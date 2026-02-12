The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Who is Susie Ma? What to know about the Dragons’ Den guest judge
The beauty mogul secured a £200,000 investment from Lord Sugar
Joining Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman and Steven Bartlett on tonight’s episode of Dragons’ Den is guest judge Susie Ma, founder of Tropic. Famed for its clean formulas, the brand’s roster has proved popular with everyone from Zoe Ball to Serena Williams.
The business mogul first graced our screens in 2011 as a contestant on The Apprentice, taking third place and securing a £200,000 investment in her brand Tropic from Lord Sugar, who held a 50 per cent stake until 2023. The natural cosmetics brand has since gone from strength to strength.
Among her many accolades, Ma was named as one of the most accomplished young entrepreneurs on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2018 and appeared in The Sunday Times 40 Under 40 list. Beyond her dedication to the brand, she’s passionate about giving back. Through Tropic, Ma has funded more than 7.5 million days of education for children in partnership with United World School. And she’s also helped support more than 20,000 beauty entrepreneurs across the UK. Now she’s taking her wealth of business knowledge to the den.
What is Tropic?
Susie Ma founded Tropic in 2004, selling a small range of freshly made body scrubs in London’s Greenwich market. Following her appearance on The Apprentice in 2011, Ma received backing from Lord Sugar, equating to £200,000, which allowed her to expand the brand’s collection to include skincare, make-up and body care.
What started as a kitchen table venture has grown into one of the UK’s most recognisable ethical beauty brands, built around naturally derived ingredients and freshly made formulations. Over the years, the range has broadened to include haircare and wellness supplements, while maintaining a strong focus on sustainability, refillable packaging and cruelty-free credentials.
Rather than relying on traditional retail routes, Tropic has a direct-to-consumer, ambassador-led sales model. The brand operates through a network of self-employed ‘Tropic ambassadors’ who sell products via social platforms, events and word of mouth.
Now a leading name in British beauty, Tropic has won multiple industry awards and built a loyal following. Its bestselling formulas – such as the smoothing cleanser and skin feast moisturiser – regularly feature in best-of round-ups and skincare edits, including our own.
Crucial to the brand’s ethos is giving back. The brand donates 10 per cent of all its profits to charities and good causes, from funding education with United World Schools to working with Reef Restoration Foundation to grow climate-resilient coral reefs, and stopping UK hunger with the Trussell Trust.
The best Tropic products to shop now
With Susie Ma stepping into the Dragon’s Den, we revisited some Tropic skin saviours, all tried and tested by our own team of experts.
Tropic so sleepy pillow mist
Tropic claims that its so sleepy pillow mist can improve sleep quality by as much as 33 per cent, making it the perfect bedtime accessory to level up your shut-eye. Naturally, our experts have put the formula to the test. “This lavender-scented pillow mist is a helping hand if you’re struggling to get to sleep – the essential oil is a natural sleep aid that will make dozing off much quicker,” they noted.
Tropic lip shade nourishing SPF 50 balm
Tropic’s SPF lip balm landed a spot in writer Lois Borny’s guide to the best lip balms. After testing the formula for two months, she described how the “thick, buttery formula left her lips feeling supple and hydrated.” She also praised how its inclusion of “omega 6 fatty acids and glow-boosting antioxidants in Kalahari melon seed oil regenerate skin cell growth.” Consider your hydrated and plump pout on its way.
Tropic Great Barrier sun lotion
A day in the sun can’t be enjoyed without adequate protection for your skin, and Tropic’s great barrier lotion received high praise in our review of the best eco-friendly sunscreens. The “lightweight texture, natural scent and non-sticky formula made it a standout”, noted our tester.
Tropic whipped body velvet intensely rich buttermelt
Tropic whipped body velvet intensely rich buttermelt landed a spot in our guide to the best vegan beauty products. The buttermelt cream cleverly transforms into a mousse when it’s applied. You can expect deep moisture.
