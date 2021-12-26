Christmas quiz round five: Can you spot the link?

Ten questions, 10 random things that link them. Can you guess them all?

Chris Maume
Sunday 26 December 2021 00:00
(Getty)

1. How were the above linked this year, and who are they?

2. How were Marcus Rashford and Maro Itoje and linked in September?

3. @GenFlynn, @SidneyPowell1, @realDonaldTrump, @naomirwolf.

4. “Cheugy”, “Omicron”, (the tennis player Stefanos) “Tsitsipas”, (Billie) “Eilish”: how were they linked in December?

5. “The First 5,000 Days”; Jack Dorsey’s first tweet; “Side-eying Chloe”; a video clip of the basketball player LeBron James; “Nyan Cat”: all examples of what?

6. Hope, Juno, Endeavour, Tianhe, Zhurong, New Shepard NS-16.

7. Tom Daley, Tom Dean, Jason Kenny, Laura Kenny, Tom McEwen, Adam Peaty, Duncan Scott, Georgia Taylor-Brown, Alex Yee.

8. Kelly Tolhurst (January), Johnny Mercer (April), Matt Hancock (June), James Brokenshire (July).

9. In ascending order, Go_A; Dadi Freyr; Gjon’s Tears; Barbara Pravi; Maneskin.

10. Ana, Bill, Claudette, Danny, Elsa, Fred, Grace, Henri, Ida, Kate, Julian, Larry, Mindy, Nicholas, Odette, Peter, Rose, Sam, Teresa, Victor, Wanda.

Tap here for answers

