Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1668949227

F1 LIVE: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix updates as Lewis Hamilton faces last chance to extend winning record

Max Verstappen starts on pole at the Yas Marina Circuit as Hamilton aims to maintain his unique record of winning a race in every season

Alex Pattle
Sunday 20 November 2022 13:00
Comments
Sebastian Vettel On His Fellow Drivers

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen return to the scene of their dramatic title battle at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix today, in the final race of the F1 season.

One year on from the controversy of Verstappen overtaking Hamilton on the final lap to win the championship, they return to the Yas Marina Circuit in very different places.

Verstappen, who starts on pole, will be looking to cap his second championship campaign with his 15th victory of the season, while Hamilton is still on the hunt for his first race win of 2022. It is therefore Hamilton’s last chance to avoid a winless season, which would end his record of being the only driver in F1 history to win at least one Grand Prix in every season of their career.

Elsewhere, second place in the championship standings is still up for grabs, with Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc level on 190 points coming into the last race of the season. After Verstappen ignored team orders to give Perez his place at last week’s Brazilian Grand Prix, all eyes will be on the Red Bull team-mates to see if they can work together to get the Mexican second place in the standings.

Follow all the action with our live blog below

Recommended

1668949197

F1 LIVE: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix updates

The formation lap is under way.

Alex Pattle20 November 2022 12:59
1668949076

F1 LIVE: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix updates

We’re mmoments away from the race beginning...

Alex Pattle20 November 2022 12:57
1668948917

F1 LIVE: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix updates

A remind of the starting grid

1. Max Verstappen

2. Sergio Perez

3. Charles Leclerc

4. Carlos Sainz

5. Lewis Hamilton

6. George Russell

7. Lando Norris

8. Esteban Ocon

9. Sebastian Vettel

10. Fernando Alonso

11. Yuki Tsunoda

12. Mick Schumacher

13. Daniel Ricciardo

14. Lance Stroll

15. Zhou Guanyu

16. Kevin Magnussen

17. Pierre Gasly

18. Valtteri Bottas

19. Alex Albon

20. Nicholas Latifi

Alex Pattle20 November 2022 12:55
1668948634

F1 LIVE: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix updates

A reminder of the Championship standings

1. Max Verstappen (C) - 429 points

2. Charles Leclerc - 290 points

3. Sergio Perez - 290 points

4. George Russell - 265 points

5. Lewis Hamilton - 240 points

6. Carlos Sainz - 234 points

7. Lando Norris - 113 points

8. Esteban Ocon - 86 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 81 points

10. Valtteri Bottas - 49 points

11. Sebastian Vettel - 36 points

12. Daniel Ricciardo - 35 points

13. Kevin Magnussen - 25 points

14. Pierre Gasly - 23 points

15. Lance Stroll - 14 points

16. Mick Schumacher - 12 points

17. Yuki Tsunoda - 12 points

18. Guanyu Zhou - 6 points

19. Alex Albon - 4 points

20. Nicholas Latifi - 2 points

Alex Pattle20 November 2022 12:50
1668948453

F1 LIVE: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix updates

The national anthem is done, the fly-by overhead has taken place, and so has another tribute to Vettel.

We’re just over 10 minutes from the start of the Abu Dhabi GP!

Alex Pattle20 November 2022 12:47
1668948433

F1 LIVE: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix updates

The stage was set.

Billed as the “Decider in the Desert”, the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was the final chapter in a Formula 1 season for the ages. Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton were battered and bruised – but still in the fight. Level quite astoundingly on 369.5 points after 21 races, it all came down to this.

Now, as F1 returns to Abu Dhabi for the first time since that thrilling and controversial finale last year, The Independent revisits the story of Sunday 12 December 2021 from the eyes of those at the Yas Marina Circuit and around the world as history played out in a conclusion nobody could have foreseen.

Special report by The Independent’s F1 correspondent Kieran Jackson:

Mayhem, mischief and Masi: Abu Dhabi, one year on

As Formula 1 returns to Abu Dhabi, Kieran Jackson revisits the spectacle and the scandal of the sport’s most dramatic finale between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton

Alex Pattle20 November 2022 12:47
1668947777

F1 LIVE: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix updates

Another key storyline today is this grand prix being Sebastian Vettel’s final race in F1.

The German, a four-time champion with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013, will take to the track one last time with Aston Martin this afternoon.

At 35, Vettel has decided that his race is run after spells with Sauber, Toro Rosso, Red Bull, Ferrari and his current team.

Congratulations to him on a terrific career.

Sebastian Vettel being applauded by his fellow F1 drivers on Saturday

(EPA)

Vettel speaking with compatriot Mick Schumacher ahead of the Abu Dhabi GP

(Getty Images)
Alex Pattle20 November 2022 12:36
1668946817

F1 LIVE: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix updates

Here is one of the biggest F1 stories of the week...

Daniel Ricciardo is set to rejoin Red Bull as the team’s reserve driver with team principal Christian Horner hailing the Australian as one of the biggest names in Formula 1.

Ricciardo, who has won eight times in F1 – seven with Red Bull between 2014 and 2018 – has been dropped by McLaren after an underwhelming two-season spell.

But the 33-year-old has been handed a temporary lifeline by Red Bull and will serve as back-up to double world champion Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

Helmut Marko, Red Bull’s motorsport adviser, revealed to German television in Abu Dhabi that Ricciardo, who discussed a reserve role with Mercedes, has signed a contract with the Milton Keynes team.

More on that here:

Daniel Ricciardo set to rejoin Red Bull as F1 champions’ reserve driver

Ricciardo has been dropped by McLaren after an underwhelming two-season spell

Alex Pattle20 November 2022 12:20
1668946453

F1 LIVE: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix updates

Toto Wolff says that Lewis Hamilton’s 15-year win record in Formula 1 won’t be prioritised.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton has won at least one race in every season he’s competed in F1, dating all the way back to his rookie season of 2007, but he is yet to finish top of the podium in 2022.

This weekend’s season-finale in Abu Dhabi - where Hamilton was denied a record-breaking eighth title in dramatic and controversial fashion last year - represents the 37-year-old’s final opportunity to maintain his year-on-year record.

Should he claim victory at Yas Marina, he would be out on his own for consecutive seasons with a victory - he currently ties with Michael Schumacher’s streak from 1992 to 2006.

Lewis Hamilton’s year-on-year F1 win record won’t be ‘prioritised’ in Abu Dhabi

The seven-time world champion has won a race in every season he’s competed in F1 - but is yet to taste victory in 2022

Jamie Braidwood20 November 2022 12:14
1668945553

F1 LIVE: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix updates

Lewis Hamilton cannot wait to consign his under-performing Mercedes to history as he faces the daunting task of keeping his unique winning record alive in Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hamilton is the only driver in Formula One’s record books to end every season with a victory.

But he will start the 22nd and final round of the campaign from only fifth as Max Verstappen took pole position, nearly seven tenths of a second ahead.

“I am looking forward to the end of Tuesday which is the last time I will have to drive this thing,” Hamilton said.

“I don’t ever plan to drive it again. It will not be one of the cars I request to have in my contract. Everyone in the team knows the problems and where we have gone wrong. I am pretty confident that they are not going to build the next car with any of those characteristics.”

Lewis Hamilton desperate to see back of this season’s uncompetitive Mercedes

Hamilton will start the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi from fifth place

Jamie Braidwood20 November 2022 11:59

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in