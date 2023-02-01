Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Few could have imagined that, after departing from Apple in 2019, Jony Ive, former designer of the iPod, iMac, iPhone and more, would go on to take the job of redesigning the red nose for Comic Relief, but it’s happened, and it might be the “most perfect nose in history”.

The nose for Red Nose Day 2023 has had a complete makeover. Made from 95 per cent plant-based materials, the Ive-designed red nose looks like a flat crescent-shape when closed and springs out into a honeycomb sphere once opened.

“We’ve grown up with Comic Relief and are proud to support their remarkable work. This new and seemingly simple red nose has been a fabulously complex little object to design and make, and has involved our entire team,” Ive said. “We hope it brings a little moment of joy to everyone who wears one.”

It is one of the first products Ive has developed for the public since stepping down from Apple in 2019. After leaving the company, Ive launched an independent design firm called LoveFrom with Apple industrial designer Marc Newson. LoveFrom has reportedly worked on projects with Airbnb, Ferrari and Terra Carta.

All profits from sales of the new red nose will go directly to Comic Relief. For the first time, the red nose is being sold at Amazon, which Comic Relief says is the new home of the red nose.

Comic Relief’s red nose for Red Nose Day 2023: £2.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The folding red nose comes in an Apple-like case and can be bought for £2.50. All money raised from the magically transforming red nose will go towards supporting people struggling with the cost of living, and will tackle issues such as homelessness, mental health problems and food poverty in the UK and around the world.

Amazon is offering free shipping to all customers, regardless of your Amazon Prime status. Red Nose Day takes place on 17 March this year, with lots of events happening in the lead-up to the big day itself.

