who was wearing a white t-shirt displaying the message, ‘We have 1028 days left’ jumped onto the court on Philippe-Chatrier and chained themselves to the net. The French campaign group Dernière Rénovation claimed responsibility for the protest. In a post on Twitter, the group said a 22-year-old protestor called Alizée had entered the court “to draw attention to the climate emergency”.

Earlier, Zverev was forced to retire from his semi-final against Nadal after the German rolled his ankle and had to leave the court in a wheelchair. With the second set of the match heading for a tie-break after three pulsating hours, Zverev went over his right ankle and was left screaming in agony after what looked to be a horrendous injury.

It means Nadal is through to his 14th French Open final where he will face Ruud, after the 23-year-old became the first Norwegian player to reach a men’s grand slam final by dispatching Cilic in four sets.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the French Open final today.

When is the men’s French Open final?

Play is scheduled to get underway at 2pm BST on Sunday 5 June.

How can I watch it on TV and is there a live stream?

Odds

Nadal 1/6

Ruud 4/1

Prediction

Nadal may have been struggling with a foot injury but this is Rafa, on Philippe-Chatrier, at Roland Garros. There’s invariably only one winner... Throw in the fact that Ruud could find the experience of a first grand slam final - against the greatest clay-court player of all-time no less - overwhelming and it would be brave to predict anything other than Nadal in straight sets.