Christmas quiz 2022: Round five – Put a name to these faces

A. What two notable victories did Jill Scott achieve this year?

B. Which Spotify record did Taylor Swift break?

C. Novak Djokovic was refused entry into Australia because of his position on the Covid vaccine but he did win Wimbledon. Who did he beat in the final?

D. Val McDermid withdrew her sponsorship from Raith Rovers FC, while the club’s women’s team severed ties and renamed themselves McDermid Ladies. Why?

E. Adele, in her tearful Las Vegas postponement announcement: which feature of the show did she reportedly object most to?

F. Kim Kardashian wore a vintage dress to the Met Ball. When was the last time it had been worn, and by whom?

G. With whom did Paddington Bear have tea in June?

H. Where did Ozzy Osbourne perform in his home town in August?

I. Who dressed as a worm at her Halloween party?

J. What prestigious prize did Little Simz win?

ANSWERS

A. She was part of the England squad that won the women’s Euro 2022, and she went on to win I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!

B. The record for the most-streamed album in one day, with Midnights.

C. Nick Kyrgios.

D. The club signed the striker David Goodwillie, who had paid damages in a rape-related civil case.

E. A water feature she described as “a baggy old pond”.

F. By Marilyn Monroe, when she famously serenaded John F Kennedy on his 45th birthday.

G. With the Queen, to celebrate her platinum jubilee.

H. At the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham (he was actually born in nearby Marston Green); he performed Paranoid with Black Sabbath.

I. Heidi Klum.

J. The Mercury Prize, for her album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.