F1 LIVE: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix updates as Lewis Hamilton faces last chance to extend winning record
Max Verstappen starts on pole at the Yas Marina Circuit as Hamilton aims to maintain his unique record of winning a race in every season
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen return to the scene of their dramatic title battle at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix today, in the final race of the F1 season.
One year on from the controversy of Verstappen overtaking Hamilton on the final lap to win the championship, they return to the Yas Marina Circuit in very different places.
Verstappen, who starts on pole, will be looking to cap his second championship campaign with his 15th victory of the season, while Hamilton is still on the hunt for his first race win of 2022. It is therefore Hamilton’s last chance to avoid a winless season, which would end his record of being the only driver in F1 history to win at least one Grand Prix in every season of their career.
Elsewhere, second place in the championship standings is still up for grabs, with Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc level on 190 points coming into the last race of the season. After Verstappen ignored team orders to give Perez his place at last week’s Brazilian Grand Prix, all eyes will be on the Red Bull team-mates to see if they can work together to get the Mexican second place in the standings.
Follow all the action with our live blog below
The formation lap is under way.
We’re mmoments away from the race beginning...
A remind of the starting grid
1. Max Verstappen
2. Sergio Perez
3. Charles Leclerc
4. Carlos Sainz
5. Lewis Hamilton
6. George Russell
7. Lando Norris
8. Esteban Ocon
9. Sebastian Vettel
10. Fernando Alonso
11. Yuki Tsunoda
12. Mick Schumacher
13. Daniel Ricciardo
14. Lance Stroll
15. Zhou Guanyu
16. Kevin Magnussen
17. Pierre Gasly
18. Valtteri Bottas
19. Alex Albon
20. Nicholas Latifi
A reminder of the Championship standings
1. Max Verstappen (C) - 429 points
2. Charles Leclerc - 290 points
3. Sergio Perez - 290 points
4. George Russell - 265 points
5. Lewis Hamilton - 240 points
6. Carlos Sainz - 234 points
7. Lando Norris - 113 points
8. Esteban Ocon - 86 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 81 points
10. Valtteri Bottas - 49 points
11. Sebastian Vettel - 36 points
12. Daniel Ricciardo - 35 points
13. Kevin Magnussen - 25 points
14. Pierre Gasly - 23 points
15. Lance Stroll - 14 points
16. Mick Schumacher - 12 points
17. Yuki Tsunoda - 12 points
18. Guanyu Zhou - 6 points
19. Alex Albon - 4 points
20. Nicholas Latifi - 2 points
The national anthem is done, the fly-by overhead has taken place, and so has another tribute to Vettel.
We’re just over 10 minutes from the start of the Abu Dhabi GP!
The stage was set.
Billed as the “Decider in the Desert”, the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was the final chapter in a Formula 1 season for the ages. Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton were battered and bruised – but still in the fight. Level quite astoundingly on 369.5 points after 21 races, it all came down to this.
Now, as F1 returns to Abu Dhabi for the first time since that thrilling and controversial finale last year, The Independent revisits the story of Sunday 12 December 2021 from the eyes of those at the Yas Marina Circuit and around the world as history played out in a conclusion nobody could have foreseen.
Special report by The Independent’s F1 correspondent Kieran Jackson:
Mayhem, mischief and Masi: Abu Dhabi, one year on
As Formula 1 returns to Abu Dhabi, Kieran Jackson revisits the spectacle and the scandal of the sport’s most dramatic finale between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton
Another key storyline today is this grand prix being Sebastian Vettel’s final race in F1.
The German, a four-time champion with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013, will take to the track one last time with Aston Martin this afternoon.
At 35, Vettel has decided that his race is run after spells with Sauber, Toro Rosso, Red Bull, Ferrari and his current team.
Congratulations to him on a terrific career.
Here is one of the biggest F1 stories of the week...
Daniel Ricciardo is set to rejoin Red Bull as the team’s reserve driver with team principal Christian Horner hailing the Australian as one of the biggest names in Formula 1.
Ricciardo, who has won eight times in F1 – seven with Red Bull between 2014 and 2018 – has been dropped by McLaren after an underwhelming two-season spell.
But the 33-year-old has been handed a temporary lifeline by Red Bull and will serve as back-up to double world champion Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.
Helmut Marko, Red Bull’s motorsport adviser, revealed to German television in Abu Dhabi that Ricciardo, who discussed a reserve role with Mercedes, has signed a contract with the Milton Keynes team.
More on that here:
Daniel Ricciardo set to rejoin Red Bull as F1 champions' reserve driver
Ricciardo has been dropped by McLaren after an underwhelming two-season spell
Toto Wolff says that Lewis Hamilton’s 15-year win record in Formula 1 won’t be prioritised.
Seven-time world champion Hamilton has won at least one race in every season he’s competed in F1, dating all the way back to his rookie season of 2007, but he is yet to finish top of the podium in 2022.
This weekend’s season-finale in Abu Dhabi - where Hamilton was denied a record-breaking eighth title in dramatic and controversial fashion last year - represents the 37-year-old’s final opportunity to maintain his year-on-year record.
Should he claim victory at Yas Marina, he would be out on his own for consecutive seasons with a victory - he currently ties with Michael Schumacher’s streak from 1992 to 2006.
Lewis Hamilton's year-on-year F1 win record won't be 'prioritised' in Abu Dhabi
The seven-time world champion has won a race in every season he’s competed in F1 - but is yet to taste victory in 2022
Lewis Hamilton cannot wait to consign his under-performing Mercedes to history as he faces the daunting task of keeping his unique winning record alive in Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Hamilton is the only driver in Formula One’s record books to end every season with a victory.
But he will start the 22nd and final round of the campaign from only fifth as Max Verstappen took pole position, nearly seven tenths of a second ahead.
“I am looking forward to the end of Tuesday which is the last time I will have to drive this thing,” Hamilton said.
“I don’t ever plan to drive it again. It will not be one of the cars I request to have in my contract. Everyone in the team knows the problems and where we have gone wrong. I am pretty confident that they are not going to build the next car with any of those characteristics.”
Lewis Hamilton desperate to see back of this season's uncompetitive Mercedes
Hamilton will start the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi from fifth place
