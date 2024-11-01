WTA Tour Finals predictions: Aryna Sabalenka to conquer the best in Riyadh?

WTA Tour Finals betting tip

The best eight players in the world will battle it out to be crowned tour champion when the WTA Finals get underway in Riyadh on Saturday.

It’s been quite a year for women’s tennis with three different Grand Slam winners and the dominance of Aryna Sabalenka, who won both the Australian and US Opens before leapfrogging Iga Swiatek at the top of the rankings.

Swiatek spent an impressive 122 weeks at number one since first taking the top spot in April 2022, including 75 consecutive weeks which is the eighth-longest spell to date.

Sabalenka dominated the hard-court season winning two WTA 1000 titles in Cincinnati and Wuhan, and she also lost two other finals, both to Swiatek, at the Madrid and Italian Open.

Betting sites have installed Sabalenka as the favourite to take the title at 13/8 and victory in Saudi Arabia would also see her end the year as world number one.

But it’s far too soon to write off the Pole who went 1149 days unbeaten before she suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Zhing Qinwen in the semi-finals of the Olympics - just weeks after she won the French Open at the same venue.

As well as coming out on top at Roland Garros, Swiatek also won four WTA 1000 titles, at the Qatar Open, Indian Wells, Madrid Open and Italian Open.

She is also the reigning WTA Tour Champion beating Jessica Pegula 6–1, 6–0 in the final last year, but can she do it again on Sabalenka’s favourite surface?

You can get 3/1 with BoyleSports on her winning the title again but it will be a tough ask as she is in a group with Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova, Coco Gauff and beaten US Open finalist Pegula.

Pegula does represent good value at 8/1 as the hard court is by far her favourite and most successful surface, winning 28 of her 36 matches.

In the other group, Sabalenka is joined by Jasmine Paolini, who was beaten in both the French Open and Wimbledon final, Elena Rybakina and Qinwen, who she beat in the Australian Open final.

Sabalenka’s record against her group opponents stand her good stead, while her form in 2024 has been outstanding, especially under the bright lights. It’s reasonable to consider the Belarusian for the crown, but the defending champion Swiatek and Pegula should not be overlooked.

One tennis betting sites, BoyleSports, allows you to pick up to three potential winners for an outright bet. Picking either Sabalenka, Swiatek or Pegula to lift the crown comes in at 4/11.

However, given her performances against the elite players on the WTA Tour this season, we are taking the odds for Sabalenka to prevail outright to cap an impressive year for the 26-year-old.

If you prefer to bet on a match-by-match basis, you’ll find a range of options available on betting apps for the first round robin matches, which take place on Saturday and Sunday.

WTA Tour Finals prediction: Aryna Sabalenka to win WTA Tour Finals - 13/8 BoyleSports

