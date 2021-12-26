Christmas quiz round five: Can you spot the link?
Ten questions, 10 random things that link them. Can you guess them all?
1. How were the above linked this year, and who are they?
2. How were Marcus Rashford and Maro Itoje and linked in September?
3. @GenFlynn, @SidneyPowell1, @realDonaldTrump, @naomirwolf.
4. “Cheugy”, “Omicron”, (the tennis player Stefanos) “Tsitsipas”, (Billie) “Eilish”: how were they linked in December?
5. “The First 5,000 Days”; Jack Dorsey’s first tweet; “Side-eying Chloe”; a video clip of the basketball player LeBron James; “Nyan Cat”: all examples of what?
6. Hope, Juno, Endeavour, Tianhe, Zhurong, New Shepard NS-16.
7. Tom Daley, Tom Dean, Jason Kenny, Laura Kenny, Tom McEwen, Adam Peaty, Duncan Scott, Georgia Taylor-Brown, Alex Yee.
8. Kelly Tolhurst (January), Johnny Mercer (April), Matt Hancock (June), James Brokenshire (July).
9. In ascending order, Go_A; Dadi Freyr; Gjon’s Tears; Barbara Pravi; Maneskin.
10. Ana, Bill, Claudette, Danny, Elsa, Fred, Grace, Henri, Ida, Kate, Julian, Larry, Mindy, Nicholas, Odette, Peter, Rose, Sam, Teresa, Victor, Wanda.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies