The final race of the 2022 Formula One season is on Sunday, with today marking FP3 and qualification for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen has already sealed the title and will be looking to go out in style and add to his already enormous lead - which ahead of the weekend stands at 139 points - but the Red Bull racer has been displeased during the week and hit out at what he called “disgusting” abuse aimed toward his family.

Trying to edge him out on the final weekend will be Mercedes pair George Russell and Lewis Hamilton; the latter has this final chance to keep his record going of winning at least once every season since he started in F1 but Toto Wolff has said keeping that run intact will not be the team’s priority.

Meanwhile, Ferrari - who sit second in the constructor standings - have insisted Mattia Binotto will not be replaced as team principle, regardless of the outcome of the Abu Dhabi GP.

Follow F1 updates with The Independent - qualifying starts at 10:30am (GMT):