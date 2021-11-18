Why Samsung’s entertainment gadgets will make the perfect gift this festive season

Entertainment is maybe the greatest gift in the world. If you’re alone, it can bring people to you; if you’re with people, it can bring you together. If you’re happy it will share your joy and if you are sad it will offer commiseration. It can be the passport to distant places, and it can be a way to unlock places you thought you always knew.

But entertainment is only really as good as the way it arrives. And so really enjoying you films and TV shows depends on the ways that your technology ensures you can get the most out of them.

New tech such as TVs, audio and portable devices are wholly new ways of watching programmes, ready to introduce you to parts of your content you never even dreamed of.

Thankfully Samsung is here to offer exactly that. It offers the best entertainment technology in the world, all built purely to ensure that you are able to make the most of it.

What’s more, Samsung has entertainment offerings for a variety of different budgets, and with a variety of different features. Whoever you are buying for this festive season, there will be something that fits.

Here’s our choice of the best options Samsung is offering for gifts this year – so that you can really give your loved ones a passport to a whole new universe of entertainment.

Samsung 55QN94A 55” Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR Neo QLED TV with Bixby, Alexa & Google Assistant

(Samsung)

There are few gifts with more to offer than a TV: from its place at the centre of your home, it is a trusted companion and a source of joy. So a new one can completely revolutionise the way you see and engage with your favourite films and shows.

That’s just what the 55QN94A aims to do, with a whole host of features that mean you’ll be able to watch in an entirely new way this season. The TV comes with a 4K display, and Quantum HDR 2000 powered by HDR10+ that means it packs both the detail and the contrast that you deserve.

It has sharp contrast, rich and precise colour, and booming sound. Because it is powered by Samsung’s Quantum Mini LED lights, the TV is able to ensure that the picture is always as bright and sharp as it can possibly be.

That’s even the case with older shows: it includes Samsung’s Quantum 4K processor, which is able to upscale whatever you are watching into 4K. So even your favourite Christmas classics will look rich and clear, as if you’re watching them anew again.

Buy now, £1,299 (was £1,599, saving £300)

Samsung HW-S61A/XU 5.0 All-in-One Sound Bar with Amazon Alexa

(Samsung)

A beautiful picture only tells half the story, though. It’s sound that really gets you locked into the action.

And the Samsung HW-S61A/XU 5.0 All-in-One Sound Bar is the perfect upgrade if you think that sound needs an upgrade. It’s packed with speakers – five tweeters and two woofers – which ensure that it is able to produce a rich and rounded sound.

That means you’ll get all your films and shows in crystal clarity: from the roar of the crowd when watching football to a whispered confession in a romcom, you’ll be able to hear everything. And that is without having to be lumbered with speaker units throughout your living room.

That powerful sound is controlled by Samsung’s Adaptive sound technology, too, which ensures that it is always perfectly pitched for just what you’re watching. And it can activate its night mode, too, which lifts the clarity of voices but not the volume, ensuring you can hear what’s going on but everyone else won’t have to at the same time.

The Samsung HW-S61A/XU 5.0 All-in-One Sound Bar doesn’t just make sounds, either; it listens for them, too. Like many Samsung products, it has Alexa built-in, so you can just ask for your lights to switch off, that nagging trivia question to be answered, or just listen to music whenever you want.

Because the Samsung HW-S61A/XU 5.0 All-in-One Sound Bar also makes for a great listening experience, too, even when your TV is turned off. It can link to streaming accounts – including Spotify, Deezer and Tune-In accounts – as well as straight to your phone.

Buy now, £299 (was £399, saving £100)

Samsung 65QN95A 65” Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR Neo QLED TV with Bixby, Alexa & Google Assistant

(Samsung)

If you’re looking for a truly premium and luxury experience, then the 65QN95A is the way to get it. Packing in many of Samsung’s top features – from Quantum Matrix Technology to an ultra-wide viewing angle and anti-reflection screen that means you get a top-notch view wherever you are – it is a watching experience to be savoured.

Every TV show, film, or just family memory will be enhanced with astonishing detail and contrast that ensures you experience everything from the darkest black space to the most glaring bright desert in just the way it should be.

At 65-inches, it also has the size to give you a truly cinematic experience, whatever you watch. But that size is packed into the most elegant design: the screen goes all the way to the edges with no frame, and you can neatly hide away your cables, meaning that the screen is only big in all the ways you want it to be.

Buy now, £1,899 (was £2,499, saving £600)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4” Tablet

(Samsung)

If you’d like something a bit easier to carry around then a TV, then the ideal gift could be the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. It packs Samsung’s innovative display technology into a portable device – that doesn’t mean giving up on the rich detail or performance of its other products.

It has a 12.4-inch touchscreen and a Quad HD+ display, which means you’ll be get the full detail of anything you watch. And you can watch wherever, given it is packed into a sleek and minimal design.

The sound is just as wonderful. The Tab S7 FE comes with AKG-tuned dual speakers and Dolby Atmos technology that means the sound is full and immersive, with sounds coming from around you and with the full rich depth the director intended.

You get everything you’d expect from a tablet, too. That includes the S Pen that allows you to write straight onto the screen for drawing or notes, and all of the productivity features you’d want from a modern tablet.

Buy now, £449 (was £519, saving £70)

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

(Samsung)

Sometimes you want something a little smaller. But that shouldn’t mean you have to compromise.

That’s where the Samsung Galaxy A52s comes in: it packs giant features into a small display, meaning that you can take it wherever you go and watch however you want.

That’s because the phone includes the detailed InfinityO+ display that ensures whatever you watch lookouts best – wherever you are watching it

The phone has a FullHD+ widescreen display. Its picture is as astonishing as you’d expect, with Super AMOLED technology that ensures the colours and rich and the details precise, alongside a 120Hz refresh rate that means you will never get any shudder or judder and everything will look buttery smooth.

That display also wraps right to the edges of the display – meaning you can focus on the important stuff. And it is just the beginning of a range of neat features, which also include a fingerprint sensor under the screen, a range of high-performance camera lenses and a battery that will last for hours of streaming, ensuring you’ll always have the best way of watching, and time to do so.

Buy now, £349 (was £409, saving £60)

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.