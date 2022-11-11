Advent calendars are on the shelves, disco ball dresses are lining the hangers and this year’s festive jumpers are almost ready to be unveiled. Yes, Christmas is just around the corner – and if you’re short on gifting inspiration this year, Beauty Bay has just launched its biggest ever Black Friday sale.

Home to make-up, skincare, fragrances and wellness and self-care products, the retailer stocks some of the biggest names in beauty in the UK, from Olaplex and Mac Cosmetics to CeraVe and The Ordinary. A go-to destination for the beauty obsessed, more than 10,000 products can be found on the site with new launches every week.

Whether you’ve been dying to try the latest Too Faced mascara, have had your eye on the Beauty Works advent calendar or want to dip your toe in the retailer’s in-house brand, By Beauty Bay, both beauty buffs and those shopping for gifts are spoilt for choice on the vast site.

Best of all, from today (11 November) you can save up to 50 per cent on everything (and that means everything) across the site, spanning everything from foundations, graphic liners and perfume to Christmas gift sets and brush collections.

The perfect opportunity to tick off your shopping list in the lead-up to Christmas, here are five ideas of what to buy on Beauty Bay that will impress the beauty obsessive in your life, from gifting bundles to hair tools and haircare saviours.

Clinique great skin everywhere skincare gift set: £70, beautybay.com

Shopping for someone who loves their skincare? Clinique’s six-piece skincare set is a dream for dry or combination skin. Featuring a full size facial soup, clarifying lotion and moisturising lotion, there’s also minis of each product included in the bundle. Boasting an overall worth of £111, the products are packed with hydrating, cleansing and purifying benefits and are great for kickstarting a loved one’s skincare regime for 2023 because, what better gift is there than clear, smooth and glowing skin?

By Beauty Bay dark fantasy 12 piece eye brush collection: Was £25, now £20, beautybay.com

Good brushes are an essential element to any beauty lover’s arsenal – and BeautyBay’s in-house range of “dark fantasy” eye brushes will polish off their collection. Containing 12 brushes and complete with a handy brush bag, the brushes will help them blend and buff their way to on-fleek eye make-up. Crafted with soft synthetic bristles to mimic natural hair, the brushes have a bold metallic finish. Vegan and cruelty-free, you can save 50 per cent on them thanks to Black Friday.

CeraVe daily essentials kit: was £51, now £40.80, beautybay.com

Cerave has a loyal legions of fans who worship the brand’s fuss-free, effective and targeted formulas. Better still, it’s also one of the most affordable skincare names in the business. This set of four daily essential products includes a must-have micellar water that removes make-up while protecting the skin’s natural barrier, a gentle foaming cleaner, a daytime moisturiser and a nighttime moisturiser. The set works together to hydrate, replenish and nourish skin from morning to evening. The gift that keeps on giving, anyone who loves skincare will love this set.

Beauty Works X Molly-Mae hair straightener kit: £99.95, beautybay.com

Hailing from Molly-Mae Hague’s collaboration with Beauty Works, this hair kit features straighteners that are designed with infrared ceramic plates to serve up sleek and glossy locks. Designed for styling from root to tip, the hair tool helps to smooth out hair and prevent frizz. Complete with a vegan bristle paddle brush, faux leather travel case and heat protectant glove, beauty buffs will delight in receiving the hair straightening kit this Christmas.

Olaplex healthy hair trio: £84, beautybay.com

Gift someone the gift of Olaplex this Christmas. Much-loved for its repairing and caring hair formulas, its shampoos, conditioners and bonding products are lauded by beauty writers and haircare fanatics alike. An ideal introduction to the brand, this trio includes the 250ml bond-maintenance conditioner, 250ml bonding shampoo and bonding oil. Suitable for all hair types, the vegan and cruelty-free products got a shining review in IndyBest’s round-up of the entire range. “After just four weeks of use, our hair felt healthier, smoother, and a whole lot shinier,” they said.

