These are the cheapest supermarket red roses for Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day a mere two days away, now is definitely the time to finalise plans to celebrate the occasion.

But, if you haven’t settled on your charm offensive, there’s no need to panic. Picking up one of the best supermarket dine-in deals has your dinner plans sorted, and we’ve done the decision making for you with our Valentine’s Day gift guide for him and her.

And when it comes to the ultimate token of love, you can’t beat a bunch of red roses. Easy to pick up in store or order online, they’re a fail-safe choice if you’re scrambling for a last-minute show of affection.

For those looking to keep it a low-key affair, supermarkets have rolled out impressive deals on bouquets this Valentine’s Day – with one coming at under 29p per stem. Keep reading for a breakdown of the best-value options at each supermarket, so you can pick the perfect blooms without breaking the bank.

Which supermarket has the cheapest rose bouquets?

The cheapest supermarket this year for red roses is Aldi, which is selling a dozen blooms for £3.45 after reducing the price from £3.99.

Morrisons also has a stellar deal on Valentine’s bouquets, with 12 roses priced at just £3.47 – but this exclusive price is only available to customers who belong to the supermarket’s More Card loyalty scheme. If you don’t have a More Card, the same bunch is still a very reasonable £4.50, making it an affordable option either way.

Elsewhere, Lidl shoppers are in for a treat, with the budget supermarket offering 12 roses for just £3.99 – an excellent bargain for a last-minute Valentine’s gift. At the slightly higher end, Waitrose and Asda are both selling small bunches for £5, while Tesco matches the same price for a more generous 12 stems, which works out to around 42p per stem.

If you’re happy to spend a bit more, Sainsbury’s offers a dozen roses for £10, roughly double the price of the budget options, but still a convenient and classic choice for Valentine’s Day.

Finally, M&S tops the list in terms of cost, with its Valentine’s dozen red rose bouquets setting you back £25. It’s worth noting though that for this premium price you get beautifully gift-wrapped flowers, the option to include a personal gift note, and blooms sourced from trusted, sustainable growers. Plus, for anyone who’s left it to the last minute, next-day delivery is available – making it easy to send a thoughtful token to a loved one without the stress.

If you’re after a single rose, your cheapest options are Aldi and Lidl this year, with both retailers offering stems for £1.99 each. For something that lasts well beyond Valentine’s Day, Morrisons also has a faux red rose for just £1, making it a charming keepsake or a decorative touch you can enjoy long after February 14.

