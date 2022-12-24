Christmas quiz 2022: Round four – An eye for news

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A. Ukraine won the Eurovision Song Contest, held in Turin in May. What was the name of this winning band?

B. This politician was assassinated in July. He had been the longest-serving prime minister in Japanese history. What was his name?

C. Do you know the name of this person, and why she came to fame?

D. This photograph shows the changing of the guard in Chinese politics. Who is being led out of the Party Congress in Beijing?

E. What is happening in this photograph, taken at Al Bateen Executive Airport in Abu Dhabi in December?

F. Who is this, and what did he try to do in December.

G. This is a photograph of demonstrators in the US protesting against the ending of the automatic right to abortion. What is the name of the Supreme Court judgment that overturned Roe v Wade?

H. When Sean Penn visited Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Ukraine in November, what did he present him with?

I. Elon Musk had a busy year, buying Twitter. Earlier in life he enrolled at Stanford to pursue a PhD. How long did he last before dropping out?

J. Emmanuel Macron defeated Marine Le Pen in the French presidential election in April. Who was the last president to win a second term, in 2002?

ANSWERS

A. Kalush Orchestra.

B. Shinzo Abe.

C. Mahsa Amini, whose death in police custody in Iran in September led to months of protests which are still going on.

D. Hu Jintao, Chinese president from 2003-13.

E. The prisoner exchange is taking place between the US basketball star Brittney Griner, who had been in a Russian jail for possessing cannabis oil, and the arms dealer Viktor Bout, who had been in a US jail for terrorism-related offences.

F. Prince Heinrich XIII of Reuss, who led a far-right attempted coup in Germany.

G. Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organisation.

H. One of his two Oscar statuettes, saying that it would remain in Ukraine until the end of the war.

I. Two days.

J. Jacques Chirac.