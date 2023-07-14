Jump to content

More
Rokit’s cold brew coffee is the perfect plant-based caffeine fix for summer

Swap your Starbucks takeaway for these practical on-the-go cans

Dominique Boulan
Friday 14 July 2023 09:20
<p>Each of the brews comes with particular benefits, from an immune boost to major energy kick </p>

Each of the brews comes with particular benefits, from an immune boost to major energy kick

(The Independent)

The terraces are buzzing and the shorts have come out, which can only mean one thing: summer is here. And with the warmer weather comes a whole range of refreshing drinks to cool us down.

If there’s one thing we can’t live without, it’s our daily caffeine fix, but to avoid overheating, we leave our soy cappuccino for what it is and reach for a cold brew instead.

While we’d love to go to our local coffee shop for an iced latte on the daily, it’s unfortunately too big of a dent in our wallet. So, pre-made canned cold brew coffees are the next best thing: they’re easy to grab for on the go and usually only set you back about £2 a can.

If you’re on a plant-based diet or avoiding dairy for another reason, options are often limited when it comes to canned coffees, and that’s where Rokit swoops in.

The brand offers a range of cold brew coffee lattes with oat milk, each with its own benefits: from an energy uplift or mind boost to strengthening the immune system. We’ve put all three brews to the test to find out if this can be our solution for summer.

How we tested

We’re no novice when it comes to iced coffee and have worked our way through plenty cold brews over the years, both pre-made canned versions from the supermarket and proper barista-made ones from the coffee shop. We had each of the cans during our work week in the late morning, when we’d usually experience a little dip in our energy levels and would reach for a cup of coffee. The cold brews were judged on taste and whether the cans worked their magic and gave us a much-needed boost.

Rokit energt lift cold brew coffee with oat milk

  • Size: 250ml
  • Caffeine per can: 203mg

All Rokit’s cold brew coffees are made with Arabica coffee, a coffee bean that’s naturally sweeter than others and has hints of chocolate, sugar and fruit. This particular blend uses the Guarana plant, most commonly seen in Brazil, to help reduce fatigue, boost energy and aid memory. Guarana is more often used in energy drinks as it’s high in caffeine and while small doses are fit for human consumption, it’s not recommended to exceed 400mg on a daily basis. Finally, the brew contains taurine which is an amino acid also found in proteins such as meat, fish and eggs, which the body uses for energy production and has a stimulating effect on the brain.

Taste-wise, we had to get used to the flavour a little as we expected the same sweetness as in other canned iced coffee drinks (such as from Starbucks or Costa). However, we actually ended up preferring that this one was different. We had this after a hot summer night of little sleep and having to get up early for a 7:15am boxing session – so it’s safe to say we needed a little pick-me-up, and boy, did we get one. After just 10 minutes we could already feel its effects starting to kick in. The can contains a little over 200mg caffeine and if you’re having an off day, this will surely lift you up. We’re quite sensitive to caffeine and for that reason, we don’t think we’d reach for this one unless we’re desperate for a quick energy booster, but it definitely did the trick.

Rokit mind boost cold brew coffee with oat milk

  • Size: 250ml
  • Caffeine per can: 170mg

When it comes to flavour, all the cans are very similar as they contain the same basics; Arabica cold brew coffee and oat milk. At 170mg caffeine per can, it’s not as strong as the energy uplift and has less of a kick to it. We noticed it didn’t have as strong of an effect on us, but did still give us a little more edge and about the same stronger focus we’d experience after a regular cup of coffee. But, being a pre-made can, there’s less fuss involved and we’d say the taste is more accessible too (even if you wouldn’t normally like coffee).

The mind boost brew is enriched with vitamins B2, B3, B5, B6 and B12 (the latter of which being a convenient inclusion for those on a plant-based diet) to help enhance mental performance. Overall, a smooth and delicious drink we’d probably reach for again.

Rokit immune boost cold brew coffee with oat milk

  • Size: 250ml
  • Caffeine per can: 170mg

After having had just one can, it’s hard to tell whether the Rokit immune boost cold brew actually has a positive impact on the immune system, however, it does have all the right ingredients. The vitamin B6, B12, D and zinc included in the brew should aid the natural function of the immune system, and thus help keep you healthy. It tastes pretty much the same as the other two cold brews, but once again less strong than the energy uplift. The immune boost contains the same level of caffeine as the mind boost, which for us seems to be all the amount we really need for a little wake-up call.

The verdict: Rokit cold brew coffee with oat milk

Overall, we were quite impressed with the offering. The cans cost about the same as others on the market and while we’ll always prefer a freshly-made, barista cold brew, Rokit’s cold brews are a far more budget-friendly option.

We enjoyed the flavour of Rokit’s cold brews, as they were less sweet than other brands, but also not overpowered by the taste of oat milk. And we love that it’s plant-based too as our local supermarkets usually don’t stock those. As for the different blends, we’re not likely to turn to the energy uplift again as it’s simply too much of a kick for us, but you get what you pay for and if you’re less sensitive to caffeine or are actually looking for that kind of boost we would recommend it.

We especially liked the mind boost, as when we have a cup of joe, this is usually what we’re after, and during the summer months we can appreciate a cold brew version instead.

If coffee isn’t your hot bev of choice, we’ve also found the best herbal teas and hot chocolates

