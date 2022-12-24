For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A. The women’s curling team won Britain’s only gold medal of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Who won Britain’s only silver?

B. What did Sam Waley-Cohen do that hadn’t been done since Marcus Armytage in 1990?

C. Chloe Kelly is pictured scoring England’s winning goal at Euro 22, but which of her teammates was named Player of the Tournament and won the Golden Boot?

D. Charl Schwartzel won the inaugural LIV golf tournament, at the Centurion Club near St Albans in June. The LIV breakaway tour has divided men’s golf, but why is called “LIV”?

E. The Champions League final has become notorious for the chaos outside the Stade de France that delayed the start of the match by 36 minutes, but when it finally got underway, who scored the only goal of the game?

F. In reaching the final of Wimbledon this year (as well as the US Open), what historical first did Ons Jabeur achieve?

G. Who is this young man, and what did he achieve in Rawalpindi at the beginning of December?

H. In what will probably have been the final match of her career, Serena Williams lost to the Australian Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the US Open. What phrase did she use instead of “retirement”?

I. Max Verstappen won the Formula One world title for the second year in a row. Which three British drivers finished in the top 10?

J. Kylian Mbappé won the Golden Boot at the men’s World Cup, with eight goals. But which player finished joint fifth in the table even though his team did not progress from the group stage?

ANSWERS

A. The men’s curling team.

B. He won the Grand National as an amateur jockey, on Noble Yeats; Armytage won in 1990 on Mr Frisk.

C. Beth Mead.

D. “LIV” stands for the Roman numerals for 54, which would be a player’s score if they birdied every hole, and is also the number of holes played at LIV tournaments.

E. Vinícius Júnior, for Real Madrid against Liverpool.

F. The Tunisian became the first African, and first Arab, player to reach a Wimbledon singles final.

G. Harry Brook top-scored in both innings of England’s 74-run victory, scoring 153 and 87.

H. She said she was “evolving away from tennis”.

I. George Russell (4th), Lewis Hamilton (6th), Lando Norris (7th).

J. Enner Valencia, who scored three goals for Ecuador.