Despite Prime Day only being last month, Amazon has dropped another sales event — and the deals are just as good, if not better. The retailer has launched its holiday beauty event, offering the perfect opportunity to buy gifts ahead of the holidays.

In previous years, the retailer has reduced everything from Tatcha luxury skincare to Color Wow haircare. And this year, the stakes are even higher. I’ve already spotted offers on Dyson, Charlotte Tilbury, and K-beauty brands.

To help make shopping a little easier, I’ve sifted through and rounded up the best beauty deals on some of my favorite products across skincare, makeup, haircare, and fragrances. In the true spirit of the holiday season, I’d also recommend not missing Amazon’s beauty advent calendar (worth $245, now $98, Amazon.com), which features products from Clinique, Elemis, Milk, and more. Happy saving.

Best beauty discounts in Amazon’s holiday event

Best skincare deals

Best make-up deals

Best haircare deals

Best fragrance deals

Best body care deals

Best beauty gift set deals

Why you can trust IndyBest’s coverage of the Amazon holiday beauty event

As a journalist of more than five years, I’ve covered my fair share of the most popular sales events, from Black Friday to Amazon Prime Day and the Memorial Day sales. I know how to spot a falsely inflated discount and, given that I write about beauty day in, day out, I’m well aware of the brands that rarely go on offer. When choosing the deals to spotlight, I draw inspiration from products our writers have already reviewed. Above, you’ll find a selection of products from our guides to the best drugstore mascaras, the best gradual tans and more.

