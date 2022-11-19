FP3 LIVE: Practice underway as Max Verstappen looks to end title season on a high at Abu Dhabi GP
Follow qualifying updates and timings as Max Verstappen battles Mercedes pair George Russell and Lewis Hamilton for pole position at Sunday’s finale
The final race of the 2022 Formula One season is on Sunday, with today marking FP3 and qualification for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen has already sealed the title and will be looking to go out in style and add to his already enormous lead - which ahead of the weekend stands at 139 points - but the Red Bull racer has been displeased during the week and hit out at what he called “disgusting” abuse aimed toward his family.
Trying to edge him out on the final weekend will be Mercedes pair George Russell and Lewis Hamilton; the latter has this final chance to keep his record going of winning at least once every season since he started in F1 but Toto Wolff has said keeping that run intact will not be the team’s priority.
Meanwhile, Ferrari - who sit second in the constructor standings - have insisted Mattia Binotto will not be replaced as team principle, regardless of the outcome of the Abu Dhabi GP.
Follow F1 updates with The Independent - qualifying starts at 10:30am (GMT):
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - FP3 LIVE
Red flag while some debris is cleared from that Gasly incident.
Does indeed look fairly severe - one part of the wheel cover came flying off his car and the wheel itself also looks to have suffered damage, whether a puncture or broken part of the connection, the commentators are not quite sure.
A break in setting lap times, in any case.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - FP3 LIVE
Perez sets the best lap with 1:25.861 for Red Bull.
Hamilton is out at the moment so he’ll look to reclaim top spot too, before Verstappen comes out.
Gasly looks to have done some damage. “Something broke, I felt something on the front axle,” he says over the radio.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - FP3 LIVE
“I’ve got fire on the front left brake!” - Bit of an unexpected update from Lando Norris but all seems to be fine, perhaps some debris.
Then it’s Vettel reporting smoke coming out of his front left. A few issues to check for several teams then.
Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon set a couple of good times to put them third and fourth respectively, then Alonso is going for another straight away...same, third.
Norris, Tsunoda, Latifi and Verstappen the only drivers yet to set a lap time.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - FP3 LIVE
The Mercedes pair come out and set new fastest laps, Hamilton slightly ahead of Russell.
Six drivers have set a time now and Daniel Ricciardo - also on his final race in F1 for now - is out for McLaren next.
He’s through in fifth, a little ahead of the Haas pair.
Still waiting for the Red Bull pair and those from Williams, Aston Martin and plenty of others. A little over 40 minutes still to go.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - FP3 LIVE
Mick Schumacher will want to make a big impact on his final weekend as an F1 driver...for now, at least. He’s not involved next year with Haas after being replaced by Hulkenberg, though there’s talk he could join Mercedes as a reserve.
Schumacher crosses the line just shy of Sainz’s time, before the latter’s Ferrari teammate Leclerc takes first place by about half a second.
Leclerc radios in with a bit of porpoising coming through turn 2, not happy about that.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - FP3 LIVE
Carlos Sainz out for Ferrari. His 162nd start in F1 tomorrow, assuming nothing untoward goes on.
Stroll has set the earliest first lap, with Vettel behind him.
Sainz comes flying down the long top straight at Yas Marina at just over 320km/h, makes his final turns to end the lap with a bit of a shudder and...crosses in 1:27.821.
First, naturally, but early days.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix LIVE
We are underway in FP3 and lots of talk at the moment on whether Lewis Hamilton can carve out an improbable win in his final race of the season, keeping his record intact of winning at least once in every season.
Hamilton, Stroll and Vettel are some of those already out.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix LIVE
OK time to focus on the track - let’s see how the final warm-up session goes ahead of the final race of the season.
Abu Dhabi the setting, 60 minutes ahead of us, with qualifying to come at 2pm GMT.
No rain, lots of sunshine, 30 degrees and 45 trackside at Yas Island.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix LIVE
The drivers speaking before FP3:
Verstappen: “No real problems. The car was working quite well so I’m happy.”
Leclerc: “It was a clean Friday at least which we didn’t have for a long time. On the other hand we lacked a bit of pace.”
Russell: “It felt fast but Red Bull have the legs on us single laps. So a bit of work to do.”
Hamilton: “We didn’t expect this to be our strongest race but we’re generally right there and hopefully we put on a good front.”
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix LIVE
Just over 10 minutes until we get underway for FP3.
Jenson Button says drivers will still get something out of this third session as they need the warm-up ahead of qualification.
Conditions very similar to yesterday and all eyes will be on Max Verstappen, who wasn’t in FP1 but was fastest in FP2.
