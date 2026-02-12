Waitrose’s £25 Valentine’s Day meal deal for two is back – here’s my review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If a night in sharing good food before settling on the sofa with a rom-com is your idea of the perfect Valentine’s Day, one of the best supermarket dine-in deals will guarantee to make your evening faff-free – even if you’re last minute planning.

This year, we’re truly spoiled for choice when it comes to money-saving offers to celebrate the occasion, with most major supermarkets and meal kit brands getting in on the action. But among them, it was Waitrose’s vast choice and quality food that piqued my interest. For £25, loved-up diners can choose a starter, main, side, dessert and drink (working out as £12.50 per head) and, with 35 dishes on offer, there’s something to satisfy all tastes.

From indulgent starters like the all-new scallops and king prawns served with roasted garlic butter, to mouth-watering mains including Wagyu beef pie, salmon en croute and spinach and ricotta lasagna, the menu truly hits the spot. Sides sound equally delectable with potato dauphinoise, vegetable medley and a four cheese macaroni up for grabs. Desserts are the icing on the cake with fan-favourite puds from mousses to melt-in-the-middle chocolate puddings and cheesecake all yours for the taking, plus drinks are to-die for with the exact bottle of prosecco that took the top spot in our review of the best proseccos on the menu.

With a mere two days until the celebration lands, here’s all you need to know about the Waitrose Valentine’s dine-in offer – plus my review after trying some of the dishes and verdict on its value for money.

When is the Waitrose Valentine’s dine-in meal deal launching?

Waitrose’s Valentine’s dine-in deal will run from 10 -15 February in Waitrose shops and online at Waitrose.com as well as on Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat.

How much does the Waitrose Valentine’s dine-in meal deal cost?

The Waitrose Valentine’s meal deal is £5 more than last year at £25 (£12.50 per head). This includes a starter, main, side, dessert and drink (prosecco, wine or a soft drink) for two people.

What’s included in the Waitrose Valentine’s dine-in meal deal?

To begin, the starters include camembert bake and dough balls, alongside new additions for this year, such as scallops and king prawns with roasted garlic West Country butter. The mains are just as indulgent, ranging from a beef wellington and sea bass fillets with gremolata butter to a vegetarian-friendly mushroom wellington.

On the side, there’s a choice of seven options, including green vegetable medley and triple-cooked fries. To finish, desserts include a ruby chocolate and raspberry mousse, caramelised biscuit cheesecakes and melt-in-the-middle chocolate puddings.

Glasses can be filled with the prosecco we crowned our best buy if you’re keen to toast the occasion with a little fizz. Alternatively, the wine selection spans rosé, shiraz and sauvignon blanc, alongside an alcohol-free rosé option. Cocktail lovers can opt for pre-mixed classics such as a Cîroc cosmopolitan, while those avoiding alcohol can choose from soft options, including DA-SH raspberry-infused sparkling water.

Waitrose Valentine’s Day dine-in deal, reviewed

I got early access to some of the dishes on this year’s Valentine’s Day menu to see if it’s as excellent value as it sounds.

Scallops and king prawns with roasted garlic butter kicked off proceedings. Succulent and juicy, the seafood tasted excellent quality while the garlic butter added richness. There’s a delicious crunch provided by the breadcrumb topping and the dish’s presentation in a shell was a nice touch.

For the main event, I tried the salmon en croute, while my partner sampled the steak. The pescatarian menu choice lived up to expectations: a generous portion of salmon delicately wrapped in buttery and flaky pastry. The lemon and Italian mascarpone was a delicious addition, adding a fresh sauce as it oozed out of the parcel. Meanwhile, the steak was tender, juicy and well marbled, and the heart-shaped peppercorn butter is a pleasing take on the sauce.

A side of petits pois, tenderstem broccoli and cavolo nero kale made the ideal pairing, injecting a freshness in contrast to the rich fish and meat. For dessert, I opted for the melt-in-the-middle chocolate puddings, which are decadent sponges with a chocolatey centre and a touch of sea salt. It’s definitely a rich and luxurious way to finish off the meal without the faff (each one takes just 40 seconds in the microwave).

open image in gallery The dishes cooked in a breeze ( Alice Reynolds/The Independent )

Everything was a breeze to cook (each dish took less than 30 minutes to cook) and looked great when served – for £12.50 per person, you can’t go wrong.

