✕ Close Sebastian Vettel On His Fellow Drivers

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen return to the scene of their dramatic title battle at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix today, in the final race of the F1 season.

One year on from the controversy of Verstappen overtaking Hamilton on the final lap to win the championship, they return to the Yas Marina Circuit in very different places.

Verstappen, who starts on pole, will be looking to cap his second championship campaign with his 15th victory of the season, while Hamilton is still on the hunt for his first race win of 2022. It is therefore Hamilton’s last chance to avoid a winless season, which would end his record of being the only driver in F1 history to win at least one Grand Prix in every season of their career.

Elsewhere, second place in the championship standings is still up for grabs, with Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc level on 190 points coming into the last race of the season. After Verstappen ignored team orders to give Perez his place at last week’s Brazilian Grand Prix, all eyes will be on the Red Bull team-mates to see if they can work together to get the Mexican second place in the standings.

Follow all the action with our live blog below